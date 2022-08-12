Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea will be without Mateo Kovacic on Sunday because of a knee injury.

Left-back Marcos Alonso will also be missing; head coach Thomas Tuchel said he "is not training as he tries to finalise his transfer (to Barcelona)".

Tottenham could hand a debut to £60m summer signing Richarlison after his return from suspension.

They will be without defender Clement Lenglet, who has slight tightness in his adductor muscle, and Oliver Skipp, who has a foot injury.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Chelsea love playing Spurs - they beat them four times last season, and Tottenham have only beaten them once in the league at Stamford Bridge since February 1990.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte was in charge of Chelsea for that defeat - in April 2018 - but I have a sneaky feeling he will enjoy this meeting a lot more.

Chelsea got a good win at Everton, but the way they got it was not particularly pretty. If they are slightly off it again on Sunday, they won't get away with it.

Tottenham, meanwhile, were devastating in attack against Southampton and I am expecting more of the same from them here.

Add in Conte going back to Stamford Bridge, and I am going to go with Spurs to take the points.

They took the game to Saints anyway, but they also counter-attack so well when that turnover happens. When they get the ball into Kane with runners off him, they are so hard to stop.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have won only seven of their 60 Premier League matches against Chelsea (D20, L33).

Chelsea

Last season, Chelsea picked up more points away (40) than they did at Stamford Bridge (34).

Chelsea have dropped points in their opening Premier League home fixture in four of the past seven seasons (W3, D2, L2).

The Blues will face a former manager for a second consecutive league match, with Antonio Conte following Everton's Frank Lampard.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs have earned four successive Premier League victories, the longest current winning run in the division.

Tottenham have won 99 Premier League London derby matches, and could be the third side to reach 100 victories after Chelsea and Arsenal.

However, Spurs only took one point in their five away London derbies last season, scoring just one goal.

Harry Kane needs two goals to break Sergio Agüero's record of most Premier League goals for a single club: 184 for Manchester City.

