Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Neto featured 21 times for Barcelona

Bournemouth have signed Brazilian goalkeeper Neto from Barcelona on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old has agreed a 12-month deal with the Cherries.

Neto has been capped once by his country and featured 21 times for Barcelona after joining them from La Liga rivals Valencia.

"To be able to attract a player of Neto's calibre is very pleasing," Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said.

"This is a real coup for the club and we're delighted he has chosen to join us. He has vast experience at the very top level of the game so I'm sure he will be a huge asset for us."

Neto started his career with Paranaense in Brazil before moving to Italy with Fiorentina. He left for Juventus, where he won five trophies in two years and collected a Champions League runners-up medal, before heading to Spain.

He is the club's fourth summer signing following the arrivals of Joe Rothwell, Ryan Fredericks and Marcus Tavernier.

Bournemouth started their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa on Saturday, following their promotion from the Championship.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.