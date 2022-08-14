Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Harry Kane's equaliser six minutes into stoppage time earned Tottenham a dramatic draw as a fiery London derby at Stamford Bridge ended in an angry confrontation between Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte that resulted in red cards for both managers.

Tempers were running high throughout as Chelsea twice led before Kane's glancing header seconds from the end gave Spurs a point.

Chelsea dominated the first half and fully deserved the 19th minute lead they earned when their two summer signings combined, Kalidou Koulibaly flashing home a powerful volley from Marc Cucurella's corner.

Spurs struggled to make any sort of impression, Kane missing their best opportunity, but drew level after 68 minutes when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's shot beat Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea were furious that referee Anthony Taylor had failed to penalise Rodrigo Bentancur for a challenge on Kai Havertz, the ensuing melee leading to face-to-face fury between the two managers which ended with both Chelsea boss Tuchel and Spurs counterpart Conte receiving yellow cards.

Once order had been restored, Chelsea were back in front as James scored from Raheem Sterling's pass, the fired up Tuchel celebrating by sprinting past Conte along the touch in sheer elation.

Chelsea thought they had made it six points from two games until Kane headed in Ivan Perisic's corner - the antipathy not ending there as a handshake between Tuchel and Conte developed into another bust-up between the pair which ended with them both getting their marching orders.

38 Bissouma Referee: Anthony Taylor Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Chelsea 2, Tottenham Hotspur 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Chelsea 2, Tottenham Hotspur 2. goal Goal! Goal! Chelsea 2, Tottenham Hotspur 2. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross following a corner. Post update VAR Decision: No card change Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur). Post update Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Édouard Mendy. Post update Attempt saved. Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross. Post update Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Mason Mount. Post update Attempt blocked. Yves Bissouma (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Post update Foul by Reece James (Chelsea). Post update Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Post update Hand ball by Christian Pulisic (Chelsea). Substitution Substitution, Chelsea. Armando Broja replaces Kai Havertz. Booking Kai Havertz (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Kai Havertz (Chelsea). Post update Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Conor Gallagher. Substitution Substitution, Chelsea. Conor Gallagher replaces N'Golo Kanté because of an injury. Substitution Substitution, Chelsea. Christian Pulisic replaces Raheem Sterling. Substitution Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Lucas Moura replaces Emerson Royal. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward