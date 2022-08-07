Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Hearts' Alex Cochrane appeared to be struck when taking a throw-in

Hibernian say they will investigate incidents of fan disorder from Sunday's Edinburgh derby draw with Hearts at Easter Road.

A small number of home supporters made their way on to the pitch following Martin Boyle's 95th-minute equaliser.

Earlier, Hearts defender Alex Cochrane appeared to be struck by a missile thrown from the stands when taking a second-half throw-in.

Hibs have pledged to take "appropriate action" should culprits be identified.

In a statement, the club said: "Hibernian is aware of alleged incidents where objects appeared to have been thrown towards Hearts players, pyros being thrown and pitch incursions.

"These incidents will be reviewed again on the stadium CCTV and, if an incident can be detected and someone identified, appropriate action will be taken by the club.

"The club understands the passion that an Edinburgh derby brings, and believes it has some of the best supporters in Scotland, but remains committed to providing a safe environment for players, officials and supporters."