Nathaniel MG Cup: Holders Connah's Quay Nomads face TNS
Craig Harrison will make a swift return to Connah's Quay Nomads as he takes charge of The New Saints for a second spell.
Nathaniel MG Cup holders Nomads host Saints in the second round on Saturday.
Harrison left Nomads earlier in the week to return to Cymru Premier champions and Welsh Cup winners TNS.
Nomads appointed former Prestatyn and Flint boss Neil Gibson as Harrison's successor.
Haverfordwest County and Caernarfon Town are through after wins over tier two opposition on Friday evening.
Iwan Cartwright scored the only goal of the game as Caernarfon were 1-0 winners at Holyhead Hostpur, who had been reinstated in the competition after Llandudno were removed.
Tony Pennock won his first match in charge of Haverfordwest, as they beat Barry Town 4-2.
Buckley Town won 1-0 at fellow Cymru North side Cefn Druids and Afan Lifo beat Cwmbran Celtic 5-2.
Friday, 5 August
Afan Lido 5-2 Cwmbran Celtic
Cefn Druids 0-1 Buckley Town
Haverfordwest Country 4-2 Barry Town United
Holyhead Hotspur 0-1 Caernarfon Town
Saturday, 6 August
Caersws v Holywell Town
Guilsfield v Ruthin Town
Aberystwyth Town v Llanidloes Town
Pontypridd United v Carmarthen Town
Trefelin BGC v Taffs Well
Ammanford v Swansea University
Sunday, 7 August
Gresford Athletic v Airbus UK Broughton
Chirk AAA v Bala Town
Cardiff Met v Newtown
Tuesday, 9 August
Colwyn Bay v Flint Town United