Conor Coady: Everton complete loan signing of England defender from Wolves

Conor Coady
Conor Coady has 10 England caps

Everton have completed the signing of England centre-back Conor Coady on a season-long loan.

Frank Lampard's Everton were short of defenders after losing Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina to injury in their Premier League opener against Chelsea.

"As soon as I heard the interest I really wanted to be part of it straight away. I'm over the moon to join," Coady said.

The Merseyside-born 29-year-old will wear the number 30 shirt for Everton.

The Liverpool academy product was on the bench for the Wolves' first game of the season at Elland Road, with manager Bruno Lage preferring Max Kilman and Nathan Collins - the club's only summer signing so far - in a two-man central defence.

He moved to Wolves from Huddersfield in 2015 and has made over 300 appearances for the Molineux club.

Coady is Everton's fourth signing of the summer transfer window following fellow centre-back James Tarkowski, former Wolves team-mate Rúben Vinagre and forward Dwight McNeil.

"As well as being one of the Premier League's most reliable defenders and an England international, his leadership skills will be of huge benefit to us," Lampard said.

Conor Coady compared to Everton defenders - 2021-22 Premier League season
PlayerGamesTacklesTackle successDuelsDuels wonOwn goalsInterceptionsClearances
Conor Coady (Wolves)383145.212265028139
James Tarkowski (Burnley)356569.2353242148183
Michael Keane (Everton)324654.4250156262128
Mason Holgate (Everton)253551.419411312693
Ben Godfrey (Everton)234768.118610401591
Yerry Mina (Everton)131283.3765101137
  • Comment posted by link2metroid, today at 21:50

    Agent Coady(Liverpool fan) has infiltrated Goodison Park. Your mission: Get Everton relegated, then yourself the hell out of there.

  • Comment posted by spart, today at 21:50

    50% of comments think it is a good signing, rest from the rs obsessed much?

  • Comment posted by andyw, today at 21:49

    Good signing, especially with Godfrey injured.

  • Comment posted by The End Is Nigh, today at 21:49

    He has been playing for England sometimes so I am surprised he has not been offered a loan move to a club in the top half of the table but it appears Everton are doing things a bit better in the transfer market this season under Frank Lampard.

  • Comment posted by Jim, today at 21:49

    A fantastic player a fantastic attitude and a fantastic leader. Very strange from Wolves.

  • Comment posted by lodo, today at 21:49

    GOOD CHOICE BY FRANK HE'S A VERY GOOD PLAYER FREE B AS WELL WIERD THAT .ON HOME SOIL ASWELL

  • Comment posted by graffiti manager, today at 21:49

    Could understand if Wolves sold him for a good price but a loan suggest he and the manager don't get on. Probably Evertons best player now. Good luck to Coady but hope the blues go down.

  • Comment posted by The voice of reason, today at 21:49

    What a bonkers decision for Wolves. How do they not need him. They’re not good enough to just lend out their captain and heartbeat of the side. NUTS !!

  • Comment posted by KopOfTheLeague, today at 21:48

    Given Everton’s struggles, I feel this move is more likely to see him lose his England place rather than keep it.

  • Comment posted by Arden26, today at 21:47

    Guess he fancied playing in the championship, and not for England!

  • Comment posted by JustPassingTheTime, today at 21:46

    Soooo… how exactly will they be paying for this? Anyone else want to see an FFP investigation?

    • Reply posted by spart, today at 21:49

      spart replied:
      Its a loan. So no fee yet. Save the hate for onana signing

  • Comment posted by John Lloyd, today at 21:45

    He's been a great club captain for us, great leader, always represented us so well

  • Comment posted by danology, today at 21:43

    Absolutely gutted ...look after him Everton a Wolves legend .....all the best Conor to you and your family....151 appearance out of 152 in the Prem that says it all, and my favourite season ever Championship winning side.

  • Comment posted by Edzakerley , today at 21:43

    That's EX England Defender conor coady

  • Comment posted by kevo, today at 21:42

    Wolves really are a awful side that I hope get relegated with there 2nd rate Portuguese rubbish players.

    • Reply posted by Bilbo, today at 21:44

      Bilbo replied:
      Think you’ve had too much sun today

  • Comment posted by O C, today at 21:42

    He could be next year's Captain in the Championship.

    • Reply posted by Dixies60, today at 21:45

      Dixies60 replied:
      Why, is he joining someone else? Because there is zero chance of Everton being in any trouble this season, not with the reinforced defence now.

  • Comment posted by fletch, today at 21:42

    Could have done with him at Leeds. Good signing I think

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 21:42

    Just like Benitez any previous Liverpool links are now down the toilet, just like where Everton belong.

  • Comment posted by jose tubb, today at 21:42

    Another leader signs. Everton have been painfully short of them for far too long

  • Comment posted by bacchus, today at 21:41

    We’re just double checking this comment.

