While playing for Manchester City in November 2018, Parris became the WSL's top goalscorer by scoring twice in a 3-0 victory over Liverpool

Manchester United have signed Euro 2022 winner Nikita Parris from Women's Super League rivals Arsenal.

The 28-year-old striker made two substitute appearances during England's campaign and has earned 67 caps for the Lionesses.

She joins Marc Skinner's side after one season with Arsenal, following previous stints at Everton and Manchester City.

"It feels unbelievable to be here," said Parris, who has signed a deal to the end of the 2023/24 season.

Parris, from Liverpool, won the Champions League with Lyon in 2020 and will now link up with fellow Lionesses Ella Toone, Alessia Russo and Mary Earps at United.

"It's been quite a summer and this tops it off," she added. "Manchester United is a historic club who are making big movements in the WSL and I can't wait to be a part of [the club's] future success.

"With my winning mentality in matches and training, I want to help this team move forward and grow. I'm not the only new signing this summer, which shows the intention of the club to do exactly that. I'm so happy to be here and can't wait to get started."

Skinner will hope to improve on last season's fourth-place finish in the WSL, which saw the Red Devils narrowly miss out on European football.

"Nikita's winning pedigree will be a great addition to our team," he said.

"She is a proven winner on both the domestic and international stage and will bring a real maturity to the environment.

"Securing a player of Nikita's calibre cements this great club's ambition for the season ahead and we look forward to welcoming her into pre-season, after a well-deserved rest!"

