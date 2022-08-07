Close menu

Erling Haaland's double on Man City Premier League debut shows what he will give champions

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at London Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Man City

Erling Haaland scores his second goal against West Ham
Erling Haaland is the first player to score twice on his Premier League debut for Manchester City since Sergio Aguero in August 2011

Manchester City's rivals clutched desperately at a collection of straws when Erling Haaland delivered a low-key performance in the Community Shield defeat against Liverpool.

They hoped his stellar record in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund might disguise a flat-track bully who would take time to adapt to the Premier League and could even disrupt City's studied cerebral style with his more explosive, physical approach and brute force.

It was the sort of instant, hopelessly flawed rush to judgement that had the Premier League's other big new attacking arrival, Liverpool's Darwen Nunez, lampooned as Andy Carroll reincarnate after just a few minutes of his first friendly.

Wrong. And wrong again.

That Haaland is as much of a guarantee of goals - lots of them - as Manchester City could have got and everything they hoped for when they secured the services of one of the game's most coveted talents, was on show for all to see in this cruise of a 2-0 opening weekend win at West Ham United.

When he was replaced by Julian Alvarez 12 minutes from time, Haaland had not only won the game for City with two goals but started to hone his partnership with the line of supply that will surely bring him a glut this season.

Haaland spent the first half hour getting his eye in, making lots of runs that were not quite picked out either by passes from Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan, or narrowly missing out on an inviting cross from Phil Foden.

All that changed after 36 minutes when Haaland's diagonal run was picked out by Gundogan. He was too quick for West Ham keeper Alphonse Areola, on for the injured Lukasz Fabianski, who brought him down.

City's record from the spot is notoriously chequered but Haaland was having none of that as he picked up the ball and sent Areola the wrong way before adopting his trademark Zen pose to receive the congratulation of his team-mates.

The biggest window into what we can expect from City this season came after 65 minutes with a goal we will see replicated often in an ominous warning to those hoping to take away their Premier League crown.

De Bruyne advanced before spotting another Haaland run. The pass was perfection, as was Haaland's finish, striding on to beat Areola with a low, left-foot strike. It was unerring and carried the hallmark of all the great strikers - namely you never expected him to miss for the moment he escaped the West Ham defence.

Game over. It will be game over for a lot of teams in the Premier League once City perfect those lines of communication between Haaland and those who will be watching for those runs in behind defences.

The ease with which City simply dismissed a West Ham team who many had predicted would give them the sternest of opening game tests, was a very early, very eloquent, statement of intent.

Not only did City use all the old armoury to unpick West Ham, they were able to utilise a devastating new attacking weapon to send a message to the rest of the Premier League.

De Bruyne, Gundogan and Foden will regard the prospect of feeding Haaland a mouth-watering one. The feeling will be mutual.

City have won the Premier League in four of the past five seasons but there has always been a nagging feeling they should take a higher percentage of the chances they create.

It may not have cost them domestically but it has not helped their pursuit of that elusive Champions League, with the semi-final against eventual winners Real Madrid last season the prime example.

It is hard to shake the belief that if they had a finisher of Haaland's hunger and ability available then, they would have had that tie won after the first leg.

Now they have Haaland and those hoping this big name new arrival, with a more traditional striking approach than others Guardiola has had before, might somehow change their dynamic to City's detriment will have to think again.

West Ham, so surprisingly passive and limited, simply could not cope with Haaland's power and the chances City's brilliant creators offered up to him.

Haaland's all-round display suggest they will not be the last to be left floundering as the champions made the smoothest of starts to their title defence.

145 comments

  • Comment posted by Nick87, at 22:51 7 Aug

    I'm not a City fan - far from it but it's great for the Premier League that this guy is playing in it.

    • Reply posted by U18236519, at 23:00 7 Aug

      U18236519 replied:
      "Fair play" to him

  • Comment posted by Holly, at 22:58 7 Aug

    Missing piece of the puzzle for Pep? Liverpool blip will refocus them. Spurs looking smart with a squad rather than first XI only now, fair play Conte. Arteta, this is the season to prove you have what it takes, superb effort reassembling the squad (salary, age and chemsitry/mindset).
    Must say, United are a shadow of their former selves and I actually get a little embarrassed for their fans now

    • Reply posted by U18236519, at 23:08 7 Aug

      U18236519 replied:
      It's City's to buy

  • Comment posted by AJDUZ, at 23:04 7 Aug

    As talented as Haaland is - and he truly is a very talented player with a bright future ahead of him - I have never seen the BBC so obviously suck up to a single team or player before. Seems more like a lovestruck confession from a fan than actual news.

    • Reply posted by Si, at 23:11 7 Aug

      Si replied:
      Makes a change from Man Utd

  • Comment posted by Heath Park, at 22:59 7 Aug

    Hopefully all football supporters, regardless of club affiliations, can appreciate Haaland's talents.

    We are lucky to have him playing in the Premier League.

    • Reply posted by big G, at 23:17 7 Aug

      big G replied:
      City are lucky to have him in the PL, I don't think the rest of the teams or their supporters are. Personally I'd much prefer to see him La Liga 🤷 and if imagine you'd be saying exactly the same if he'd gone to any other PL team

  • Comment posted by P 911, at 22:55 7 Aug

    City create so many clear cut chances per game, Haaland only has to convert 30% of them to almost guarantee 2 goals a game. Barring injuries, he could produce some frightening numbers at City in the next few season.

  • Comment posted by RuGbY LeAgUe fan, at 22:54 7 Aug

    Quick for a big lad.

    • Reply posted by Saintsfan, at 23:48 7 Aug

      Saintsfan replied:
      Back in the 90's and 00's we had the classic little and large strike partnerships. This guy has the best attributes of both.

  • Comment posted by OliverDMcCall, at 22:51 7 Aug

    Haaland is a good footballer.

    • Reply posted by John, at 23:22 7 Aug

      John replied:
      The ultimate test will be the Carling Cup draw that'll put them away at Stoke

  • Comment posted by Hawk, at 23:01 7 Aug

    Has an aura about him that I only ever really remember seeing in Henry. Powerful, athletic, quick, great feet for a big man. But it’s only game 1 so no need to get carried away

    • Reply posted by Titter Ye Not, at 23:10 7 Aug

      Titter Ye Not replied:
      Lets see he's a way to go before he's that level.

  • Comment posted by solo, at 22:53 7 Aug

    What a player!

  • Comment posted by Red Rose 1978, at 23:20 7 Aug

    A week ago Haaland was useless in the Charity Shield now he scores two and is the greatest striker of all time. Make your mind up!

    • Reply posted by big G, at 23:23 7 Aug

      big G replied:
      BBC Reporters and pundits are a joke

  • Comment posted by BillyMeredith, at 23:16 7 Aug

    What odds on Haaland claiming more goals than Utd accrue points?

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, at 23:32 7 Aug

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      Or even, what odds on Haaland claiming more goals than total Utd scored goals?

  • Comment posted by hiphopanonymous, at 22:49 7 Aug

    He looked decent.
    Fair play to the lad.

    • Reply posted by Investigation Royalty, at 22:53 7 Aug

      Investigation Royalty replied:
      LOL.

      Fair Play & The cheats

  • Comment posted by Bernard_F1, at 22:53 7 Aug

    You'd think everyone just witnessed the Second Coming. It was a goalkeeping error and a team chasing the game, leaving themselves wide-open....

    • Reply posted by mrjones, at 22:58 7 Aug

      mrjones replied:
      I'm saving this article for when Pep remembers he doesn't like strikers and benches him.

  • Comment posted by Hot Shot Hamish, at 23:28 7 Aug

    His second goal was a lvl above.

    His timing and pace was awesome. Check out his stride and his finish.

    I am not a City fan but wow. He is magic!

    • Reply posted by Nick87, at 23:30 7 Aug

      Nick87 replied:
      Fantastic pass from KDB too!

  • Comment posted by big G, at 23:22 7 Aug

    I see my post which critisised the BBC report writing has been deleted. Wow, like living in North Korea.

    • Reply posted by BOD, at 23:30 7 Aug

      BOD replied:
      They left wing remove loads of stuff if they don’t agree with it. Should be free to have an opinion. This will be removed 😂😂

  • Comment posted by Scruffy Wilf, at 23:03 7 Aug

    No doubt he's a good player, but West Ham were dreadful for much of the match. Wrong tactics, lack of work ethic, it was an easy day for MC. Not really a game to judge him on. Best see how the season pans out for him, especially against more resilient teams.

  • Comment posted by Heath Park, at 22:57 7 Aug

    Amazing debut.
    A player who could have played for any club in the world.
    He chose Man City.

    • Reply posted by anders, at 22:59 7 Aug

      anders replied:
      Nowt to do with money then. Of course not 🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Sorry For Your Loss, at 23:42 7 Aug

    One game does not make a Golden Boot winner, let's see how Haaland performs in a few more games before crowning him.

    Remember many a player such as, Falcao, Di Maria, etc started with a bang only to fade quickly.

    • Reply posted by NotMeEye, at 23:53 7 Aug

      NotMeEye replied:
      Yeah, but none of them was anything as prolific as this guy, he us going to score bags n bags of goals

      I predict he will break every record in this country (striker wise)

  • Comment posted by Untold Reality, at 23:06 7 Aug

    Man city first, Liverpool second, pick 2 out of arsenal, Chelsea and spurs for third and fourth, season already over.

    • Reply posted by bozo1234, at 23:25 7 Aug

      bozo1234 replied:
      Best watch some snooker then

  • Comment posted by GunnerStorm, at 23:38 7 Aug

    When Liverpool meet City in a fixture:

    Robertson "haahaa, even Lewandowski is going to the World Cup bruh, why you not going eh?"

    😡😡😡😡Haaland elbows Robertson.. VAR check...

    RED CARD!

