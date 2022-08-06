Last updated on .From the section European Football

Marco Reus has now scored 154 goals in 358 games for Borussia Dortmund

Marco Reus' first-half goal was enough as Borussia Dortmund started their Bundesliga campaign with a slender win over Bayer Leverkusen.

The goal came after 10 minutes with Reus rushing in to scramble home on the goalline after Karim Adeyemi's effort was saved by Lukas Hradecky's legs.

In added-on time Hradecky was sent off for handling outside his area after a lengthy VAR review.

The win follows Bayern Munich's 6-1 opening-game victory on Friday night.

The game was Dortmund's first since Erling Haaland joined Premier League champions Manchester City and they are currently without his replacement - former West Ham and Ajax striker Sebastien Haller - who is having chemotherapy for a testicular tumour.

Adeyemi was also replaced after 23 minutes with an injury but Dortmund, who finished second behind Bayern Munich last year, saw out the game to start the season positively.