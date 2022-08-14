Close menu
ChelseaChelsea2TottenhamTottenham Hotspur2

Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs snatch last-gasp point as Thomas Tuchel & Antonio Conte sent off

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Stamford Bridge

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments281

Breaking news

Harry Kane's equaliser six minutes into stoppage time earned Tottenham a dramatic draw as a fiery London derby at Stamford Bridge ended in an angry confrontation between Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte that resulted in red cards for both managers.

Tempers were running high throughout as Chelsea twice led before Kane's glancing header seconds from the end gave Spurs a point.

Chelsea dominated the first half and fully deserved the 19th minute lead they earned when their two summer signings combined, Kalidou Koulibaly flashing home a powerful volley from Marc Cucurella's corner.

Spurs struggled to make any sort of impression, Kane missing their best opportunity, but drew level after 68 minutes when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's shot beat Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea were furious that referee Anthony Taylor had failed to penalise Rodrigo Bentancur for a challenge on Kai Havertz, the ensuing melee leading to face-to-face fury between the two managers which ended with both Chelsea boss Tuchel and Spurs counterpart Conte receiving yellow cards.

Once order had been restored, Chelsea were back in front as James scored from Raheem Sterling's pass, the fired up Tuchel celebrating by sprinting past Conte along the touch in sheer elation.

Chelsea thought they had made it six points from two games until Kane headed in Ivan Perisic's corner - the antipathy not ending there as a handshake between Tuchel and Conte developed into another bust-up between the pair which ended with them both getting their marching orders.

More to follow.

Chelsea

Starting XI

  1. Squad number16Player nameMendy
    Average rating

    5.76

  2. Squad number24Player nameJames
    Average rating

    6.42

  3. Squad number6Player nameThiago Silva
    Average rating

    5.86

  4. Squad number26Player nameKoulibaly
    Average rating

    6.61

  5. Squad number12Player nameLoftus-Cheek
    Average rating

    6.06

  6. Squad number7Player nameKanté
    Average rating

    6.37

  7. Squad number5Player nameJorginho
    Average rating

    5.46

  8. Squad number32Player nameCucurella
    Average rating

    5.74

  9. Squad number29Player nameHavertz
    Average rating

    5.56

  10. Squad number19Player nameMount
    Average rating

    5.89

  11. Squad number17Player nameSterling
    Average rating

    5.17

Substitutes

  1. Squad number10Player namePulisic
    Average rating

    5.06

  2. Squad number18Player nameBroja
    Average rating

    4.87

  3. Squad number23Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    5.30

  4. Squad number28Player nameAzpilicueta
    Average rating

    5.07

Tottenham Hotspur

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameLloris
    Average rating

    5.90

  2. Squad number17Player nameRomero
    Average rating

    5.89

  3. Squad number15Player nameDier
    Average rating

    5.90

  4. Squad number33Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    5.73

  5. Squad number12Player nameEmerson Royal
    Average rating

    5.49

  6. Squad number5Player nameHøjbjerg
    Average rating

    6.15

  7. Squad number30Player nameBentancur
    Average rating

    5.56

  8. Squad number19Player nameRyan Sessegnon
    Average rating

    5.45

  9. Squad number21Player nameKulusevski
    Average rating

    5.68

  10. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-Min
    Average rating

    5.53

  11. Squad number10Player nameKane
    Average rating

    6.06

Substitutes

  1. Squad number9Player nameRicharlison
    Average rating

    5.74

  2. Squad number14Player namePerisic
    Average rating

    6.11

  3. Squad number27Player nameLucas Moura
    Average rating

    5.62

  4. Squad number38Player nameBissouma
    Average rating

    5.70

Line-ups

Chelsea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 16MendyBooked at 62mins
  • 24JamesBooked at 41mins
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 7KantéSubstituted forGallagherat 85'minutes
  • 5JorginhoSubstituted forAzpilicuetaat 73'minutes
  • 32Cucurella
  • 29HavertzBooked at 86minsSubstituted forBrojaat 90'minutes
  • 19Mount
  • 17SterlingSubstituted forPulisicat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 10Pulisic
  • 14Chalobah
  • 18Broja
  • 20Hudson-Odoi
  • 21Chilwell
  • 22Ziyech
  • 23Gallagher
  • 28Azpilicueta

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Lloris
  • 17Romero
  • 15Dier
  • 33Davies
  • 12Emerson RoyalSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 82'minutes
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 30BentancurSubstituted forBissoumaat 79'minutes
  • 19R SessegnonSubstituted forRicharlisonat 57'minutes
  • 21Kulusevski
  • 7Son Heung-MinSubstituted forPerisicat 79'minutes
  • 10Kane

Substitutes

  • 2Doherty
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 9Richarlison
  • 11Gil
  • 14Perisic
  • 20Forster
  • 25Tanganga
  • 27Lucas Moura
  • 38Bissouma
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamTottenham
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home16
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea 2, Tottenham Hotspur 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea 2, Tottenham Hotspur 2.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Chelsea 2, Tottenham Hotspur 2. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    VAR Decision: No card change Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Édouard Mendy.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Mason Mount.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Yves Bissouma (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Reece James (Chelsea).

  10. Post update

    Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

  12. Post update

    Hand ball by Christian Pulisic (Chelsea).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Armando Broja replaces Kai Havertz.

  14. Booking

    Kai Havertz (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Kai Havertz (Chelsea).

  16. Post update

    Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Conor Gallagher replaces N'Golo Kanté because of an injury.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Christian Pulisic replaces Raheem Sterling.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Lucas Moura replaces Emerson Royal.

