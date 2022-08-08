Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Alfredo Morelos could be in line to feature on Tuesday after making a scoring return for Rangers on Saturday

Champions League third qualifying round, second leg: Rangers v Union Saint-Gilloise (0-2) Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 9 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app

Rangers have "another chance to be the team we can be" as they aim to again overcome a first-leg deficit when they face Union Saint-Gilloise on Tuesday, says boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The Glasgow side went down 2-0 to the Belgians in last week's Champions League third qualifying round opener.

But last season Rangers twice came from behind in Ibrox second legs on their crusade to the Europa League final.

"It's something we are familiar with. Of course we don't want it," he said.

"We always have the confidence, no matter who we play at home. The confidence is there."

Rangers went into their quarter-final and semi-final Europa League ties last term against Sporting Braga and RB Leipzig a goal down, but turned in stunning showings in front of a raucous home crowd to progress.

However, to do so again this time, Van Bronckhorst knows his team must up their game from the meek showing offered up in Belgium last week.

"I've never seen my players more disappointed after a game," said the Dutchman, whose side defeated Kilmarnock 2-0 on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership.

"We have the chance now to overturn that and make sure we are better performance than last week.

"I'm sure we are capable of doing so and you'll see a different team tomorrow than what you saw last week."

Rangers are looking for their sixth consecutive home win since losing to eventual Premiership champions Celtic in April.

Meanwhile, Union head coach Karel Geraerts was reportedly left angry after his much-changed side dropped to 11th in the Belgian top flight after Saturday's 3-0 defeat by Mechelen - the home side, which featured former Celtic left-back Boli Bolingoli, recording their first win of the new domestic season.

The winners of the tie will face either PSV Eindhoven or Monaco in the play-off round, with the Dutch slight favourites to go through after a 1-1 first-leg draw in the French principality.

Team news

Winger Ryan Kent is in Rangers' squad to face Saint-Gilloise, along with returning forward Fashion Sakala.

Kent missed Rangers' last two games with injury but now joins striker Alfredo Morelos, who came on and scored on Saturday against Kilmarnock in his first game since March.

"Ryan today did some parts of the training. We have to assess him tomorrow if he is fit enough to start or even get minutes," added Van Bronckhorst.

"Morelos has been a little bit longer training with us and had his first game on Saturday. He's there to take part in the game. If it's from the start, again we need to assess him tomorrow."

Garaerts had made seven changes from the Union side that defeated Rangers last week as they lost to Mechelen and is likely to return to a similar starting line-up to the one that began the season undefeated in their first three outings.

Oussama El Azzouzi, their new midfield signing from Emmen, made his debut from the bench.

However, their latest recruit, striker Victor Boniface from Bodo/Glimt, signed on Monday - too late to feature against Rangers.

What they said

Rangers' John Lundstram: "They are coming to a really tough place. I am not sure they have really taken that in mind yet - where they are coming to and what a big venue it is.

"We are just raring to go. We absolutely can't wait to get out there and put right where we disappointed ourselves last week."

Match stats

Rangers are aiming to reach the Champions League group stage for the second year running and the 12th time overall.

Union Saint-Gilloise are playing in the competition for the first time after, like Rangers, finishing runners-up in their domestic league last season.

Rangers now have a record of eight wins, one draw and two defeats against Belgian opponents in European competition.

The Ibrox outfit have only once lost to a Belgian side on aggregate - a 2-0 home win at Ibrox in 1962 failing to claw back a 4-1 first-leg deficit against Standard Liege in the European Cup quarter-finals.

Rangers have twice before defeated Belgian sides by more than two goals at Ibrox - 5-2 wins over Anderlecht in 1959 and Royal Antwerp in 2021.

Rangers have twice failed to win by at least two goals at home to a Belgian side - beating Club Brugge 2-1 in the Champions League group stage in 1991 and Standard Liege 3-2 in the Europa League group stage in 2020.

Union Saint-Gilloise have only played one previous away leg in Europe - losing 1-0 to Juventus (2-0 on aggregate) in the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup first round in 1964-65.