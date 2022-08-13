Albion Rovers v East Fife

AlbionAlbion Rovers15:00East FifeEast Fife
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|6
|2
|Dumbarton
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|6
|3
|Annan Athletic
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|4
|Forfar
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|5
|Stenhousemuir
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|6
|East Fife
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|7
|Stranraer
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|3
|8
|Elgin
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|1
|9
|Stirling
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|1
|10
|Albion
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0