Adrien Rabiot had a spell in the youth set-up at Manchester City

Manchester United's attempt to sign France midfielder Adrien Rabiot from Juventus is off.

United had hoped to bring in the 27-year-old to strengthen their midfield.

They had agreed a fee with Juve, but it is understood that wages were the stumbling block - with the gap too great between what Rabiot wants and what United are prepared to pay.

United are thought to have offered to make Rabiot one of their higher earners.

It is possible a deal could be revived for Rabiot - who joined Juventus as a free agent in the summer of 2019 and has one year left on his contract with them - but United are now looking at other options.

They have not given up on Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, manager Erik ten Hag's preferred target - although the 25-year-old wants to remain at the Nou Camp.