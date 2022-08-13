Match ends, Aston Villa 2, Everton 1.
Danny Ings and Emiliano Buendia scored to get Aston Villa's Premier League campaign up and running with victory over Everton as Steven Gerrard got one over on his old midfield rival Frank Lampard.
The two were facing each other as managers for the first time after years of battles on the pitch in games between Liverpool and Chelsea.
Both had overseen losses in their Premier League openers and it was Gerrard's side who claimed their first win of the season with a dominant display at Villa Park.
The home side looked on it from the start and got the breakthrough midway through the first half when Ollie Watkins, making his first start of the season, found strike partner Ings inside the box and he turned sharply before firing clinically into the back of the net.
Everton, once again playing without a recognised striker, did not manage a shot on target in the first half, although they did see an Anthony Gordon effort ruled out by the video assistant referee for offside.
Substitute Buendia saw a deflected shot cleared off the line as Vila pressed for a second, which duly arrived in the closing stages when Buendia stabbed in following a good move.
Lucas Digne turned a cross into his own net immediately after to give Everton hope, and they staged a late rally as Gordon was twice denied by Martinez, but Villa held firm to take the three points.
Villa bounce back as Mings returns
Villa desperately needed a good start to this season after they finished last term with just two wins from their final 10 games, and that poor form continued with a 2-0 loss at newly promoted Bournemouth in their opening game.
Gerrard caused a stir by replacing Tyrone Mings with John McGinn as the Villa captain and starting Mings on the bench against the Cherries, but the former Liverpool captain will probably have felt somewhat vindicated by his decision during this game.
There were no signs of disharmony as Mings put in an assured performance on his return to the first XI, while it was McGinn's brilliance that led to the opening goal as he won the ball off McNeil before playing a superb pass to Watkins, who then teed up Ings to score.
Villa really should have been out of sight by the time Buendia added a second and the late Everton pressure will have given Gerrard some discomfort - but overall this was a decent Villa display that will provide encouragement for the fans about the season ahead.
Everton defence bolstered but problems remain in attack
Lampard clearly targeted his defence as an area for improvement over the summer with former Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski making his debut in last weekend's defeat at Chelsea and on-loan Wolves defender Conor Coady starting in this game.
It was an area that certainly needed improving after Everton came close to being relegated last season but this game again highlighted their deficiencies at the other end of the pitch.
They did not manage a shot on target until eight minutes into the second half and it took a slice of fortune to get them back into the game through the own goal.
Everton's late pressure was encouraging but it is clear the Toffees need reinforcements in attack if they are to avoid another difficult season.
Player of the match
BuendíaEmiliano Buendía
Line-ups
Aston Villa
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Martínez
- 2CashSubstituted forKonsaat 90+4'minutes
- 3Santos SilvaSubstituted forChambersat 90+5'minutes
- 5Mings
- 27DigneBooked at 49mins
- 44Kamara
- 7McGinn
- 41J RamseySubstituted forYoungat 90+4'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 23CoutinhoBooked at 29minsSubstituted forBuendíaat 60'minutes
- 11Watkins
- 9IngsBooked at 75minsSubstituted forBaileyat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Konsa
- 6Douglas Luiz
- 10Buendía
- 16Chambers
- 17Augustinsson
- 18Young
- 25Olsen
- 31Bailey
- 35Archer
Everton
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Pickford
- 4Holgate
- 30CoadySubstituted forAlliat 81'minutes
- 2Tarkowski
- 3Patterson
- 16DoucouréSubstituted forDaviesat 35'minutesBooked at 43mins
- 17Iwobi
- 19Mykolenko
- 7McNeilSubstituted forRondónat 64'minutes
- 10Gordon
- 11GraySubstituted forOnanaat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Keane
- 8Onana
- 15Begovic
- 20Alli
- 23Coleman
- 26Davies
- 29Vinagre
- 33Rondón
- 56Mills
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
- Attendance:
- 41,883
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa 2, Everton 1.
Post update
John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Amadou Onana (Everton).
Booking
Ashley Young (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt saved. Anthony Gordon (Everton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Anthony Gordon (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexander Iwobi.
Post update
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Calum Chambers.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Amadou Onana (Everton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Salomón Rondón with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Calum Chambers replaces Diego Carlos because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Ashley Young replaces Jacob Ramsey.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Ezri Konsa replaces Matty Cash because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt saved. Salomón Rondón (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Anthony Gordon (Everton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vitalii Mykolenko.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Jordan Pickford.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leon Bailey.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Nathan Patterson (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Jacob Ramsey.
Goal!
Own Goal by Lucas Digne, Aston Villa. Aston Villa 2, Everton 1.
It doesn't look good for Everton this season.
Most overrated "manager" in english football.
Gone by christmas.
Thanks lads!
No words were exchanged.
We both just laughed for 10 minutes!
Poor old The Ev lot.
2 for 2 100%
Everton are very average, but keep Tarkowski and Coady fit and they should be ok.
Ing's goal and no kneeling to the gods of Woke were the highlights.