Close menu

Manchester United 1-2 Brighton: Calmness helps Seagulls progress after player departures

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Old Trafford

Last updated on .From the section Brightoncomments40

Win at Old Trafford a nice moment - Potter

Brighton boss Graham Potter says there is a calmness around the club which has helped it to progress despite the loss of key players.

The Seagulls started their sixth successive top-flight season with a historic 2-1 win at Manchester United.

It was the perfect way to begin the campaign given they ended the last one in ninth, the highest position in their entire history, and came despite the loss of central midfielder Yves Bissouma to Tottenham and defender Marc Cucurella to Chelsea for a combined £87.5m.

Those departures, coming after highly-respected director of football Dan Ashworth had been placed on gardening leave ahead of him taking up a similar role at Newcastle, might have threatened instability at what is acknowledged to be one of the Premier League's most stable clubs.

But Potter gave no sense of that as he reflected on Brighton's first ever win at Old Trafford, coming just three months after Brighton condemned Manchester United to an embarrassing 4-0 defeat at the Amex Stadium.

"Losing the players we have does have an impact but inside, the club is quite calm," said Potter.

"You do have to scratch your head because the clubs who bought Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella valued them at quite a high price, which suggests they are good players. And you need good players to win matches in the Premier League because it is tough.

"But I always think the collective idea is more important than any individual."

Marc Cucurella
Marc Cucurella made his Premier League debut for Chelsea on Saturday following his £60m move from Brighton

The issue for Brighton, as it is for every similar-sized club, is how to keep moving forward in a league where six clubs have so much finance and others, like Newcastle, can call on a huge supporter base in addition to fresh investment from Saudi Arabia.

Brighton may have an excellent, modern stadium but it is in the bottom third of the Premier League capacity wise. They have invested £60m in a fantastic training ground at Lancing, which is an attraction to potential new signings.

However, as has been the case this summer, they are at risk of clubs with bigger budgets coming after their players, which puts a focus on getting their recruitment right.

"You have to try to make progress every day and not look too much at the bigger picture," said Potter. "I have a fantastic group of players here, who have ambition and desire and want to move forward.

"They give everything every day and I try to help them improve.

"It is not too easy to lose players but we understand why we have and how the fees can help the club progress.

"A club like us has to hold two positions; fight every day for the points because it is very tough, and have ambition and believe you can win and try to challenge."

How to follow Brighton & Hove Albion on the BBC bannerBrighton & Hove Albion banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

40 comments

  • Comment posted by fletch, today at 19:47

    I think Potter will be managing a top 6 side by the end of next season. One way or another. Well done B and H

  • Comment posted by Torieradicator, today at 19:34

    If the average EPL fan contributes at least £30 (Min) to the club and the likes of Brighton are 30,000 down on the Big Boy clubs then that is a million quid down on each match day ! About £20 MILLION a season handicap. Well done B & H Albion.

  • Comment posted by Doctor Sorders, today at 19:33

    The plaudits will go to Gross. But I thought Wellbeck & Trossard were outstanding. I like the “no soft fouls” approach & the focus on keeping the ball in play. Players stop diving & rolling around once they know it won’t draw an obligatory free kick. Graham Potter or Harry Potter? He’s magic for Brighton. Utd have lots to sort out, but think what Potter could achieve with their financial resources

  • Comment posted by dogeared, today at 19:30

    lolz, no post match United report then. Well played Brighton, very solid all round performance. Wellbeck was awesome.

  • Comment posted by Rob in Sussex, today at 19:26

    Cucurella is no great loss, very average player.

  • Comment posted by FootballKing, today at 19:19

    Progress Brighton beat United 4-0 last season only 2-0 this season. Like this is only United plenty more harder tests to come like Brentford, Fullham, Newcastle and Co

    • Reply posted by Bob, today at 19:20

      Bob replied:
      It was 2-1 today.

  • Comment posted by dixiedean, today at 19:17

    Well done Brighton and especially Potter. You were brilliant and I wish you well for this season.

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 19:17

    Next England manager potentially Graham Potter.. and if the FA have any sense they will get him in before the world cup and get rid of Southgate now!

    • Reply posted by cunning plan, today at 19:37

      cunning plan replied:
      I think we'd prefer him to stay for a few more years.... but nice idea.

  • Comment posted by Captain Francois Dubonais, today at 19:16

    Very impressed with Brighton today. Was that the same Welbeck that neither United or Arsenal could get the best out of? Lallana's experience is key, but everyone worked their socks off, that's not going to be their last surprise this season.

  • Comment posted by tom, today at 19:14

    Fairplay to Brighton, only a few comments on your site which is a shame because you outplayed Man utd, there's over 2000 comments dissing United on their site, but respect to your team 👍

  • Comment posted by Dubbus, today at 19:06

    Potter has done a fantastic job, such a shame in a sense that English managers don't get offered the top jobs but it's great news for Brighton.

    But Manchester Utd are a poor side. When you pay so much money for Sancho a player City though wouldn't make it there why would they really think he could do it there with them.

  • Comment posted by Henry, today at 19:06

    Brighton were a joy to watch, the manager has done wonders

  • Comment posted by Dolphin, today at 19:00

    Or should that be because of player departures?

  • Comment posted by Dadstheman, today at 18:54

    Brilliant Brighton again. Positive, playing as a unit and with a definite game plan.

    • Reply posted by finnharpsman, today at 19:11

      finnharpsman replied:
      Brighton will finish lower in the league this year than they did last year.

  • Comment posted by V5hal, today at 18:53

    beating a relegation team is not a feat

  • Comment posted by I love Fergie, today at 18:53

    But it was only ManU they beat - not a big side.

  • Comment posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 18:51

    Grahame Potter has been brilliant and the hierarchy at the club is settled. Losing two of your top performers and still ready to go again. Also, Danny Welbeck, take a bow.

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 19:21

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      Maybe the point is that Bissouma and Cucurella weren't that important to the team? Maybe Spurs and Chelsea have been suckered into paying silly money for players that once removed from the team are exposed as a bit average.

  • Comment posted by ERT, today at 18:50

    Great to see the departures haven’t hindered them. Good luck for the rest of the season Brighton.

  • Comment posted by Big gaz, today at 18:49

    Well played Brighton. Not to take too much away from from you but it was a dire ,in transition utd team but you can only beat who you play.

    I feel you will be safe by Christmas and a breath of fresh air for a team to play competitive football without spending millions.

    (Chelsea fan)

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 19:22

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      How many years have United been 'in transition'? That can't always be the excuse, so maybe this is their level. SAF raised from mid table, now they've sunk back down again.

  • Comment posted by neil, today at 18:49

    As a club we will always play 2nd best to the dirty Arab money and the rich yanks.but what we have in abundance is heart fight and togetherness, oh and the next England manager!!

    • Reply posted by finnharpsman, today at 19:14

      finnharpsman replied:
      That sounds fair enough. If I supported Brighton, I would love to have a manager who is good enough to be the next manager for Liverpool or Manchester City.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport