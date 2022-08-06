Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Martin Boyle was Hibs' top scorer last season despite his January exit

Hibernian have announced the return of Martin Boyle from Al-Faisaly in Saudi Arabia.

The 29-year-old Australia forward left Easter Road in a £3m deal in January.

Al-Faisaly were subsequently relegated and Hibs now say they have reached an agreement with the Saudi club, with contract details to follow.

There are plans to parade Boyle before kick-off in Sunday's Edinburgh derby against Hearts but he will not be in the home squad.

Despite his departure halfway through last season, Boyle was Hibs' top scorer with 14 goals.

The Edinburgh club inserted a buy-back clause in the deal with Al-Faisaly, with manager Lee Johnson revealing the transfer "won't be cheap" when confirming talks over a move on Friday.

"It would have to take a big investment from the ownership," he added.

Having started his career at Montrose, Boyle joined Hibs from Dundee in 2015, initially on loan, and scored 65 goals in 265 appearances.

