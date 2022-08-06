Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Antonion Colak savoured his first Rangers goal against Kilmarnock on Saturday and insists he will relish the fight with fellow striker Alfredo Morelos at Ibrox this term. (Herald) external-link

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou singles out Jota for praise as the winger had a hand in all three goals in the win over Ross County, saying: "He wants to be the best he can be and show people there's another level to him." (Scottish Sun) external-link

Nohan Kenneh reveals receiving advice from former Easter Road favourite John McGinn, via Leeds United team-mate Liam Cooper, before his summer switch to Hibs. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibs boss Lee Johnson calls for time-wasting to be tackled, saying the ball was only in play for 41 minutes in the opening weekend win at St Johnstone. (Scotsman) external-link

Hearts defender Craig Halkett tips team-mate Barrie McKay to provide the guile and composure required in today's Edinburgh derby at Easter Road. (Scotsman) external-link

"I'll keep pushing and the coach will decide who plays," says defender Moritz Jenz after a "dream come true" goalscoring debut for Celtic in yesterday's 3-1 win at Ross County. (Daily Record) external-link

"The goal was probably one of the best hits I've ever done," says Leighton Clarkson after his stunning debut strike for Aberdeen in the win over St Mirren. The 20-year-old on loan from Liverpool only received his international clearance at 11am on game day. (Red TV via Daily Record external-link )