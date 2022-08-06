Close menu

Martin Boyle returns to Hibernian after brief stint in Saudi Arabia

Hibernian have announced the return of Martin Boyle from Al-Faisaly in Saudi Arabia.

The 29-year-old Australia forward left Easter Road in a £3m deal in January.

Al-Faisaly were subsequently relegated and Hibs now say they have reached an agreement with the Saudi club.

There are plans to parade Boyle before kick-off in Sunday's Edinburgh derby against Hearts but he will not be in the home squad.

