Boreham Wood v Notts County

Boreham WoodBoreham Wood15:00Notts CountyNotts County
Line-ups
Boreham Wood
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ashmore
- 3Ilesanmi
- 5Evans
- 17Payne
- 12Fyfield
- 4Ricketts
- 19Esteves Sousa
- 20Brunt
- 11Newton
- 14Elliott
Substitutes
- 6Stephens
- 7Rees
- 8Egan
- 10Marsh
- 15Lewis
Notts County
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Slocombe
- 4Cameron
- 15Baldwin
- 14Francis
- 23Chicksen
- 2Brindley
- 3Taylor
- 6O'Brien
- 20Rodrigues
- 8Austin
- 9Langstaff
Substitutes
- 7Mitchell
- 16Bajrami
- 17Vincent
- 18Palmer
- 19Scott
- Referee:
- Steven Copeland
