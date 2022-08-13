Close menu
Premier League
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion0NewcastleNewcastle United0

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Newcastle United: Seagulls frustrated in goalless draw

By Matthew HowarthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope, Newcastle United, Brighton
Kieran Trippier managed to clear Solly March's first-half effort before it crossed the goalline

Brighton were frustrated by Newcastle at the Amex Stadium in a goalless draw that means both teams are unbeaten after two games at the start of the new Premier League season.

The Seagulls enjoyed the better opportunities and nearly took the lead in the first half when Solly March's goal-bound effort was cleared off the line - just - by the retreating Kieran Trippier.

Adam Lallana's second-half header was clawed away by goalkeeper Nick Pope, who came to the Magpies' rescue again not long afterwards to deny March from close range.

There was no let-up for Newcastle in the latter stages as Joel Veltman's shot took a deflection off former Brighton defender Dan Burn before being cleared off the goalline by Fabian Schar.

Pascal Gross then diverted Kaoru Mitoma's low cross agonisingly wide as the hosts were forced to settle for a share of the spoils.

Brighton 0-0 Newcastle United: Graham Potter rues missed Seagulls chances

Other than a first-half Callum Wilson effort that was disallowed for a high boot, Newcastle struggled to create meaningful opportunities.

Burn, who started the match at left-back to make way for summer signing Sven Botman in central defence, sent a free header high over the crossbar in the visitors' best opening of the second period.

Seagulls rue wastefulness

Brighton's intricate, one-touch passing against Manchester United last Sunday was a joy to behold at times as Graham Potter's side left Old Trafford with a fully deserved victory.

While their brand of football can be easy on the eye, it doesn't always translate into goals - Potter's team managed just 19 in the league at the Amex last season, seven of which came in their final two home games.

Neal Maupay, Brighton's top goalscorer last term, was left out of the matchday squad on Saturday as he continues to be linked with a move away from the club, with Potter admitting after the game that the striker is "considering things" amid interest from Nottingham Forest.

The hosts will be disappointed not to have claimed another three points here after dominating the second half, but a combination of wayward finishing and fine goalkeeping by Pope proved to be the Seagulls' undoing.

Brighton might consider themselves unfortunate after being denied by not one but two goalline clearances, but Lallana and Gross should have done much better with their second-half opportunities.

"Taking everything into consideration, on a hot day, difficult playing conditions, our boys were fantastic," Potter said. "We just missed that last little bit, that last little finish, little piece of quality, and their keeper has made some good saves."

Brighton 0-0 Newcastle United: Eddie Howe

Following his side's comfortable win at home to newly promoted Forest last Saturday, Eddie Howe was hoping Newcastle could "impose their style" on a Brighton side who have never lost at home to the Magpies in the top flight.

The visitors had opportunities to hurt their opponents on the counter-attack in the first half through Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin, but the Magpies' final ball was often poor.

"Brighton played very well," said Howe. "We rode our luck at times but we also showed a lot of spirit and unity.

"We were under the cosh but we stayed calm and we battled through it."

Player of the match

PopeNick Pope

with an average of 7.71

Brighton & Hove Albion

  Squad number22Player nameMitoma
    6.96

    6.96

  Squad number25Player nameCaicedo
    Average rating

    6.53

  Squad number5Player nameDunk
    Average rating

    6.41

  Squad number7Player nameMarch
    Average rating

    6.40

  Squad number11Player nameTrossard
    Average rating

    6.35

  Squad number2Player nameLamptey
    Average rating

    6.29

  Squad number34Player nameVeltman
    Average rating

    6.28

  Squad number18Player nameWelbeck
    Average rating

    6.28

  Squad number10Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    6.23

  Squad number13Player nameGroß
    Average rating

    6.23

  Squad number14Player nameLallana
    Average rating

    6.15

  Squad number1Player nameSánchez
    Average rating

    6.13

  Squad number8Player nameMwepu
    Average rating

    6.09

  Squad number4Player nameWebster
    Average rating

    6.07

Newcastle United

  Squad number22Player namePope
    Average rating

    7.71

  Squad number2Player nameTrippier
    Average rating

    7.23

  Squad number39Player nameBruno Guimarães
    Average rating

    7.17

  Squad number5Player nameSchär
    Average rating

    7.08

  Squad number33Player nameBurn
    Average rating

    7.06

  Squad number4Player nameBotman
    Average rating

    7.04

  Squad number24Player nameAlmirón
    Average rating

    7.02

  Squad number7Player nameJoelinton
    Average rating

    6.90

  Squad number9Player nameWilson
    Average rating

    6.75

  Squad number28Player nameWillock
    Average rating

    6.49

  Squad number10Player nameSaint-Maximin
    Average rating

    6.24

  Squad number36Player nameS Longstaff
    Average rating

    6.09

  Squad number23Player nameMurphy
    Average rating

    5.89

  Squad number20Player nameWood
    Average rating

    5.74

Line-ups

Brighton

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Sánchez
  • 34Veltman
  • 5Dunk
  • 4Webster
  • 7MarchBooked at 58minsSubstituted forMitomaat 74'minutes
  • 10Mac AllisterBooked at 34mins
  • 25Caicedo
  • 11TrossardSubstituted forLampteyat 75'minutes
  • 13Groß
  • 14LallanaSubstituted forMwepuat 65'minutes
  • 18Welbeck

Substitutes

  • 2Lamptey
  • 6Colwill
  • 8Mwepu
  • 17Alzate
  • 19Sarmiento
  • 21Undav
  • 22Mitoma
  • 23Steele
  • 29van Hecke

Newcastle

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Pope
  • 2Trippier
  • 5SchärBooked at 90mins
  • 4Botman
  • 33Burn
  • 28WillockSubstituted forS Longstaffat 76'minutes
  • 39Guimarães Rodriguez Moura
  • 7JoelintonBooked at 58mins
  • 24Almirón
  • 9WilsonSubstituted forWoodat 87'minutes
  • 10Saint-MaximinBooked at 22minsSubstituted forMurphyat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Dúbravka
  • 3Dummett
  • 6Lascelles
  • 11Ritchie
  • 19Manquillo
  • 20Wood
  • 23Murphy
  • 32Anderson
  • 36S Longstaff
Referee:
Graham Scott
Attendance:
31,552

Match Stats

Home TeamBrightonAway TeamNewcastle
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home13
Away4
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Newcastle United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Newcastle United 0.

  3. Booking

    Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Pascal Groß.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Newcastle United. Chris Wood replaces Callum Wilson.

  6. Post update

    Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Callum Wilson (Newcastle United).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kaoru Mitoma.

  9. Post update

    Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Dan Burn (Newcastle United).

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pascal Groß.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Miguel Almirón.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Newcastle United. Kieran Trippier tries a through ball, but Miguel Almirón is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Hand ball by Callum Wilson (Newcastle United).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Newcastle United. Sean Longstaff replaces Joe Willock.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Newcastle United. Jacob Murphy replaces Allan Saint-Maximin.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Tariq Lamptey replaces Leandro Trossard.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Kaoru Mitoma replaces Solly March.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Dan Burn.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Enock Mwepu.

Comments

Join the conversation

257 comments

  • Comment posted by coolts, at 17:06 13 Aug

    Respect to Brighton. You are a very good team. We were ran ragged with your crisp passing and lucky to get a point.

    • Reply posted by lapos, at 19:25 13 Aug

      lapos replied:
      Classy comment, nice one,

  • Comment posted by Tony, at 17:15 13 Aug

    Potter and Howe are the two best young(ish) English managers, if they were named Lampard and Gerrard they might actually get their games televised

    • Reply posted by Julio Laker, at 17:21 13 Aug

      Julio Laker replied:
      Although there were more goals in be that game it was dull as dishwater until Villa's second

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, at 17:03 13 Aug

    Win your homes, draw your aways...Newcastle got a good point today, Brighton are no mugs...

    • Reply posted by superfrank08, at 17:20 13 Aug

      superfrank08 replied:
      Top point and yet to concede this season. Eddie's got PL know-howe. Start with solidity and build.

  • Comment posted by PRGBR, at 17:21 13 Aug

    Newcastle fan here. This was always going to be a tough game and we did well to come away with a point. Brighton had the better of the game, shut out our attack completely. Pope and Schar kept us in the game. Hope to see both these sides in the top 10 come the end of the season.

    • Reply posted by LondonsFinestClub, today at 00:01

      LondonsFinestClub replied:
      You are an honest lad and tbh most nufc fans on here are. Brighton were better, but you scrambled to a draw and that shows fight and determinatiion, so well done on that aspect. Nice to to get away from the usual vitriol of United, Pool, Goons and Spuds. It's a game, we love our teams but hate and spite is wrong, banter and wit are fine, but bin the hate.

  • Comment posted by Max, at 17:07 13 Aug

    I'm a Newcastle fan really frustrated with the performance but delighted with the point. Brighton the better side, more chances. Potter doing a great job with them - fair play.

    Only two games in but clear where we are - getting there but need more than a few new faces. Delighted to get four points with Liverpool and City on the horizon.

    • Reply posted by DarthVegan77, at 17:21 13 Aug

      DarthVegan77 replied:
      Well said, very disappointing performance, particularly in the final third.

      Pope was outstanding, the rest just weren’t good enough.

  • Comment posted by Expatabroad1, at 17:22 13 Aug

    Lucky point for us on reflection. Brighton are a very good side and outplayed us. Every point counts though, so a good point for us.

    • Reply posted by VanImpe, at 17:52 13 Aug

      VanImpe replied:
      What position did you play today?
      Good to see a player in the debate.

  • Comment posted by seagull72, at 16:58 13 Aug

    Mitoma looks so good. Very excited for the season 💙💙

    • Reply posted by Mr G, at 18:03 13 Aug

      Mr G replied:
      Exceptional talent💥

  • Comment posted by Phoenix711, at 17:01 13 Aug

    As a Newcastle fan, happy with a point.

    Brighton much the better team, especially second half but good rear guard display.

    Hope we bring in a couple of attackers before the window closes.

    • Reply posted by SLF, at 21:20 13 Aug

      SLF replied:
      We really need to and a creative midfielder as well because if Bruno is injured or struggling as he did today then we don't create a great deal! Players like Miggy Murphy Fraser not really good enough

  • Comment posted by T on the wing, at 17:05 13 Aug

    Brighton were unfortunate not to take the 3 points, but in fairness, this was their first real test of the season

    • Reply posted by samg, at 17:13 13 Aug

      samg replied:
      That's a bit harsh on Man U

  • Comment posted by Julio Laker, at 17:05 13 Aug

    Well played Brighton you were much better than us!

    • Reply posted by toonbarmy, at 17:11 13 Aug

      toonbarmy replied:
      Thought it was fairly equal to be fair. Bit sloppy at times by us but Brighton aren’t a bad team. To get a draw with them at home was a good point 👍🏻
      Do seem a different team away.

  • Comment posted by pistol, at 17:01 13 Aug

    Decent result for the Toon given Brighton easily turned over Man Utd last week, 4 points so far for both teams, nice to see Newcastle have a decent start to the season for once, the memory of Bruce has been eradicated.

    • Reply posted by Senna34165, at 20:28 13 Aug

      Senna34165 replied:
      For me it’s more important the eradication of Mike Ashley

  • Comment posted by Gav, at 17:28 13 Aug

    Good point for us (NUFC) against a solid Brighton side. Despite our owners deep pockets, none of us fans expect us to play like Man City. We're a solid team who should win more than we lose and at this stage in our development, I'm happy with that.

    • Reply posted by NBJoe, at 17:41 13 Aug

      NBJoe replied:
      If NUFC had Man City's team they would not play like Man City; it is all about the manager, and Eddie Howe is certainly no Pep!!!!!!!

  • Comment posted by Cam1, at 17:03 13 Aug

    Not a great match for Newcastle. Brighton the better team and better chances but I’ll take the 0-0 which was my prediction anyway. Tough games coming up for the Toon.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, at 17:18 13 Aug

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Another good game played by Brighton, Newcastle lucky to leave with a point. The upcoming games will really tell us what type of team Newcastle really is in the current league order.

  • Comment posted by toonraider, at 17:03 13 Aug

    Disappointed with the toon as an attacking threat. Brighton play good football and thought we defended well. Botman looks good. Need attacking reinforcements……

    • Reply posted by LondonsFinestClub, today at 00:05

      LondonsFinestClub replied:
      Not to concede is rule number one, be happy with that foundation. Even if you're naff, its a point, yes! you want style and flair, cutting edge etc, but even the fanciest palaces are built on solid ground.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, at 17:23 13 Aug

    Solid from Brighton. Pope looks a cracking signing

    • Reply posted by Baron of Brierdene, at 17:30 13 Aug

      Baron of Brierdene replied:
      MOTM! Hard to argue with.

  • Comment posted by Barney, at 17:10 13 Aug

    How did Brighton not win that?

    • Reply posted by postman20, at 17:14 13 Aug

      postman20 replied:
      coz they didnt score duhhh!

  • Comment posted by postman20, at 17:13 13 Aug

    Happy with a an away point and even happier with QPRs goalie, get in lad!

  • Comment posted by ARHReading, at 17:07 13 Aug

    Good test today for Newcastle. A point at the Amex is valuable.