The first of Jevani Brown's two goals against Port Vale came from the penalty spot

Exeter City boss Matt Taylor has hailed the impact of Jevani Brown after his side's 4-0 win over Port Vale.

The 27-year-old forward scored twice to add to the assist he got for Sam Nombe in last week's draw at Lincoln City.

The win in their first third-tier home game for more than a decade saw City go second in the early League One table.

"He's been outstanding for us for a period of time now and I think other people are starting to notice it," Taylor told BBC Radio Devon.

"Two goals, as always he gets assists and he's always involved in our creative play because he's the most cultured player we've got.

"But his work rate at the top end of the pitch, along with Sam, is exceptional.

"He has to remember that he has to keep doing that first and foremost and he'll get the rewards and all the plaudits off the rest of his game, because he's got the quality."

Harry Kite's volley capped his first start of the season for Exeter City

The win was kickstarted by an excellent volley from the edge of the area by Harry Kite - just his second league goal for the club.

"I'm so pleased for the kid because he's probably not renowned for that and probably wasn't selected for that, but that was a huge bonus," Taylor added.

"If there's one thing I can count on it's his durability for 90 minutes, despite him coming off with a bit of a calf strain, and his physicality and how quick he is to the ball.

"I felt with it being a midfield battle before we wrestled control of that game I thought his selection was the most sensible thing to do - I didn't foresee him volleying one in from 25 yards, but sometimes that's the bit of luck you need."