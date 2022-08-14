Match ends, Chelsea 2, Tottenham Hotspur 2.
Harry Kane's equaliser six minutes into stoppage time earned Tottenham a dramatic draw as a fiery London derby at Stamford Bridge ended in an angry confrontation between Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte that resulted in red cards for both managers.
Tempers were running high throughout as Chelsea twice led before Kane's glancing header seconds from the end gave Spurs a point.
Chelsea dominated the first half and fully deserved the 19th minute lead they earned when their two summer signings combined, Kalidou Koulibaly flashing home a powerful volley from Marc Cucurella's corner.
Spurs struggled to make any sort of impression, Kane missing their best opportunity, but drew level after 68 minutes when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's shot beat Edouard Mendy.
Chelsea were furious that referee Anthony Taylor had failed to penalise Rodrigo Bentancur for a challenge on Kai Havertz, the ensuing melee leading to face-to-face fury between the two managers which ended with both Chelsea boss Tuchel and Spurs counterpart Conte receiving yellow cards.
Once order had been restored, Chelsea were back in front as James scored from Raheem Sterling's pass, the fired up Tuchel celebrating by sprinting past Conte along the touch in sheer elation.
Chelsea thought they had made it six points from two games until Kane headed in Ivan Perisic's corner - the antipathy not ending there as a handshake between Tuchel and Conte developed into another bust-up between the pair which ended with them both getting their marching orders.
More to follow.
Chelsea
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number16Player nameMendyAverage rating
5.76
- Squad number24Player nameJamesAverage rating
6.42
- Squad number6Player nameThiago SilvaAverage rating
5.86
- Squad number26Player nameKoulibalyAverage rating
6.61
- Squad number12Player nameLoftus-CheekAverage rating
6.06
- Squad number7Player nameKantéAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number5Player nameJorginhoAverage rating
5.46
- Squad number32Player nameCucurellaAverage rating
5.74
- Squad number29Player nameHavertzAverage rating
5.56
- Squad number19Player nameMountAverage rating
5.89
- Squad number17Player nameSterlingAverage rating
5.17
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number10Player namePulisicAverage rating
5.06
- Squad number18Player nameBrojaAverage rating
4.87
- Squad number23Player nameGallagherAverage rating
5.30
- Squad number28Player nameAzpilicuetaAverage rating
5.07
Tottenham Hotspur
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameLlorisAverage rating
5.90
- Squad number17Player nameRomeroAverage rating
5.89
- Squad number15Player nameDierAverage rating
5.90
- Squad number33Player nameDaviesAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number12Player nameEmerson RoyalAverage rating
5.49
- Squad number5Player nameHøjbjergAverage rating
6.15
- Squad number30Player nameBentancurAverage rating
5.56
- Squad number19Player nameRyan SessegnonAverage rating
5.45
- Squad number21Player nameKulusevskiAverage rating
5.68
- Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-MinAverage rating
5.53
- Squad number10Player nameKaneAverage rating
6.06
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameRicharlisonAverage rating
5.74
- Squad number14Player namePerisicAverage rating
6.11
- Squad number27Player nameLucas MouraAverage rating
5.62
- Squad number38Player nameBissoumaAverage rating
5.70
Line-ups
Chelsea
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 16MendyBooked at 62mins
- 24JamesBooked at 41mins
- 6Thiago Silva
- 26Koulibaly
- 12Loftus-Cheek
- 7KantéSubstituted forGallagherat 85'minutes
- 5JorginhoSubstituted forAzpilicuetaat 73'minutes
- 32Cucurella
- 29HavertzBooked at 86minsSubstituted forBrojaat 90'minutes
- 19Mount
- 17SterlingSubstituted forPulisicat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 10Pulisic
- 14Chalobah
- 18Broja
- 20Hudson-Odoi
- 21Chilwell
- 22Ziyech
- 23Gallagher
- 28Azpilicueta
Tottenham
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Lloris
- 17Romero
- 15Dier
- 33Davies
- 12Emerson RoyalSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 82'minutes
- 5Højbjerg
- 30BentancurSubstituted forBissoumaat 79'minutes
- 19R SessegnonSubstituted forRicharlisonat 57'minutes
- 21Kulusevski
- 7Son Heung-MinSubstituted forPerisicat 79'minutes
- 10Kane
Substitutes
- 2Doherty
- 6D Sánchez
- 9Richarlison
- 11Gil
- 14Perisic
- 20Forster
- 25Tanganga
- 27Lucas Moura
- 38Bissouma
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 2, Tottenham Hotspur 2.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea 2, Tottenham Hotspur 2. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross following a corner.
Post update
VAR Decision: No card change Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Édouard Mendy.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Mason Mount.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Yves Bissouma (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Reece James (Chelsea).
Post update
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Hand ball by Christian Pulisic (Chelsea).
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Armando Broja replaces Kai Havertz.
Booking
Kai Havertz (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Kai Havertz (Chelsea).
Post update
Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Conor Gallagher replaces N'Golo Kanté because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Christian Pulisic replaces Raheem Sterling.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Lucas Moura replaces Emerson Royal.
