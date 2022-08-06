Close menu

Mikkel Damsgaard: Brentford agree deal with Sampdoria for Denmark winger

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Mikkel Damsgaard
Mikkel Damsgaard scored against England at Euro 2020

Brentford have agreed a deal with Sampdoria for Denmark winger Mikkel Damsgaard for about 15m euros (£12.6m).

Damsgaard, 22, scored a free-kick against England in the Euro 2020 semi-final last summer, before Denmark lost 2-1 in extra time.

He joined Serie A side Sampdoria in July 2020 and scored twice in 49 games.

Damsgaard, who has four goals in 16 appearances for his country, is set for a medical at Brentford early next week.

So far this summer Brentford have signed defenders Ben Mee and Aaron Hickey, forward Keane Lewis-Potter and goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha.

They open their Premier League campaign at Leicester on Sunday.

