Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Luis Diaz scores equaliser with Liverpool's 20th attempt of the game

Luis Diaz rescued a point for Liverpool against Crystal Palace after new summer signing Darwin Nunez was sent off in his first Premier League game at Anfield.

Liverpool dominated possession in the first half but Palace went ahead through Wilfried Zaha's clinical finish from Eberechi Eze's superb pass.

Expensive striker Nunez had been desperate to make an impact in front of The Kop, but was deservedly shown a red card by referee Paul Tierney after 57 minutes when he reacted to a shove from Joachim Andersen with a headbutt that floored the Palace defender.

Liverpool responded in defiant fashion with a brilliant equaliser from Diaz four minutes later, cutting in from the flank before flashing a right-foot finish past Vicente Guaita.

The inevitable siege ensued, with Mo Salah and substitute Fabio Carvalho just off target. But Palace had a golden chance of their own when Zaha struck the far post when he should have scored, as Liverpool remain without a win from their first two games.

No excuse for Nunez madness

Darwin Nunez has made an excellent impression in his early days at Liverpool following his move from Benfica, scoring in the Community Shield win against Manchester City and also getting on target in the opening weekend draw at Fulham.

Here, he left Anfield with his head bowed after a totally inexcusable moment of ill-discipline that reduced Liverpool to 10 men and weakened their attacking impetus.

Nunez may have been wound up by Andersen but what followed was idiotic and expensive as he thrust his head straight into the Palace defender, leaving Tierney with no option but to send him off.

The brilliant Diaz stepped into the breach with a moment of magic for the equaliser while Harvey Elliott was also outstanding before he was substituted.

Liverpool had moments towards the end but were uncomfortable when Palace pressed, so had to settle for a draw that already leaves them four points behind expected title rivals Manchester City.

More to follow.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Liverpool Liverpool Liverpool

Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Liverpool Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Alisson Average rating 5.72 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 66 Player name Alexander-Arnold Average rating 5.34 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 47 Player name Phillips Average rating 5.14 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name van Dijk Average rating 5.61 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name Robertson Average rating 5.50 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Elliott Average rating 5.99 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Fabinho Average rating 5.48 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Milner Average rating 5.31 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Mohamed Salah Average rating 5.54 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Núñez Average rating 3.79 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Díaz Average rating 6.80 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 2 Player name Gomez Average rating 5.20 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Henderson Average rating 5.21 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Tsimikas Average rating 4.49 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 28 Player name Fábio Carvalho Average rating 4.86 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Crystal Palace Starting XI Avg Squad number 13 Player name Guaita Average rating 6.69 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Clyne Average rating 6.76 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Ward Average rating 6.73 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Andersen Average rating 7.01 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Guéhi Average rating 6.92 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Mitchell Average rating 6.77 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name J Ayew Average rating 6.47 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 28 Player name Doucouré Average rating 6.66 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Schlupp Average rating 6.48 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Eze Average rating 7.25 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Zaha Average rating 7.42 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 4 Player name Milivojevic Average rating 6.20 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Olise Average rating 6.43 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Hughes Average rating 6.22 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Édouard Average rating 6.17 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name Richards Average rating 6.24 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Liverpool Formation 4-3-3 1 Alisson 66 Alexander-Arnold 47 Phillips 4 van Dijk 26 Robertson 19 Elliott 3 Fabinho 7 Milner 11 Salah 27 Núñez 23 Díaz 1 Alisson

66 Alexander-Arnold

47 Phillips Substituted for Gomez at 63' minutes

4 van Dijk

26 Robertson Substituted for Tsimikas at 63' minutes Booked at 90mins

19 Elliott Substituted for Freitas Gouveia Carvalho at 79' minutes

3 Fabinho

7 Milner Substituted for Henderson at 63' minutes

11 Salah

27 Núñez Booked at 57mins

23 Díaz Booked at 40mins Substitutes 2 Gomez

8 Keïta

13 Adrián

14 Henderson

21 Tsimikas

28 Freitas Gouveia Carvalho

42 Clark

43 Bajcetic

72 van den Berg Crystal Palace Formation 5-4-1 13 Guaita 17 Clyne 2 Ward 16 Andersen 6 Guéhi 3 Mitchell 9 J Ayew 28 Doucouré 15 Schlupp 10 Eze 11 Zaha 13 Guaita Booked at 90mins

17 Clyne

2 Ward Booked at 68mins

16 Andersen Booked at 57mins

6 Guéhi

3 Mitchell Substituted for Richards at 79' minutes

9 J Ayew Substituted for Édouard at 63' minutes Booked at 88mins

28 Doucouré Substituted for Hughes at 79' minutes

15 Schlupp Substituted for Olise at 88' minutes

10 Eze Substituted for Milivojevic at 79' minutes

11 Zaha Substitutes 4 Milivojevic

7 Olise

14 Mateta

19 Hughes

21 Johnstone

22 Édouard

23 Ebiowei

26 Richards

48 Plange Referee: Paul Tierney Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Liverpool 1, Crystal Palace 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Liverpool 1, Crystal Palace 1. Post update Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Chris Richards following a corner. Post update Attempt missed. Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kostas Tsimikas. Booking Kostas Tsimikas (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card. Post update Offside, Liverpool. Jordan Henderson tries a through ball, but Trent Alexander-Arnold is caught offside. Post update Offside, Crystal Palace. Joachim Andersen tries a through ball, but Odsonne Édouard is caught offside. Post update Offside, Liverpool. Trent Alexander-Arnold tries a through ball, but Mohamed Salah is caught offside. Booking Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card. Post update Attempt missed. Fábio Carvalho (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Fabinho with a headed pass following a set piece situation. Post update Luis Díaz (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Joel Ward (Crystal Palace). Booking Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card. Post update Fabinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace). Substitution Substitution, Crystal Palace. Michael Olise replaces Jeffrey Schlupp. Post update Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Post update Attempt blocked. Kostas Tsimikas (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Henderson with a cross. Post update Offside, Liverpool. Jordan Henderson tries a through ball, but Mohamed Salah is caught offside. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward