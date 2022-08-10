Last updated on .From the section Brentford

Mikkel Damsgaard helped Denmark reach the semi-finals of Euro 2020

Brentford have signed Denmark winger Mikkel Damsgaard from Sampdoria on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Damsgaard joined Serie A club Sampdoria in July 2020 and scored twice in 49 appearances.

The 22-year-old scored a free-kick against England in the Euro 2020 semi-final last summer, before Denmark lost 2-1 in extra time.

Damsgaard joins Brentford for an undisclosed fee which is reported to be around 15m euros (£12.7m) external-link .

Brentford manager Thomas Frank said: "Mikkel is, in my opinion, another classic Brentford signing. He is a young player with big potential to develop further."

Frank added: "He has been unlucky with injuries in the past year, but we have already seen that he is an extremely skilful player.

"Importantly, he is a player that will fit into our dressing room. He is a great character, he wants to work hard, he wants to work for the team, and he wants to develop."

The move is subject to international clearance but Brentford confirmed the player will train this week before they host Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Bees came back from 2-0 down to draw with Leicester in their league opener on Sunday.

Damsgaard is Brentford's fifth summer signing, following the arrival of Ben Mee, Aaron Hickey, Keane Lewis-Potter and Thomas Strakosha.

He has scored four goals in 16 appearances for his country and made 11 appearances for Sampdoria last season during an injury-hit campaign.

Damsgaard came through the academy at Danish side FC Nordsjaelland, where he made his debut at 17, spending three seasons at the club before joining Sampdoria.