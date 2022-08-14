Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Lawrence Shankland opened the scoring within a minute against his former side

Heart of Midlothian added to Dundee United's misery as early goals in each half helped secure a comfortable Scottish Premiership home win.

United still looked shell-shocked from Thursday's Europa Conference League thumping by AZ as Lawrence Shankland clipped the opener within a minute.

Barrie McKay thumped in the second just after half-time and Jorge Grant fired in the third.

Steven Fletcher replied with a penalty before Josh Ginnelly's late finish.

A third consecutive win sends Hearts up to third place ahead of Thursday's Europa League play-off first leg away to Zurich.

For United, having equalled the worst European defeat by a Scottish club with that 7-0 reverse in the Netherlands, there is no respite after a third consecutive defeat that leaves Jack Ross' side third from bottom.

Visiting head coach Jack Ross backed his "bruised and sore" players to recover from their thumping in Alkmaar, but the defensive fragility so cruelly exposed by AZ was evident again as Hearts sped into the lead.

Home manager Robbie Neilson had brought Cammy Devlin into the side in place of Peter Haring to "add more energy" into midfield and the Australian gathered from Liam Boyce, turned the ball low from the byeline and Shankland supplied a typical clinical finish against his former side.

Hearts threatened to run riot against a defence all at sea, with goalkeeper Mark Birighitti saving to deny Shankland and McKay.

United gradually recovered their composure and centre-half Ryan Edwards tested home goalkeeper Craig Gordon from all of 40 yards and a close-range ricochet off striker Tony Watt flashed just wide.

However, for the third half of football, United conceded immediately after the whistle as winger McKay rifled a superb drive into the far corner from 25 yards.

When Birighitti could only parry a curling Michael Smith drive, midfielder Grant was the only man to react and the summer arrival from Peterborough United midfielder drove in the clinching goal.

Fletcher's first United goal came controversially when Gary Mackay-Steven nicked the ball off the toe of Mark Behich only to be pulled up for a foul, but Ginnelly restored the three-goal advantage with a clinical breakaway.

Man of the match - Barrie McKay (Hearts)

It was more of an all-round team performance for Hearts, but Barrie McKay showed his improving goal threat with his third of the season

Hearts show strength, United fragility exposed

With Celtic and Rangers again looking a class above, Hearts are again looking good to be the best of the rest.

Although Robbie Neilson insists his squad is still a little light on personnel, they look to have a better strength in depth that should stand them in good stead given they are guaranteed European group stage football even if they drop down to the Conference League.

The worry for Neilson ahead of Thursday is the final moments at Tynecastle that were peppered with Hearts players going down nursing knocks.

Tynecastle's feelgood factor is in stark contrast to the visitors who head back to Tayside after conceding 11 goals in two games.

They have replaced a safe pair of hands - Benjamin Siegrist's form winning a move to Celtic - and replacement Birighitti is hardly instilling confidence in a defence that has now started three consecutive halves of football by conceding a goal almost immediately.

Ross has a big job on his hands to turn around their fortunes after a fourth defeat in a row at Tynecastle.

What they said

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "I thought we started very well, got our goal in the first minute and then for the next 44 minutes we weren't at the races to be honest.

"We didn't get close enough, we were slack in our play and it wasn't until the second half when we showed what we're about. We made a couple of changes tactically at half-time and that allowed us to settle into it."

Dundee United head coach Jack Ross: "Overall, we're nowhere near the levels we need to be at.

"The opening period of the game, first 10 minutes, we looked weak. Our response was okay. The start to the second half again is desperately poor and then the game becomes a struggle.

"We've had a really sore week, a really sore four days. You find out more about yourself in these types of situation. As a squad and as a collective, we're going to have to dig deep ahead of next week."

What's next?

Hearts travel to face Zurich in the first leg of their Europa League play-off on Thursday (18:00 BST) before visiting Celtic next Sunday (15:00), with United hosting St Mirren on Saturday (15:00).

Player of the match Shankland Lawrence Shankland with an average of 7.92 Hearts Heart of Midlothian Heart of Midlothian

Dundee Utd Dundee United Dundee United Heart of Midlothian Avg Squad number 9 Player name Shankland Average rating 7.92 Squad number 18 Player name McKay Average rating 7.84 Squad number 4 Player name Halkett Average rating 7.44 Squad number 19 Player name Cochrane Average rating 7.43 Squad number 30 Player name Ginnelly Average rating 7.38 Squad number 15 Player name Rowles Average rating 7.30 Squad number 14 Player name Devlin Average rating 7.24 Squad number 2 Player name Smith Average rating 7.21 Squad number 7 Player name Grant Average rating 7.09 Squad number 5 Player name Haring Average rating 7.05 Squad number 3 Player name Kingsley Average rating 7.02 Squad number 17 Player name Forrest Average rating 6.99 Squad number 1 Player name Gordon Average rating 6.96 Squad number 10 Player name Boyce Average rating 6.87 Squad number 16 Player name Halliday Average rating 6.72 Squad number 11 Player name Mackay-Steven Average rating 6.60 Dundee United Avg Squad number 28 Player name Anim Cudjoe Average rating 4.30 Squad number 2 Player name Smith Average rating 4.26 Squad number 15 Player name Middleton Average rating 4.18 Squad number 6 Player name Graham Average rating 3.86 Squad number 12 Player name Edwards Average rating 3.68 Squad number 18 Player name McGrath Average rating 3.60 Squad number 32 Player name Watt Average rating 3.59 Squad number 4 Player name Mulgrew Average rating 3.57 Squad number 23 Player name Harkes Average rating 3.57 Squad number 16 Player name Behich Average rating 3.34 Squad number 9 Player name Fletcher Average rating 3.22 Squad number 1 Player name Birighitti Average rating 2.93 Squad number 14 Player name Sibbald Average rating 2.89