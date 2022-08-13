Falkirk v Peterhead

FalkirkFalkirk15:00PeterheadPeterhead
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Airdrieonians
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|6
|2
|Dunfermline
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|6
|3
|Clyde
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Alloa
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|3
|5
|FC Edinburgh
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|6
|Montrose
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Peterhead
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|1
|8
|Queen of Sth
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|1
|9
|Falkirk
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|1
|10
|Kelty Hearts
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0