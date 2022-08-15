Match ends, Liverpool 1, Crystal Palace 1.
Luis Diaz rescued a point for Liverpool against Crystal Palace after new summer signing Darwin Nunez was sent off in his first Premier League game at Anfield.
Liverpool dominated possession in the first half but Palace went ahead through Wilfried Zaha's clinical finish from Eberechi Eze's superb pass.
Expensive striker Nunez had been desperate to make an impact in front of The Kop, but was deservedly shown a red card by referee Paul Tierney after 57 minutes when he reacted to a shove from Joachim Andersen with a headbutt that floored the Palace defender.
Liverpool responded in defiant fashion with a brilliant equaliser from Diaz four minutes later, cutting in from the flank before flashing a right-foot finish past Vicente Guaita.
The inevitable siege ensued, with Mo Salah and substitute Fabio Carvalho just off target. But Palace had a golden chance of their own when Zaha struck the far post when he should have scored, as Liverpool remain without a win from their first two games.
No excuse for Nunez madness
Darwin Nunez has made an excellent impression in his early days at Liverpool following his move from Benfica, scoring in the Community Shield win against Manchester City and also getting on target in the opening weekend draw at Fulham.
Here, he left Anfield with his head bowed after a totally inexcusable moment of ill-discipline that reduced Liverpool to 10 men and weakened their attacking impetus.
Nunez may have been wound up by Andersen but what followed was idiotic and expensive as he thrust his head straight into the Palace defender, leaving Tierney with no option but to send him off.
The brilliant Diaz stepped into the breach with a moment of magic for the equaliser while Harvey Elliott was also outstanding before he was substituted.
Liverpool had moments towards the end but were uncomfortable when Palace pressed, so had to settle for a draw that already leaves them four points behind expected title rivals Manchester City.
More to follow.
Liverpool
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameAlissonAverage rating
5.72
- Squad number66Player nameAlexander-ArnoldAverage rating
5.34
- Squad number47Player namePhillipsAverage rating
5.14
- Squad number4Player namevan DijkAverage rating
5.61
- Squad number26Player nameRobertsonAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number19Player nameElliottAverage rating
5.99
- Squad number3Player nameFabinhoAverage rating
5.48
- Squad number7Player nameMilnerAverage rating
5.31
- Squad number11Player nameMohamed SalahAverage rating
5.54
- Squad number27Player nameNúñezAverage rating
3.79
- Squad number23Player nameDíazAverage rating
6.80
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameGomezAverage rating
5.20
- Squad number14Player nameHendersonAverage rating
5.21
- Squad number21Player nameTsimikasAverage rating
4.49
- Squad number28Player nameFábio CarvalhoAverage rating
4.86
Crystal Palace
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number13Player nameGuaitaAverage rating
6.69
- Squad number17Player nameClyneAverage rating
6.76
- Squad number2Player nameWardAverage rating
6.73
- Squad number16Player nameAndersenAverage rating
7.01
- Squad number6Player nameGuéhiAverage rating
6.92
- Squad number3Player nameMitchellAverage rating
6.77
- Squad number9Player nameJ AyewAverage rating
6.47
- Squad number28Player nameDoucouréAverage rating
6.66
- Squad number15Player nameSchluppAverage rating
6.48
- Squad number10Player nameEzeAverage rating
7.25
- Squad number11Player nameZahaAverage rating
7.42
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number4Player nameMilivojevicAverage rating
6.20
- Squad number7Player nameOliseAverage rating
6.43
- Squad number19Player nameHughesAverage rating
6.22
- Squad number22Player nameÉdouardAverage rating
6.17
- Squad number26Player nameRichardsAverage rating
6.24
Line-ups
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Alisson
- 66Alexander-Arnold
- 47PhillipsSubstituted forGomezat 63'minutes
- 4van Dijk
- 26RobertsonSubstituted forTsimikasat 63'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 19ElliottSubstituted forFreitas Gouveia Carvalhoat 79'minutes
- 3Fabinho
- 7MilnerSubstituted forHendersonat 63'minutes
- 11Salah
- 27NúñezBooked at 57mins
- 23DíazBooked at 40mins
Substitutes
- 2Gomez
- 8Keïta
- 13Adrián
- 14Henderson
- 21Tsimikas
- 28Freitas Gouveia Carvalho
- 42Clark
- 43Bajcetic
- 72van den Berg
Crystal Palace
Formation 5-4-1
- 13GuaitaBooked at 90mins
- 17Clyne
- 2WardBooked at 68mins
- 16AndersenBooked at 57mins
- 6Guéhi
- 3MitchellSubstituted forRichardsat 79'minutes
- 9J AyewSubstituted forÉdouardat 63'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 28DoucouréSubstituted forHughesat 79'minutes
- 15SchluppSubstituted forOliseat 88'minutes
- 10EzeSubstituted forMilivojevicat 79'minutes
- 11Zaha
Substitutes
- 4Milivojevic
- 7Olise
- 14Mateta
- 19Hughes
- 21Johnstone
- 22Édouard
- 23Ebiowei
- 26Richards
- 48Plange
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Liverpool 1, Crystal Palace 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Chris Richards following a corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kostas Tsimikas.
Booking
Kostas Tsimikas (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Offside, Liverpool. Jordan Henderson tries a through ball, but Trent Alexander-Arnold is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Crystal Palace. Joachim Andersen tries a through ball, but Odsonne Édouard is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Liverpool. Trent Alexander-Arnold tries a through ball, but Mohamed Salah is caught offside.
Booking
Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Fábio Carvalho (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Fabinho with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Post update
Luis Díaz (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Joel Ward (Crystal Palace).
Booking
Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Fabinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace).
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Michael Olise replaces Jeffrey Schlupp.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kostas Tsimikas (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Henderson with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Liverpool. Jordan Henderson tries a through ball, but Mohamed Salah is caught offside.
