Gareth Ainsworth will reach his 10th anniversary as Wycombe boss next month

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth has backed his side to shrug off Saturday's defeat at Bolton and again exceed expectations this season.

The Chairboys began the season with a 3-0 home win over Burton Albion, but lost by the same scoreline at Bolton.

Ainsworth feels an early-season "kick up the backside" could be a good thing.

He told BBC Three Counties Radio: "I don't like anyone moping around, there's a lot worse things than losing a game of football."

Following a season in the Championship in 2020-21, Wycombe almost bounced back at the first attempt last term, but lost to Sunderland at Wembley in the play-off final.

They have lost goalkeeper David Stockdale and defender Anthony Stewart from that team, and Ainsworth is still looking to add to his one summer signing of striker D'Mani Mellor following his release by Manchester United.

"People have to remember we are still Wycombe Wanderers - there's a reason why no pundits really fancy us and then at the end they all think, 'Where have these come from?'

"It's the same old, same old every year. I'm hoping we don't have our realistic season where we should finish because it'll look pretty poor compared to every other season we've had.

"But I'm sure we can beat our expectations again this year, we've got a great bunch of lads, I don't like seeing them down and my job is to pick them all up."

Ainsworth was concerned by how Bolton were able to exploit "open spaces" in the build-up to their goals.

"We've got enough ability now with the technology and the coaches I've got to dissect and find out why, but there were a couple playing out of position, and we have a couple of injuries," he added.

"It's a good thing sometimes to take a defeat like that because it does give you a kick up the backside and we'll be putting it right for next week.

"All in all, I'm pleased where we are so far - we've won one, lost one, we won at home and if we keep on doing that we'll be fine."

Wycombe travel to League Two side Northampton Town in the EFL Cup on Tuesday before resuming their league campaign at home to Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.