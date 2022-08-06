Mikkel Damsgaard: Brentford agree deal with Sampdoria for Denmark winger
Brentford have agreed a deal with Sampdoria for Denmark winger Mikkel Damsgaard for about 15m euros (£12.6m).
Damsgaard, 22, scored a free-kick against England in the Euro 2020 semi-final last summer, before Denmark lost 2-1 in extra time.
He joined Serie A side Sampdoria in July 2020 and scored twice in 49 games.
Damsgaard, who has four goals in 16 appearances for his country, is set for a medical at Brentford early next week.
So far this summer Brentford have signed defenders Ben Mee and Aaron Hickey, forward Keane Lewis-Potter and goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha.
They open their Premier League campaign at Leicester on Sunday.
