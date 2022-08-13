Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool are without midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who injured his hamstring against Fulham last week and is likely to be out for a month.

Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remain sidelined but Naby Keita has recovered from illness.

Crystal Palace will still be missing James McArthur and James Tomkins.

Manager Patrick Viera has better news on Michael Olise, who has been training with the team and could be in the squad.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Palace got off to a bad start losing at home to Arsenal, and things don't get any easier for them here.

Liverpool cannot slip up again in this one after dropping points against Fulham. The Reds have got a few injury problems but the big thing for Jurgen Klopp is that he has to start new striker Darwin Nunez.

Even some Liverpool fans would question Klopp if he leaves him on the bench, but I don't see that happening.

This is going to be routine for Liverpool and a difficult night for Palace.

Prediction: 4-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Palace's 10 consecutive Premier League defeats in this fixture is their longest top-flight losing run against another team.

Jurgen Klopp's first competitive loss as Liverpool manager came against Crystal Palace; a 2-1 defeat at Anfield in November 2015.

Liverpool

Liverpool are unbeaten in all 20 Premier League matches in 2022 (W16, D4).

They have won their opening Premier League home game in each of the past nine seasons.

The Reds have conceded first in each of their last five league fixtures but have not lost any of them (W3, D2).

Liverpool had six players aged 30+ in their starting XI last week, the first time they had done so in a Premier League match since February 1994.

Mo Salah has scored 119 Premier League goals for Liverpool. Only Steven Gerrard (120) and Robbie Fowler (128) have scored more.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace lost against Arsenal in their opening match. They haven't lost their first two games in a Premier League campaign since 2017-18.

Wilfried Zaha scored in all four of Crystal Palace's Premier League away victories last season at Manchester City, Watford, Wolves and Southampton.

Palace were unbeaten in all five Monday Premier League fixtures last season (W1, D4).

