Scottish Premiership
HeartsHeart of Midlothian4Dundee UtdDundee United1

Heart of Midlothian 4-1 Dundee Utd: Hosts prepare for Zurich tie with convincing victory

By Clive LindsayBBC Sport Scotland

Hearts' Lawrence Shankland scores
Lawrence Shankland opened the scoring within a minute against his former side

Heart of Midlothian added to Dundee United's misery as early goals in each half helped secure a comfortable Scottish Premiership home win.

United still looked shell-shocked from Thursday's Europa Conference League thumping by AZ as Lawrence Shankland clipped the opener within a minute.

Barrie McKay thumped in the second just after half-time and Jorge Grant fired in the third.

Steven Fletcher replied with a penalty before Josh Ginnelly's late finish.

A third consecutive win sends Hearts up to third place ahead of Thursday's Europa League play-off first leg away to Zurich.

For United, having equalled the worst European defeat by a Scottish club with that 7-0 reverse in the Netherlands, there is no respite after a third consecutive defeat that leaves Jack Ross' side third from bottom.

Visiting head coach Jack Ross backed his "bruised and sore" players to recover from their thumping in Alkmaar, but the defensive fragility so cruelly exposed by AZ was evident again as Hearts sped into the lead.

Home manager Robbie Neilson had brought Cammy Devlin into the side in place of Peter Haring to "add more energy" into midfield and the Australian gathered from Liam Boyce, turned the ball low from the byeline and Shankland supplied a typical clinical finish against his former side.

Hearts threatened to run riot against a defence all at sea, with goalkeeper Mark Birighitti saving to deny Shankland and McKay.

United gradually recovered their composure and centre-half Ryan Edwards tested home goalkeeper Craig Gordon from all of 40 yards and a close-range ricochet off striker Tony Watt flashed just wide.

However, for the third half of football, United conceded immediately after the whistle as winger McKay rifled a superb drive into the far corner from 25 yards.

When Birighitti could only parry a curling Michael Smith drive, midfielder Grant was the only man to react and the summer arrival from Peterborough United midfielder drove in the clinching goal.

Fletcher's first United goal came controversially when Gary Mackay-Steven nicked the ball off the toe of Mark Behich only to be pulled up for a foul, but Ginnelly restored the three-goal advantage with a clinical breakaway.

Man of the match - Barrie McKay (Hearts)

Hearts' Barrie McKay scores
It was more of an all-round team performance for Hearts, but Barrie McKay showed his improving goal threat with his third of the season

Hearts show strength, United fragility exposed

With Celtic and Rangers again looking a class above, Hearts are again looking good to be the best of the rest.

Although Robbie Neilson insists his squad is still a little light on personnel, they look to have a better strength in depth that should stand them in good stead given they are guaranteed European group stage football even if they drop down to the Conference League.

The worry for Neilson ahead of Thursday is the final moments at Tynecastle that were peppered with Hearts players going down nursing knocks.

Tynecastle's feelgood factor is in stark contrast to the visitors who head back to Tayside after conceding 11 goals in two games.

They have replaced a safe pair of hands - Benjamin Siegrist's form winning a move to Celtic - and replacement Birighitti is hardly instilling confidence in a defence that has now started three consecutive halves of football by conceding a goal almost immediately.

Ross has a big job on his hands to turn around their fortunes after a fourth defeat in a row at Tynecastle.

What they said

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "I thought we started very well, got our goal in the first minute and then for the next 44 minutes we weren't at the races to be honest.

"We didn't get close enough, we were slack in our play and it wasn't until the second half when we showed what we're about. We made a couple of changes tactically at half-time and that allowed us to settle into it."

Dundee United head coach Jack Ross: "Overall, we're nowhere near the levels we need to be at.

"The opening period of the game, first 10 minutes, we looked weak. Our response was okay. The start to the second half again is desperately poor and then the game becomes a struggle.

"We've had a really sore week, a really sore four days. You find out more about yourself in these types of situation. As a squad and as a collective, we're going to have to dig deep ahead of next week."

What's next?

Hearts travel to face Zurich in the first leg of their Europa League play-off on Thursday (18:00 BST) before visiting Celtic next Sunday (15:00), with United hosting St Mirren on Saturday (15:00).

Player of the match

ShanklandLawrence Shankland

with an average of 7.92

Line-ups

Hearts

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Gordon
  • 2Smith
  • 4Halkett
  • 15Rowles
  • 19CochraneSubstituted forKingsleyat 76'minutes
  • 14Devlin
  • 7GrantSubstituted forHallidayat 77'minutes
  • 17ForrestSubstituted forMackay-Stevenat 58'minutes
  • 10BoyceSubstituted forHaringat 57'minutes
  • 18McKaySubstituted forGinnellyat 77'minutes
  • 9Shankland

Substitutes

  • 3Kingsley
  • 5Haring
  • 11Mackay-Steven
  • 12Atkinson
  • 13Stewart
  • 16Halliday
  • 20Neilson
  • 21Sibbick
  • 30Ginnelly

Dundee Utd

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Birighitti
  • 2Smith
  • 12EdwardsBooked at 87mins
  • 6GrahamBooked at 64mins
  • 16Behich
  • 23Harkes
  • 4MulgrewSubstituted forSibbaldat 52'minutes
  • 18McGrathBooked at 54mins
  • 28Anim CudjoeBooked at 19minsSubstituted forFletcherat 52'minutes
  • 32Watt
  • 15Middleton

Substitutes

  • 3McMann
  • 7Niskanen
  • 9Fletcher
  • 10Clark
  • 13Eriksson
  • 14Sibbald
  • 17Meekison
  • 22Freeman
  • 25Fotheringham
Referee:
Colin Steven
Attendance:
18,856

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home13
Away10
Shots on Target
Home12
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 4, Dundee United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 4, Dundee United 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Heart of Midlothian 4, Dundee United 1. Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lawrence Shankland.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Steven Fletcher (Dundee United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ian Harkes (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aziz Behich.

  6. Booking

    Ryan Edwards (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian).

  8. Post update

    Aziz Behich (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Tony Watt (Dundee United).

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ross Graham (Dundee United) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked. Assisted by Glenn Middleton.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrew Halliday with a headed pass.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Josh Ginnelly replaces Barrie McKay.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Andrew Halliday replaces Jorge Grant.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Stephen Kingsley replaces Alex Cochrane because of an injury.

  16. Post update

    Jorge Grant (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Craig Sibbald (Dundee United).

  18. Post update

    Goal! Heart of Midlothian 3, Dundee United 1. Steven Fletcher (Dundee United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  19. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Gary Mackay-Steven (Heart of Midlothian) after a foul in the penalty area.

  20. Post update

    Penalty Dundee United. Aziz Behich draws a foul in the penalty area.

