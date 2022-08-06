Match ends, Clermont 0, Paris Saint Germain 5.
Neymar scored and set up three more goals as Paris St-Germain started their Ligue 1 title defence with an emphatic victory at Clermont.
The Brazilian opened the scoring as he collected a Lionel Messi cutback and fired into the bottom corner.
Achraf Hakimi finished off a devastating counter-attack, before Marquinhos and Messi converted crosses from Neymar.
Messi rounded off the scoring with a brilliant overhead kick.
After Neymar gave the 10-time French champions the lead after 10 minutes, Morocco right-back Hakimi latched on to a cross-field pass from Neymar before firing into the top right-hand corner from 10 yards.
Marquinhos then leaped highest to head home a Neymar free-kick from the left to give Christophe Galtier's side a comfortable 3-0 half-time lead.
Messi stroked home a Neymar cutback from 12 yards with 10 minutes left, before finishing the scoring by controlling Leandro Paredes' dinked pass with his chest before acrobatically sending the ball over Mory Diaw.
The match was Galtier's first league game in charge since taking over from former Southampton and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.
Line-ups
Clermont
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 99Diaw
- 36Seidu
- 4Wieteska
- 21Ogier
- 3dos Santos Neto
- 12GonalonsBooked at 67minsSubstituted forBaiyeat 85'minutes
- 25Gastien
- 11AllevinahBooked at 38minsSubstituted forDossouat 73'minutes
- 70SaracevicSubstituted forMagninat 73'minutes
- 18RashaniSubstituted forKhaouiat 82'minutes
- 9Andric
Substitutes
- 5Billong
- 7Magnin
- 10Khaoui
- 17Kamdem
- 19Mendy
- 20Dossou
- 23Baiye
- 40Djoco
- 69Chader
PSG
Formation 3-4-3
- 99G Donnarumma
- 4RamosSubstituted forMukieleat 67'minutes
- 5Marquinhos
- 3Kimpembe
- 2Hakimi
- 17VitinhaBooked at 13minsSubstituted forParedesat 67'minutes
- 6VerrattiSubstituted forZaïre-Emeryat 82'minutes
- 25Tavares MendesSubstituted forBernatat 78'minutes
- 19SarabiaSubstituted forEkitikeat 78'minutes
- 30Messi
- 10Neymar
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 8Paredes
- 14Bernat
- 15Danilo
- 22Diallo
- 26Mukiele
- 29Kalimuendo-Muinga
- 33Zaïre-Emery
- 44Ekitike
- Referee:
- Jeremy Stinat
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away12
- Corners
- Home0
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Clermont 0, Paris Saint Germain 5.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Foul by Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Komnen Andric (Clermont) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a through ball.
Goal!
Goal! Clermont 0, Paris Saint Germain 5. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Leandro Paredes with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Clermont. Brandon Baiye replaces Maxime Gonalons.
Post update
Attempt missed. Hugo Ekitike (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Neymar.
Post update
Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Yohann Magnin (Clermont).
Substitution
Substitution, Clermont. Saîf-Eddine Khaoui replaces Elbasan Rashani.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Warren Zaïre-Emery replaces Marco Verratti.
Goal!
Goal! Clermont 0, Paris Saint Germain 4. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Neymar following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Hugo Ekitike replaces Pablo Sarabia.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Juan Bernat replaces Nuno Mendes.
Post update
Attempt saved. Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Mory Diaw.
Substitution
Substitution, Clermont. Jodel Dossou replaces Jim Allevinah.
Substitution
Substitution, Clermont. Yohann Magnin replaces Muhammed-Cham Saracevic.