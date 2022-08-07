Last updated on .From the section Norwich

There was a 10-minute delay at Carrow Road as Dimitris Giannoulis received treatment before being stretchered off

Norwich City are still awaiting an update on the extent of the ankle injury suffered by Dimitris Giannoulis.

The Greece left-back went over badly on his ankle after he and Wigan's Callum Lang slid in to challenge for the ball near the touchline.

Norwich boss Dean Smith told BBC Radio Norfolk: "He got his studs stuck in the turf and went over on his ankle.

"He was in a lot of pain but medical staff were with him. We wish him well and hope it's not too serious."

After drawing 1-1 at home to Wigan, Norwich's next game is at home to Birmingham City in the EFL Cup on Tuesday followed by next Saturday's Championship trip to Hull.