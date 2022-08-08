Conor Coady: Everton complete loan signing of England defender from Wolves
Last updated on .From the section Everton
Everton have completed the signing of England centre-back Conor Coady on a season-long loan.
The Merseyside-born 29-year-old will wear the number 30 shirt for the Toffees.
Frank Lampard's Everton were short of defenders after losing Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina to injury in their Premier League opener against Chelsea.
More to follow.
- Our coverage of Everton is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Everton - go straight to all the best content