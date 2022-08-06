Last updated on .From the section Irish

Crusaders win Charity Shield with goals from Heatley and McKeown

Paul Heatley came off the bench to inspire Crusaders to a 2-0 victory over Linfield in the Irish League's first Charity Shield match since 2017.

The veteran winger opened the scoring at Windsor Park with a beautiful curling lob in the 68th minute, then set up summer signing Rory McKeown for the second with a perfectly-timed pass four minutes later.

Joel Cooper and Andrew Clarke came closest for Linfield, whose manager David Healy made no few than 11 changes for the game.

The Blues lost 2-0 to FC Zurich at the same venue in a Europa League qualifier on Thursday night and travel to Switzerland for the second leg next Thursday, before beginning the defence of their Irish Premiership title next Sunday.

Held to support White Ribbon NI, the return of what was the traditional curtain-raiser to the Irish League season attracted a crowd of just over 1,500.

Heatley's opener, just moments after he came on for the Irish Cup winners, came when he found space just inside the box and delivered a beautiful curling lob over young Blues goalkeeper David Walsh and into the top corner.

Four minutes later he then showed great composure to delay his pass to McKeown who was able to slot his shot under Walsh to seal the Crues' victory.

The match burst into life somewhat after a tepid first half in which Crusaders had the better of the chances - Philip Lowry heading over from Ben Kennedy's delivery and then the latter rifling a long-range shot into the arms of Walsh.

Both sides came out with added purpose after the interval and more goalmouth action ensued, Joel Cooper firing an effort wide of the post, Chris McKee seeing his shot well blocked and Cooper having his low drive smartly saved by Tuffey.

Crusaders came more into the game and substitute Jude Winchester found space in the box and had a flicked effort superbly saved by Walsh.

Fellow substitute Ross Clarke then had Walsh beaten, only for Chris Shields to get back and clear off the line.

Those strikes fromHeatley and McKeown ensured that Stephen Baxter's side left with the silverware, to add to the Irish Cup they picked up at the same venue in May.

The north Belfast club will begin their league campaign at home to Dungannon Swifts on 13 August.