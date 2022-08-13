Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Danny Ings scored seven Premier League goals last season

Danny Ings and Emiliano Buendia scored to get Aston Villa's Premier League campaign up and running with victory over Everton as Steven Gerrard got one over on his old midfield rival Frank Lampard.

The two were facing each other as managers for the first time after years of battles on the pitch in games between Liverpool and Chelsea.

Both had overseen losses in their Premier League openers and it was Gerrard's side who claimed their first win of the season with a dominant display at Villa Park.

The home side looked on it from the start and got the breakthrough midway through the first half when Ollie Watkins, making his first start of the season, found strike partner Ings inside the box and he turned sharply before firing clinically into the back of the net.

Everton, once again playing without a recognised striker, did not manage a shot on target in the first half, although they did see an Anthony Gordon effort ruled out by the video assistant referee for offside.

Substitute Buendia saw a deflected shot cleared off the line as Vila pressed for a second, which duly arrived in the closing stages when Buendia stabbed in following a good move.

Lucas Digne turned a cross into his own net immediately after to give Everton hope, and they staged a late rally as Gordon was twice denied by Martinez, but Villa held firm to take the three points.

Villa bounce back as Mings returns

Aston Villa 'looked a different team' - Steven Gerrard

Villa desperately needed a good start to this season after they finished last term with just two wins from their final 10 games, and that poor form continued with a 2-0 loss at newly promoted Bournemouth in their opening game.

Gerrard caused a stir by replacing Tyrone Mings with John McGinn as the Villa captain and starting Mings on the bench against the Cherries, but the former Liverpool captain will probably have felt somewhat vindicated by his decision during this game.

There were no signs of disharmony as Mings put in an assured performance on his return to the first XI, while it was McGinn's brilliance that led to the opening goal as he won the ball off McNeil before playing a superb pass to Watkins, who then teed up Ings to score.

Villa really should have been out of sight by the time Buendia added a second and the late Everton pressure will have given Gerrard some discomfort - but overall this was a decent Villa display that will provide encouragement for the fans about the season ahead.

Everton defence bolstered but problems remain in attack

Aston Villa 2-1 Everton: Frank Lampard calls for patience with new arrivals

Lampard clearly targeted his defence as an area for improvement over the summer with former Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski making his debut in last weekend's defeat at Chelsea and on-loan Wolves defender Conor Coady starting in this game.

It was an area that certainly needed improving after Everton came close to being relegated last season but this game again highlighted their deficiencies at the other end of the pitch.

They did not manage a shot on target until eight minutes into the second half and it took a slice of fortune to get them back into the game through the own goal.

Everton's late pressure was encouraging but it is clear the Toffees need reinforcements in attack if they are to avoid another difficult season.

Player of the match Buendía Emiliano Buendía with an average of 7.31 Aston Villa Aston Villa Aston Villa

Everton Everton Everton Aston Villa Avg Squad number 10 Player name Buendía Average rating 7.31 Squad number 9 Player name Ings Average rating 7.11 Squad number 5 Player name Mings Average rating 7.10 Squad number 11 Player name Watkins Average rating 7.04 Squad number 7 Player name McGinn Average rating 6.87 Squad number 1 Player name Martínez Average rating 6.85 Squad number 3 Player name Diego Carlos Average rating 6.76 Squad number 2 Player name Cash Average rating 6.75 Squad number 41 Player name J Ramsey Average rating 6.74 Squad number 44 Player name Kamara Average rating 6.38 Squad number 16 Player name Chambers Average rating 6.20 Squad number 27 Player name Digne Average rating 5.93 Squad number 31 Player name Bailey Average rating 5.88 Squad number 4 Player name Konsa Average rating 5.83 Squad number 23 Player name Philippe Coutinho Average rating 5.78 Squad number 18 Player name Young Average rating 5.61 Everton Avg Squad number 3 Player name Patterson Average rating 5.72 Squad number 30 Player name Coady Average rating 5.62 Squad number 8 Player name Onana Average rating 5.35 Squad number 17 Player name Iwobi Average rating 5.02 Squad number 2 Player name Tarkowski Average rating 4.90 Squad number 19 Player name Mykolenko Average rating 4.64 Squad number 1 Player name Pickford Average rating 4.64 Squad number 20 Player name Alli Average rating 4.58 Squad number 10 Player name Gordon Average rating 4.58 Squad number 4 Player name Holgate Average rating 4.54 Squad number 26 Player name Davies Average rating 4.46 Squad number 33 Player name Rondón Average rating 4.36 Squad number 11 Player name Gray Average rating 4.34 Squad number 16 Player name Doucouré Average rating 4.33 Squad number 7 Player name McNeil Average rating 4.23

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Aston Villa Formation 4-1-2-1-2 1 Martínez 2 Cash 3 Santos Silva 5 Mings 27 Digne 44 Kamara 7 McGinn 41 J Ramsey 23 Coutinho 11 Watkins 9 Ings 1 Martínez

2 Cash Substituted for Konsa at 90+4' minutes

3 Santos Silva Substituted for Chambers at 90+5' minutes

5 Mings

27 Digne Booked at 49mins

44 Kamara

7 McGinn

41 J Ramsey Substituted for Young at 90+4' minutes Booked at 90mins

23 Coutinho Booked at 29mins Substituted for Buendía at 60' minutes

11 Watkins

9 Ings Booked at 75mins Substituted for Bailey at 78' minutes Substitutes 4 Konsa

6 Douglas Luiz

10 Buendía

16 Chambers

17 Augustinsson

18 Young

25 Olsen

31 Bailey

35 Archer Everton Formation 3-4-3 1 Pickford 4 Holgate 30 Coady 2 Tarkowski 3 Patterson 16 Doucouré 17 Iwobi 19 Mykolenko 7 McNeil 10 Gordon 11 Gray 1 Pickford

4 Holgate

30 Coady Substituted for Alli at 81' minutes

2 Tarkowski

3 Patterson

16 Doucouré Substituted for Davies at 35' minutes Booked at 43mins

17 Iwobi

19 Mykolenko

7 McNeil Substituted for Rondón at 64' minutes

10 Gordon

11 Gray Substituted for Onana at 81' minutes Substitutes 5 Keane

8 Onana

15 Begovic

20 Alli

23 Coleman

26 Davies

29 Vinagre

33 Rondón

56 Mills Referee: Michael Oliver Attendance: 41,883 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Aston Villa 2, Everton 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Aston Villa 2, Everton 1. Post update John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Amadou Onana (Everton). Booking Ashley Young (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card. Post update Attempt saved. Anthony Gordon (Everton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Post update Attempt blocked. Anthony Gordon (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexander Iwobi. Post update Corner, Everton. Conceded by Calum Chambers. Post update Attempt blocked. Amadou Onana (Everton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Salomón Rondón with a headed pass. Substitution Substitution, Aston Villa. Calum Chambers replaces Diego Carlos because of an injury. Substitution Substitution, Aston Villa. Ashley Young replaces Jacob Ramsey. Substitution Substitution, Aston Villa. Ezri Konsa replaces Matty Cash because of an injury. Post update Attempt saved. Salomón Rondón (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Post update Attempt saved. Anthony Gordon (Everton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vitalii Mykolenko. Post update Attempt missed. Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía following a corner. Post update Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Jordan Pickford. Post update Attempt saved. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leon Bailey. Post update Attempt blocked. Nathan Patterson (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Post update Corner, Everton. Conceded by Jacob Ramsey. goal Goal! Own Goal by Lucas Digne, Aston Villa. Aston Villa 2, Everton 1. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward