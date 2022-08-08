Last updated on .From the section Football

Fulham had a not-so-subtle response to Jurgen Klopp's comments after Saturday's game

The Premier League is back - and the Twitter admins are back on form.

We're only a few days into the new season but already Fulham have aimed a not-so-subtle dig at Jurgen Klopp, Erik ten Hag has not had a very nice welcome to the Premier League, and the Erling Haaland hype train is in full motion.

Here are some of the best tweets from the world of football this weekend.

1. Dry sense of humour

Jurgen Klopp put forward a number of mitigating factors after Liverpool's disappointing draw at newly promoted Fulham on Saturday. One was the pitch being dry.

We think the admins on Fulham's social account knew exactly what they were doing here…

After top scoring in the Championship, Aleksandar Mitrovic proved he can cut it in the Premier League by bullying Liverpool's defence and netting twice.

2. Haaland has arrived

Haaland made a big statement on his Premier League debut with a match-winning double for Manchester City at West Ham.

That debut puts the 22-year-old Norwegian striker in good company.

And the Premier League's record goalscorer is already monitoring his progress.

Erling Haaland and Alan Shearer discuss the art of goalscoring

3. 'He's a Ten, but…'

We may have to wait a little longer to see the much-hyped 'Ten Hag-ball' in full effect in the Premier League. Manchester United's new Dutch manager had a rude awakening to life in the English top division, with a disappointing loss at home to Brighton.

Erik Ten Hag suffered a false start to Premier League life.

The Seagulls didn't waste any time rubbing it in too.

4. Adjudicator please

A new season brings with it a new set of questions on the rules of social engagement. For instance, is it ever OK for an attacking midfielder to claim credit for a clean sheet?

Chelsea won 1-0 at Everton on Saturday, thanks to a goal from midfielder Jorginho.

5. 'Something old, something Nou…'

Barcelona have spent more than 150m euros (£126m) this summer on Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde.

It is reported external-link they will have to pull a "fourth financial lever" in order to be allowed to register all of their new signings in time for the start of the La Liga season.

Will that mean looking for other financial avenues?

Barcelona may need to find some cash, quick.

6. Mane event

Sadio Mane hasn't taken long to settle in at Bayern Munich. The 30-year-old forward, who signed from Liverpool for £35m this summer, has scored in his first two games of the Bundesliga season and it looks as if he's keen to get onside with the fans.

7. Jota's on fire

And finally, Celtic continued their Scottish Premiership title defence - and winger Jota continued to impress.

Celtic signed the 23-year-old on a permanent deal this summer after a loan spell from Benfica. After scoring a screamer against Aberdeen in their opening match of the season, he created havoc against Ross County on Saturday, assisting three goals.

He has even earned high praise from a Rangers legend.