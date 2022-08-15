Close menu
Premier League
LiverpoolLiverpool1Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace1

Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace: Darwin Nunez sent off before Luis Diaz rescues point for Reds

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments755

Luis Diaz
Luis Diaz scores equaliser with Liverpool's 20th attempt of the game

Luis Diaz rescued a point for Liverpool against Crystal Palace after new summer signing Darwin Nunez was sent off in his first Premier League game at Anfield.

Liverpool dominated possession in the first half but Palace went ahead through Wilfried Zaha's clinical finish from Eberechi Eze's superb pass.

Expensive striker Nunez had been desperate to make an impact in front of The Kop, but was deservedly shown a red card by referee Paul Tierney after 57 minutes when he reacted to a shove from Joachim Andersen with a headbutt that floored the Palace defender.

Liverpool responded in defiant fashion with a brilliant equaliser from Diaz four minutes later, cutting in from the flank before flashing a right-foot finish past Vicente Guaita.

The inevitable siege ensued, with Mo Salah and substitute Fabio Carvalho just off target. But Palace had a golden chance of their own when Zaha struck the far post when he should have scored, as Liverpool remain without a win from their first two games.

No excuse for Nunez madness

Darwin Nunez has made an excellent impression in his early days at Liverpool following his move from Benfica, scoring in the Community Shield win against Manchester City and also getting on target in the opening weekend draw at Fulham.

Here, he left Anfield with his head bowed after a totally inexcusable moment of ill-discipline that reduced Liverpool to 10 men and weakened their attacking impetus.

Nunez may have been wound up by Andersen but what followed was idiotic and expensive as he thrust his head straight into the Palace defender, leaving Tierney with no option but to send him off.

The brilliant Diaz stepped into the breach with a moment of magic for the equaliser while Harvey Elliott was also outstanding before he was substituted.

Liverpool had moments towards the end but were uncomfortable when Palace pressed, so had to settle for a draw that already leaves them four points behind expected title rivals Manchester City.

Liverpool

Starting XI

Line-ups

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 47PhillipsSubstituted forGomezat 63'minutes
  • 4van Dijk
  • 26RobertsonSubstituted forTsimikasat 63'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 19ElliottSubstituted forFreitas Gouveia Carvalhoat 79'minutes
  • 3Fabinho
  • 7MilnerSubstituted forHendersonat 63'minutes
  • 11Salah
  • 27NúñezBooked at 57mins
  • 23DíazBooked at 40mins

Substitutes

  • 2Gomez
  • 8Keïta
  • 13Adrián
  • 14Henderson
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 28Freitas Gouveia Carvalho
  • 42Clark
  • 43Bajcetic
  • 72van den Berg

Crystal Palace

Formation 5-4-1

  • 13GuaitaBooked at 90mins
  • 17Clyne
  • 2WardBooked at 68mins
  • 16AndersenBooked at 57mins
  • 6Guéhi
  • 3MitchellSubstituted forRichardsat 79'minutes
  • 9J AyewSubstituted forÉdouardat 63'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 28DoucouréSubstituted forHughesat 79'minutes
  • 15SchluppSubstituted forOliseat 88'minutes
  • 10EzeSubstituted forMilivojevicat 79'minutes
  • 11Zaha

Substitutes

  • 4Milivojevic
  • 7Olise
  • 14Mateta
  • 19Hughes
  • 21Johnstone
  • 22Édouard
  • 23Ebiowei
  • 26Richards
  • 48Plange
Referee:
Paul Tierney

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamCrystal Palace
Possession
Home73%
Away27%
Shots
Home24
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Liverpool 1, Crystal Palace 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Liverpool 1, Crystal Palace 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Chris Richards following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kostas Tsimikas.

  6. Booking

    Kostas Tsimikas (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Liverpool. Jordan Henderson tries a through ball, but Trent Alexander-Arnold is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Crystal Palace. Joachim Andersen tries a through ball, but Odsonne Édouard is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Liverpool. Trent Alexander-Arnold tries a through ball, but Mohamed Salah is caught offside.

  10. Booking

    Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fábio Carvalho (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Fabinho with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

  12. Post update

    Luis Díaz (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Joel Ward (Crystal Palace).

  14. Booking

    Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Post update

    Fabinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Michael Olise replaces Jeffrey Schlupp.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kostas Tsimikas (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Henderson with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Liverpool. Jordan Henderson tries a through ball, but Mohamed Salah is caught offside.

  • Comment posted by KTBFFH, today at 22:01

    And the winner of the 2022 Darwin awards is.... Nunez!

    • Reply posted by Bob, today at 22:03

      Bob replied:
      Clever

  • Comment posted by Bob, today at 22:01

    Are there still any Liverpool fans that honestly think they have the remotest chance of winning the Premier League? Nunez is a decent player but at least a couple of classes below Haaland, plus Haaland isn't a thug and a liability.

  • Comment posted by Walid Jumblatt, today at 22:02

    Well played Palace from football fans world wide. Should have had 3 points tonight.

    • Reply posted by molineux76, today at 22:04

      molineux76 replied:
      No they shouldn't, only two shots in target against ten men, rubbish

  • Comment posted by Arcangel, today at 22:03

    Who would have thought United v Liverpool next week would be a relegation battle

    • Reply posted by Mariusz2004, today at 22:05

      Mariusz2004 replied:
      🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Fulham_Fan, today at 22:02

    Klopp: the pitch was too wet!!!!

    • Reply posted by Boom, today at 22:07

      Boom replied:
      The moon wasn't bright enough.