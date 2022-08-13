Close menu
Premier League
Aston VillaAston Villa2EvertonEverton1

Aston Villa 2-1 Everton: Steven Gerrard's side claim first win of season

By Gary RoseBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments372

Danny Ings scores against Everton
Danny Ings scored seven Premier League goals last season

Danny Ings and Emiliano Buendia scored to get Aston Villa's Premier League campaign up and running with victory over Everton as Steven Gerrard got one over on his old midfield rival Frank Lampard.

The two were facing each other as managers for the first time after years of battles on the pitch in games between Liverpool and Chelsea.

Both had overseen losses in their Premier League openers and it was Gerrard's side who claimed their first win of the season with a dominant display at Villa Park.

The home side looked on it from the start and got the breakthrough midway through the first half when Ollie Watkins, making his first start of the season, found strike partner Ings inside the box and he turned sharply before firing clinically into the back of the net.

Everton, once again playing without a recognised striker, did not manage a shot on target in the first half, although they did see an Anthony Gordon effort ruled out by the video assistant referee for offside.

Substitute Buendia saw a deflected shot cleared off the line as Vila pressed for a second, which duly arrived in the closing stages when Buendia stabbed in following a good move.

Lucas Digne turned a cross into his own net immediately after to give Everton hope, and they staged a late rally as Gordon was twice denied by Martinez, but Villa held firm to take the three points.

Villa bounce back as Mings returns

Aston Villa 'looked a different team' - Steven Gerrard

Villa desperately needed a good start to this season after they finished last term with just two wins from their final 10 games, and that poor form continued with a 2-0 loss at newly promoted Bournemouth in their opening game.

Gerrard caused a stir by replacing Tyrone Mings with John McGinn as the Villa captain and starting Mings on the bench against the Cherries, but the former Liverpool captain will probably have felt somewhat vindicated by his decision during this game.

There were no signs of disharmony as Mings put in an assured performance on his return to the first XI, while it was McGinn's brilliance that led to the opening goal as he won the ball off McNeil before playing a superb pass to Watkins, who then teed up Ings to score.

Villa really should have been out of sight by the time Buendia added a second and the late Everton pressure will have given Gerrard some discomfort - but overall this was a decent Villa display that will provide encouragement for the fans about the season ahead.

Everton defence bolstered but problems remain in attack

Aston Villa 2-1 Everton: Frank Lampard calls for patience with new arrivals

Lampard clearly targeted his defence as an area for improvement over the summer with former Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski making his debut in last weekend's defeat at Chelsea and on-loan Wolves defender Conor Coady starting in this game.

It was an area that certainly needed improving after Everton came close to being relegated last season but this game again highlighted their deficiencies at the other end of the pitch.

They did not manage a shot on target until eight minutes into the second half and it took a slice of fortune to get them back into the game through the own goal.

Everton's late pressure was encouraging but it is clear the Toffees need reinforcements in attack if they are to avoid another difficult season.

Player of the match

BuendíaEmiliano Buendía

with an average of 7.31

Aston Villa

  1. Squad number10Player nameBuendía
    Average rating

    7.31

  2. Squad number9Player nameIngs
    Average rating

    7.11

  3. Squad number5Player nameMings
    Average rating

    7.10

  4. Squad number11Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    7.04

  5. Squad number7Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    6.87

  6. Squad number1Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    6.85

  7. Squad number3Player nameDiego Carlos
    Average rating

    6.76

  8. Squad number2Player nameCash
    Average rating

    6.75

  9. Squad number41Player nameJ Ramsey
    Average rating

    6.74

  10. Squad number44Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    6.38

  11. Squad number16Player nameChambers
    Average rating

    6.20

  12. Squad number27Player nameDigne
    Average rating

    5.93

  13. Squad number31Player nameBailey
    Average rating

    5.88

  14. Squad number4Player nameKonsa
    Average rating

    5.83

  15. Squad number23Player namePhilippe Coutinho
    Average rating

    5.78

  16. Squad number18Player nameYoung
    Average rating

    5.61

Everton

  1. Squad number3Player namePatterson
    Average rating

    5.72

  2. Squad number30Player nameCoady
    Average rating

    5.62

  3. Squad number8Player nameOnana
    Average rating

    5.35

  4. Squad number17Player nameIwobi
    Average rating

    5.02

  5. Squad number2Player nameTarkowski
    Average rating

    4.90

  6. Squad number19Player nameMykolenko
    Average rating

    4.64

  7. Squad number1Player namePickford
    Average rating

    4.64

  8. Squad number20Player nameAlli
    Average rating

    4.58

  9. Squad number10Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    4.58

  10. Squad number4Player nameHolgate
    Average rating

    4.54

  11. Squad number26Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    4.46

  12. Squad number33Player nameRondón
    Average rating

    4.36

  13. Squad number11Player nameGray
    Average rating

    4.34

  14. Squad number16Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    4.33

  15. Squad number7Player nameMcNeil
    Average rating

    4.23

Line-ups

Aston Villa

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Martínez
  • 2CashSubstituted forKonsaat 90+4'minutes
  • 3Santos SilvaSubstituted forChambersat 90+5'minutes
  • 5Mings
  • 27DigneBooked at 49mins
  • 44Kamara
  • 7McGinn
  • 41J RamseySubstituted forYoungat 90+4'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 23CoutinhoBooked at 29minsSubstituted forBuendíaat 60'minutes
  • 11Watkins
  • 9IngsBooked at 75minsSubstituted forBaileyat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Konsa
  • 6Douglas Luiz
  • 10Buendía
  • 16Chambers
  • 17Augustinsson
  • 18Young
  • 25Olsen
  • 31Bailey
  • 35Archer

Everton

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Pickford
  • 4Holgate
  • 30CoadySubstituted forAlliat 81'minutes
  • 2Tarkowski
  • 3Patterson
  • 16DoucouréSubstituted forDaviesat 35'minutesBooked at 43mins
  • 17Iwobi
  • 19Mykolenko
  • 7McNeilSubstituted forRondónat 64'minutes
  • 10Gordon
  • 11GraySubstituted forOnanaat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Keane
  • 8Onana
  • 15Begovic
  • 20Alli
  • 23Coleman
  • 26Davies
  • 29Vinagre
  • 33Rondón
  • 56Mills
Referee:
Michael Oliver
Attendance:
41,883

Match Stats

Home TeamAston VillaAway TeamEverton
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home12
Away15
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away8
Fouls
Home9
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aston Villa 2, Everton 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aston Villa 2, Everton 1.

  3. Post update

    John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Amadou Onana (Everton).

  5. Booking

    Ashley Young (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Anthony Gordon (Everton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Anthony Gordon (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexander Iwobi.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Calum Chambers.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Amadou Onana (Everton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Salomón Rondón with a headed pass.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Calum Chambers replaces Diego Carlos because of an injury.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Ashley Young replaces Jacob Ramsey.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Ezri Konsa replaces Matty Cash because of an injury.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Salomón Rondón (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Anthony Gordon (Everton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vitalii Mykolenko.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Jordan Pickford.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leon Bailey.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nathan Patterson (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Jacob Ramsey.

  20. Goal!

    Own Goal by Lucas Digne, Aston Villa. Aston Villa 2, Everton 1.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

372 comments

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 14:33

    Oh well Everton fans at least your 100% record for the start of the season has been maintained

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 14:44

      Sport Report replied:
      And 100% no goals scored by an Everton player

  • Comment posted by Golden_Nuggets, today at 14:31

    Flash Gordon is too busy diving, Davies too busy modelling handbags and stilettos and the rest are below average.

    It doesn't look good for Everton this season.

    • Reply posted by Arken, today at 14:35

      Arken replied:
      Everton
      DOWN
      DOWn
      DOwn
      Down
      And Out!

  • Comment posted by foxtrot, today at 14:36

    Look on the brightside Frank, when you get the sack there will be a big pay off, and then you can continue as a pundit telling managers where they are going wrong, and you can spend Christmas with the family and no worries.

    • Reply posted by wagesday, today at 14:39

      wagesday replied:
      Spend Xmas with Uncle Harry down at Sandbanks

  • Comment posted by Ceciliars, today at 14:33

    Hahaha Lumpard... Oh dear... Awful manager!

    • Reply posted by jojojokjlkjhh, today at 14:45

      jojojokjlkjhh replied:
      People are rely blowing things out of proportion here. We weren't great, but it's a bit extreme to say that we're sure to go down after two games.

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 14:34

    STOP CRYING Frank Lampard.
    Most overrated "manager" in english football.
    Gone by christmas.

    • Reply posted by Darlodoug, today at 14:38

      Darlodoug replied:
      Actually don’t think Gerrard is that much better. Both hyped up because they were great players, neither looks like they’ll be great managers.

  • Comment posted by Ronnie, today at 14:34

    Make no mistake Everton will be in a relegation battle again this season

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 14:36

      Cole replied:
      They were ever since they made no effort to replace Richarlison, who basically pulled them out of the relegation places single-handedly last season.

  • Comment posted by books, today at 14:33

    Everton you are awful.

    • Reply posted by Arken, today at 14:35

      Arken replied:
      But I like you!
      When you lose!

  • Comment posted by Rafa, today at 14:35

    Another nail in Lampard & Everton's coffin. Another 36 or so to contend with.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 15:03

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      In the battle of "Great English players turned managers" the winner is....Gerrard!!!!

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 14:33

    Everton are what Man Utd are to their City.. A Huge Embarrassment!

    • Reply posted by Phil, today at 14:35

      Phil replied:
      Obsessed

  • Comment posted by southwestern, today at 14:33

    Buendia needs to start utv!

    • Reply posted by barry50, today at 14:59

      barry50 replied:
      👍🏼

  • Comment posted by nash, today at 14:36

    Everton look so woeful how long will Frank last?

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 14:46

      Sport Report replied:
      A week longer than Stevie G?

  • Comment posted by gone-for-a-walk-bye, today at 14:36

    I think Everton are gonna be in for a difficult season trying to avoid relegation

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 15:05

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      2 defeats down only 36 more to go. Everton, you can do it we all have faith in you!!!

  • Comment posted by Aah Tea, today at 14:37

    Congratulations, Villa, keep working hard.

  • Comment posted by Y0U, today at 14:37

    If that's the type of performance you expect from Everton, then they're already relegated. Calvert-Lewin is injured. They have no goalscorers.

    • Reply posted by Sheiling, today at 14:52

      Sheiling replied:
      Calvert-Lewin coming back won't be enough to turn their form round. Simply dreadful.

  • Comment posted by Arken, today at 14:33

    What a wonderful birthday present from Stevie and his Aston Villa boys.
    Thanks lads!

    • Reply posted by Hard Labour, today at 15:04

      Hard Labour replied:
      Happy Birthday UTV

  • Comment posted by Arken, today at 14:51

    Just had a call from Rafa Benitez.
    No words were exchanged.
    We both just laughed for 10 minutes!

  • Comment posted by Investigation Royalty, today at 14:33

    Nice one Stevie G's Aston Villa.

    Poor old The Ev lot.

    2 for 2 100%

  • Comment posted by Lionheart, today at 14:35

    30C is too hot for quality football (same as Qatar in November.. bonkers) Bit of a nervy finish, but Villa deserved the win in the end.
    Everton are very average, but keep Tarkowski and Coady fit and they should be ok.
    Ing's goal and no kneeling to the gods of Woke were the highlights.

    • Reply posted by kalista, today at 14:39

      kalista replied:
      It summers stay this hot the season needs to move to mid September opening.

  • Comment posted by Dolphin, today at 14:33

    Not a great advert for the EPL.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 15:05