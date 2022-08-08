Last updated on .From the section Everton

Conor Coady has 10 England caps

Everton have completed the signing of England centre-back Conor Coady on a season-long loan.

Frank Lampard's Everton were short of defenders after losing Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina to injury in their Premier League opener against Chelsea.

"As soon as I heard the interest I really wanted to be part of it straight away. I'm over the moon to join," Coady said.

The Merseyside-born 29-year-old will wear the number 30 shirt for Everton.

The Liverpool academy product was on the bench for the Wolves' first game of the season at Elland Road, with manager Bruno Lage preferring Max Kilman and Nathan Collins - the club's only summer signing so far - in a two-man central defence.

He moved to Wolves from Huddersfield in 2015 and has made over 300 appearances for the Molineux club.

Coady is Everton's fourth signing of the summer transfer window following fellow centre-back James Tarkowski, former Wolves team-mate Rúben Vinagre and forward Dwight McNeil.

"As well as being one of the Premier League's most reliable defenders and an England international, his leadership skills will be of huge benefit to us," Lampard said.

Conor Coady compared to Everton defenders - 2021-22 Premier League season Player Games Tackles Tackle success Duels Duels won Own goals Interceptions Clearances Conor Coady (Wolves) 38 31 45.2 122 65 0 28 139 James Tarkowski (Burnley) 35 65 69.2 353 242 1 48 183 Michael Keane (Everton) 32 46 54.4 250 156 2 62 128 Mason Holgate (Everton) 25 35 51.4 194 113 1 26 93 Ben Godfrey (Everton) 23 47 68.1 186 104 0 15 91 Yerry Mina (Everton) 13 12 83.3 76 51 0 11 37

