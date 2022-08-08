Close menu

Conor Coady: Everton complete loan signing of England defender from Wolves

Everton have completed the signing of England centre-back Conor Coady on a season-long loan.

The Merseyside-born 29-year-old will wear the number 30 shirt for the Toffees.

Frank Lampard's Everton were short of defenders after losing Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina to injury in their Premier League opener against Chelsea.

