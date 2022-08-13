Close menu
BrentfordBrentford4Man UtdManchester United0

Brentford 4-0 Manchester United: Bees run riot in first half to humiliate visitors

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

United players look dejected after a Brentford goal
It is the first time United have started a league campaign with consecutive losses since the 1992-93 season

Brentford produced a stunning first-half performance as they scored four goals in the first 35 minutes to condemn Manchester United to a humiliating defeat at Gtech Community Stadium.

Josh Dasilva put the hosts ahead when his strike from distance somehow eluded United goalkeeper David de Gea.

Mathias Jensen doubled the lead after dispossessing former Brentford player Christian Eriksen, with Ben Mee and Bryan Mbeumo goals putting Thomas Frank's side four up during an incredible first half in which they dismantled United in stunning fashion.

The defeat is United's seventh in a row on the road - their worst run since 1936 - while it is the seventh time they have conceded at least four goals in a league game since the start of last season.

While Brentford can bask in a historic win, United boss Erik ten Hag faces the unenviable task of lifting his players in time for the visit of Liverpool to Old Trafford on Monday, 22 August.

From bad to worse for United

Having been deservedly beaten by Brighton last week, United sought to make a quick start but it was Brentford who found early joy as the visitors' defence crumbled in spectacular fashion against their high-pressing hosts.

De Gea, who for so long has been one of United's most consistent performers, was left red-faced when he allowed Dasilva's speculative shot from distance to slip underneath him and into the net, with Cristiano Ronaldo claiming he was fouled in the build-up.

Harry Maguire was then booked for a clumsy lunge on Dasilva, and while Mathias Jensen missed from the resultant free-kick, the Danish midfielder was celebrating two minutes later following another United mistake.

De Gea's pass to Eriksen on the edge of the United penalty area led to Jensen stealing the ball before slotting low into the net to double Brentford's lead.

After falling two behind to Brighton last week, it was another stern examination of United's character, but it only got worse as Brentford struck twice in the space of five minutes to move four clear.

Mee nodded home at the far post to make it three before Mbeumo finished off a rapid counter-attack when he controlled Ivan Toney's pass before curling the ball beyond a helpless De Gea to put the Bees four up after a scarcely believable 35 minutes.

Manager Ten Hag could barely have envisaged such a catastrophic start to his reign, and while there is still time for the Dutchman to transform their fortunes, the first two games of the season have underlined the daunting task facing the former Ajax boss at Old Trafford.

Brentford a breath of fresh air

Brentford celebrate Josh Dasilva's goal
Brentford are the third team to score four goals against United in the first half of a Premier League game after Tottenham in 2020 and Liverpool in 2021

While much of the post-match discussion will focus on United's problems, Brentford - like Brighton last week - deserve praise for their approach and execution.

From the first whistle, they tormented United, refusing to allow the visitors time on the ball and, crucially, took their chances to leave their opponents in the dust.

The first goal arrived when Jensen robbed Ronaldo inside the United half and fed the onrushing Dasilva. With Lisandro Martinez - subbed at half-time - slow to close off the space, Dasilva sent a low shot towards the goal that escaped De Gea's grasp.

That set the tone for the first half as Brentford ran riot. The impressive Jensen anticipated De Gea's risky pass to Eriksen and punished both players, before Toney used his height advantage to beat Martinez in the air and tee up Mee, who marked his home debut with a goal.

The fourth goal summed up the difference between the sides. After Jadon Sancho was muscled off the ball inside the Brentford box, the hosts pumped the ball long to Toney.

With United slow to react to the developing counter-attack, Toney slipped in Mbeumo, who shook off Luke Shaw and swept the ball home to spark delirious scenes among the home fans.

Ten Hag's response was to introduce Raphael Varane, Scott McTominay and Tyrell Malacia at the break, but with his players apparently in shock, United were unable to mount the miraculous comeback required to salvage something from the game as Brentford strolled to a victory that will live long in the memory.

Line-ups

Brentford

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Raya
  • 2HickeySubstituted forBech Sørensenat 80'minutes
  • 30Roerslev
  • 18Jansson
  • 16Mee
  • 3Henry
  • 10DasilvaSubstituted forJaneltat 62'minutes
  • 6NørgaardSubstituted forOnyekaat 80'minutes
  • 8JensenSubstituted forBaptisteat 74'minutes
  • 19MbeumoSubstituted forWissaat 73'minutes
  • 17Toney

Substitutes

  • 11Wissa
  • 14Ghoddos
  • 15Onyeka
  • 22Strakosha
  • 23Lewis-Potter
  • 24Damsgaard
  • 26Baptiste
  • 27Janelt
  • 29Bech Sørensen

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 20Dalot
  • 5MaguireBooked at 16mins
  • 6MartínezSubstituted forVaraneat 45'minutes
  • 23ShawSubstituted forMalaciaat 45'minutes
  • 14EriksenSubstituted forvan de Beekat 87'minutes
  • 17FredSubstituted forMcTominayat 45'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 25SanchoSubstituted forElangaat 60'minutes
  • 8Bruno FernandesBooked at 90mins
  • 10RashfordBooked at 89mins
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 12Malacia
  • 19Varane
  • 22Heaton
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 34van de Beek
  • 36Elanga
  • 37Garner
  • 39McTominay
  • 49Garnacho
Referee:
Stuart Attwell

Match Stats

Home TeamBrentfordAway TeamMan Utd
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home13
Away15
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brentford 4, Manchester United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brentford 4, Manchester United 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Scott McTominay (Manchester United).

  4. Post update

    Shandon Baptiste (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Booking

    Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United).

  7. Post update

    (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Diogo Dalot (Manchester United).

  9. Post update

    Shandon Baptiste (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Booking

    Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Marcus Rashford (Manchester United).

  12. Post update

    Shandon Baptiste (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Donny van de Beek replaces Christian Eriksen.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anthony Elanga.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Yoane Wissa (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ivan Toney.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Harry Maguire.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vitaly Janelt (Brentford) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rico Henry (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Tyrell Malacia.

  20. Booking

    Scott McTominay (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Comments

Join the conversation

1185 comments

  • Comment posted by Chris Packman, today at 19:28

    Brentford 4 - 0 Manchester Utd

    Brentfords' Annual Wagebill is currently £16,834.000
    Man Utd's Annual Wagebill is currently £202,785.000

    I'll leave it there.......!

    • Reply posted by Dr Emil Shaffhausen, today at 19:32

      Dr Emil Shaffhausen replied:
      The most hilarious football result in living memory 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Manyoo are utterly deluded in their current standing.
      Were the bbc wrong when they told us how great Ten Hag was, and how great Martinez is?
      Sycophantic clowns 🤡🤡🤡🤡

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 19:28

    The Official Greatest British Comedies of All Time:

    1) Man Utd
    2) Harry Maguire £80 mil
    3) Fergies Red Face
    4) Utd Fans
    5) Only Fools & Horses
    6) Fawlty Towers
    7) Boris Johnson
    8) BBC
    9) Porridge
    10) Gary Neville

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 19:29

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      As a United fan I'm disgusted by your comment. In all my years as a football and United fan I've never seen a coach tactically better than Ten Haag and I think he's the best coach we ever have had. Back him and trust the process. We can still do this! We are Man United! GGMU!

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 19:28

    Credit where its due, Ten Hag has managed to make Man United worse than they were last season in such a short space of time, well done sir.

    • Reply posted by Chelsea1967, today at 19:33

      Chelsea1967 replied:
      Silly comment - he is being asked to polish a turd

  • Comment posted by 3lions, today at 19:27

    Neville pre-match on Ronald's start; he guarantees you goals.

    Laughing emoji. X lots.

    Sounds as desperate as Simon Salford Stone. Excuses excuses excuses.

    Where's Martin Tyler now?

    McTomhackaknee dirty dirty player.

    Played Brentford.

    • Reply posted by TheMiller, today at 19:30