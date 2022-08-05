Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Bosman lawyer Jean-Louis Dupont insists Scotland's top clubs stand to benefit from a new legal challenge to Uefa's stance on cross-border leagues. (Daily Mail)

Reports in Israel suggest Maccabi Haifa midfielder Mohammad Abu Fani, frequently linked with Celtic this summer, is unhappy at being used as a substitute in every Champions League qualifier so far, with an offer from a European club rejected. (Daily Record)

"While the window is open we're still active," says Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, who believes there could be more new faces and players shipping out in the coming weeks. (Daily Express)

Aberdeen are looking to seal a loan deal for Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson, 20, as manager Jim Goodwin aims to land his 11th summer signing. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen midfielder Callum Roberts reveals the pain at being let go by boyhood club Newcastle United left him on the verge of quitting football. (Press & Journal)

Kilmarnock are poised to sign 19-year-old winger Deji Sotona on-loan from French club Nice. (Football Scotland)

"Is it Mr Tavernier or Mr Arfield? Is it Mr Jota? Livingston manager David Martindale hits back at the abuse he received for using Rangers stars' nicknames. (Scottish Sun)

Dundee United boss Jack Ross says Aziz Behich is "really frustrated" after a work permit delay robbed the Australian defender of the opportunity to line up against AZ Alkmaar in Thursday's 1-0 win at Tannadice. (Courier)