Scott Banks: Bradford City sign Crystal Palace midfielder on loan
Bradford City have signed Crystal Palace midfielder Scott Banks on a season-long loan deal.
The 20-year-old Scotland Under-21 international joined the Eagles from Dundee United in January 2020.
Banks could make his debut for the Bantams in their EFL Cup first round tie against Hull City on Tuesday.
"He is a talented young player who has the ability to unlock doors and make things happen," boss Mark Hughes told the club website.
