Martin Boyle returns to Hibernian after brief stint in Saudi Arabia
Last updated on .From the section Hibernian
Hibernian have announced the return of Martin Boyle from Al-Faisaly in Saudi Arabia.
The 29-year-old Australia forward left Easter Road in a £3m deal in January.
Al-Faisaly were subsequently relegated and Hibs now say they have reached an agreement with the Saudi club.
There are plans to parade Boyle before kick-off in Sunday's Edinburgh derby against Hearts but he will not be in the home squad.

