Close menu
German Bundesliga
B DortmundBorussia Dortmund1B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen0

Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen: Marco Reus scores winner

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Marco Reus scores for Borussia Dortmund against Bayer Leverkusen
Marco Reus has now scored 154 goals in 358 games for Borussia Dortmund

Marco Reus' first-half goal was enough as Borussia Dortmund started their Bundesliga campaign with a slender win over Bayer Leverkusen.

The goal came after 10 minutes with Reus rushing in to scramble home on the goalline after Karim Adeyemi's effort was saved by Lukas Hradecky's legs.

In added-on time Hradecky was sent off for handling outside his area after a lengthy VAR review.

The win follows Bayern Munich's 6-1 opening-game victory on Friday night.

The game was Dortmund's first since Erling Haaland joined Premier League champions Manchester City and they are currently without his replacement - former West Ham and Ajax striker Sebastien Haller - who is having chemotherapy for a testicular tumour.

Adeyemi was also replaced after 23 minutes with an injury but Dortmund, who finished second behind Bayern Munich last year, saw out the game to start the season positively.

Line-ups

B Dortmund

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kobel
  • 24Meunier
  • 15Hummels
  • 4SchlotterbeckBooked at 72mins
  • 13GuerreiroSubstituted forWolfat 84'minutes
  • 8Dahoud
  • 11Reus
  • 22Bellingham
  • 27AdeyemiSubstituted forT Hazardat 23'minutesBooked at 43mins
  • 18MoukokoSubstituted forBrandtat 69'minutes
  • 21MalenSubstituted forCanat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Reyna
  • 10T Hazard
  • 17Wolf
  • 19Brandt
  • 23Can
  • 30Passlack
  • 32Kamara
  • 33Meyer
  • 44Coulibaly

B Leverkusen

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1HrádeckyBooked at 90mins
  • 30Frimpong
  • 4TahBooked at 26mins
  • 12Tapsoba
  • 3HincapiéBooked at 56minsSubstituted forBakkerat 79'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8AndrichSubstituted forAránguizat 13'minutes
  • 25PalaciosBooked at 37minsSubstituted forAmiriat 79'minutes
  • 38BellarabiSubstituted forHlozekat 45'minutes
  • 10DemirbaySubstituted forAzmounat 66'minutes
  • 19Diaby
  • 14Schick

Substitutes

  • 5Bakker
  • 6Kossounou
  • 7Sampaio Filho
  • 9Azmoun
  • 11Amiri
  • 17Pohjanpalo
  • 20Aránguiz
  • 23Hlozek
  • 40Lunev
Referee:
Dr. Felix Brych
Attendance:
81,365

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamB Leverkusen
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home15
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 1, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 1, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0.

  3. Booking

    Mitchel Bakker (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Mitchel Bakker (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

  5. Post update

    Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.

  7. Dismissal

    Lukás Hrádecky (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) is shown the red card.

  8. Post update

    VAR Decision: Card upgraded Lukás Hrádecky (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

  9. Post update

    Hand ball by Lukás Hrádecky (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

  10. Post update

    Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Jude Bellingham tries a through ball, but Marius Wolf is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Jonathan Tah.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Emre Can replaces Donyell Malen.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Marius Wolf replaces Raphaël Guerreiro.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Mats Hummels tries a through ball, but Julian Brandt is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Charles Aránguiz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund).

  19. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Charles Aránguiz.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Nadiem Amiri tries a through ball, but Sardar Azmoun is caught offside.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 6th August 2022

  • B DortmundBorussia Dortmund1B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen0
  • Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin3Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin1
  • B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach3Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim1
  • AugsburgFC Augsburg0FreiburgSC Freiburg4
  • VfL BochumVfL Bochum 18481MainzMainz 052
  • WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg2Werder BremenWerder Bremen2

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich11006153
2Freiburg11004043
3B Mgladbach11003123
3Union Berlin11003123
5Mainz11002113
6B Dortmund11001013
7Wolfsburg10102201
7Werder Bremen10102201
9Stuttgart00000000
9RB Leipzig00000000
9Schalke00000000
9Köln00000000
13VfL Bochum100112-10
14B Leverkusen100101-10
15Hoffenheim100113-20
15Hertha Berlin100113-20
17Augsburg100104-40
18Frankfurt100116-50
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport