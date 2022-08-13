Close menu
Premier League
ArsenalArsenal4LeicesterLeicester City2

Arsenal 4-2 Leicester City: Gabriel Jesus scores twice as slick Gunners stay unbeaten

By Tim OscroftBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments379

Gabriel Jesus scores for Arsenal
Gabriel Jesus has scored eight goals in his past nine Premier League appearances - six for Manchester City and two for Arsenal

The impressive Gabriel Jesus scored his first Premier League goals for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta's side beat Leicester City in an entertaining encounter at Emirates Stadium.

The Brazilian striker, signed from Manchester City in the summer, scored twice before the break and missed several chances for a hat-trick as well assisting his side's other goals.

William Saliba's own goal early in the second half gave Leicester hope, but Granit Xhaka struck just two minutes later to restore Arsenal's two-goal lead.

James Maddison again reduced the arrears, only for Gabriel Martinelli to quickly made it 4-2 as the Gunners maintained their 100% start to the season.

Leicester were awarded a penalty before half-time when Jamie Vardy and Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale collided, but the decision was overturned by referee Darren England after consulting with the video assistant referee.

After scoring, Jesus was twice thwarted by Leicester keeper Danny Ward before half-time, and the 25-year-old also hit the side-netting from close range with 10 minutes of the game to go.

Jesus relishing first-choice status

While Jesus was never quite a second fiddle at City, where he scored 58 times in the Premier League, he is clearly relishing being the focal point of Arteta's plans in north London.

He showed off different aspects of his talents on his home debut, producing a superb chip to open the scoring before showing more predatory instincts to latch on to a defensive header from Vardy to nod past Ward for his second.

Jesus was denied by Ward's boot with his next chance and then stayed on his feet when he could easily have won a penalty under pressure from Jonny Evans, only to roll his shot just wide of the post - and all before the sides had returned to the dressing rooms for a break on a roasting hot day in the capital.

His neat touches set up Xhaka and Martinelli's goals, yet Jesus will regret missing out on what would have been his second Premier League hat-trick when he shot into the side of the goal from close range.

His best league return for City was 14 goals in the 2019-20 season, but now installed as first-choice striker under Arteta, he could surpass that in an Arsenal set-up that promises to be highly entertaining.

The only question marks for the hosts were how they conceded when seemingly in control, but each time they hit back inside two minutes to suggest they have resilience as well flair.

Stuttering Leicester need strengthening

Leicester's only signing of the summer so far came in the week leading up to this match, but the arrival of Alex Smithies on a free transfer as third-choice goalkeeper is not a move that will have set the hearts of Foxes fans racing.

Patson Daka of Leicester City
Patson Daka of Leicester City

The signs at Emirates Stadium were that Brendan Rodgers' squad needs bolstering urgently, especially with rumours linking Wesley Fofana and James Maddison to Chelsea and Newcastle respectively.

And when Youri Tielemans was substituted after an hour, some Arsenal fans greeted his departure with a cheeky chant of "we'll see you next week".

But the starting line-up, unchanged from the draw with Brentford six days earlier, suggests this is just about Leicester's first-choice selection - and if that is the case then they will need to improve to avoid a struggle this season.

The introduction of Kelechi Iheanacho gave the Foxes more bite, and his good work provided Maddison with the chance to size up Ramsdale before shooting between this legs to give his side hope again.

But another lapse at the back within a few seconds put the 2015-16 champions two goals down once more, and this time there was no way back.

Player of the match

Gabriel JesusGabriel Jesus

with an average of 8.67

Arsenal

  1. Squad number9Player nameGabriel Jesus
    Average rating

    8.67

  2. Squad number11Player nameGabriel Martinelli
    Average rating

    8.04

  3. Squad number35Player nameZinchenko
    Average rating

    7.72

  4. Squad number34Player nameXhaka
    Average rating

    7.60

  5. Squad number8Player nameØdegaard
    Average rating

    7.52

  6. Squad number7Player nameSaka
    Average rating

    7.48

  7. Squad number6Player nameGabriel Magalhães
    Average rating

    7.35

  8. Squad number12Player nameSaliba
    Average rating

    7.26

  9. Squad number3Player nameTierney
    Average rating

    7.25

  10. Squad number4Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    7.12

  11. Squad number10Player nameSmith Rowe
    Average rating

    7.11

  12. Squad number1Player nameRamsdale
    Average rating

    7.00

  13. Squad number5Player namePartey
    Average rating

    6.97

  14. Squad number14Player nameNketiah
    Average rating

    6.95

  15. Squad number18Player nameTomiyasu
    Average rating

    6.91

Leicester City

  1. Squad number14Player nameIheanacho
    Average rating

    5.04

  2. Squad number10Player nameMaddison
    Average rating

    4.91

  3. Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-Hall
    Average rating

    4.58

  4. Squad number26Player namePraet
    Average rating

    4.55

  5. Squad number8Player nameTielemans
    Average rating

    4.52

  6. Squad number20Player nameDaka
    Average rating

    4.49

  7. Squad number2Player nameJustin
    Average rating

    4.38

  8. Squad number25Player nameNdidi
    Average rating

    4.32

  9. Squad number3Player nameFofana
    Average rating

    4.31

  10. Squad number6Player nameEvans
    Average rating

    4.29

  11. Squad number27Player nameCastagne
    Average rating

    4.28

  12. Squad number1Player nameWard
    Average rating

    4.23

  13. Squad number18Player nameAmartey
    Average rating

    3.94

  14. Squad number9Player nameVardy
    Average rating

    3.53

Line-ups

Arsenal

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 4WhiteSubstituted forTomiyasuat 75'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 12Saliba
  • 6Gabriel
  • 35ZinchenkoSubstituted forTierneyat 77'minutes
  • 5Partey
  • 34Xhaka
  • 7SakaSubstituted forSmith Roweat 84'minutes
  • 8Ødegaard
  • 11Martinelli
  • 9Gabriel JesusSubstituted forNketiahat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Tierney
  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 14Nketiah
  • 16Holding
  • 18Tomiyasu
  • 19Pépé
  • 23Sambi Lokonga
  • 25Elneny
  • 30Turner

Leicester

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Ward
  • 3FofanaBooked at 16mins
  • 6Evans
  • 18AmarteySubstituted forDakaat 63'minutes
  • 27Castagne
  • 8TielemansSubstituted forPraetat 63'minutes
  • 25Ndidi
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 2Justin
  • 10Maddison
  • 9VardySubstituted forIheanachoat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Söyüncü
  • 11Albrighton
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 17Pérez
  • 20Daka
  • 24Mendy
  • 26Praet
  • 31Iversen
  • 33Thomas
Referee:
Darren England
Attendance:
60,033

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenalAway TeamLeicester
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home19
Away6
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home15
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arsenal 4, Leicester City 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arsenal 4, Leicester City 2.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Arsenal. Kieran Tierney tries a through ball, but Eddie Nketiah is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal).

  7. Post update

    James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal).

  9. Post update

    James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Booking

    Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal).

  12. Post update

    Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard.

  14. Post update

    Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Patson Daka (Leicester City).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Wilfred Ndidi.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Thomas Partey (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Thomas Partey (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Wesley Fofana.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

380 comments

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 16:58

    I'm not saying we will win the league, and I'm not saying we are back to that team I watched and loved growing up in the late 90's/ early 00's but I am saying I am excited to watch us again and I'm excited for game day....which I haven't been in a long time!!!

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 17:05

      Sport Report replied:
      Man City, Arsenal or Spurs for the title this season

  • Comment posted by billshutt, today at 17:03

    credit where it's due, xhaka very good today

    • Reply posted by Archibald90, today at 17:12

      Archibald90 replied:
      Xhaka has always been brilliant in the midfield engine room. It's time people stopped sniping at him. Good on yer Granit.

  • Comment posted by richard48, today at 17:02

    The best transfer for Arsenal has been Haaland to Man. City! Allowed Jesus to move to Arsenal!

    • Reply posted by Mate, today at 17:10

      Mate replied:
      True, but how you kept Jesus out of the team so much is beyond me, then again it is City - full of riches on and off the park

  • Comment posted by Richard Hillary, today at 17:04

    When you’ve got Jesus on your side you’re on to a winner. Justin Welby 2022

    • Reply posted by Gunner67, today at 17:09

      Gunner67 replied:
      LMAO, LOL 😆

  • Comment posted by Rapha Elle, today at 17:04

    Arsenal look brutal in attack.

    • Reply posted by MH, today at 17:13

      MH replied:
      But vulnerable to counter attacks.

  • Comment posted by Holly, today at 17:03

    Prime series has been an eye opener and you really can see what they are trying to do. 10/11 (Xhaka) new in since Arteta, old aging players on high wages out (ozil, auba, laka) and young promising players in. Forward playing football. Basically all that united are not and they had the same issue (long standing manager stepping aside and american owners).

    • Reply posted by Gunner67, today at 17:13

      Gunner67 replied:
      When Mickel Arteta started Holly it was always going to be a long term project and his first managerial experience but that is what Arsenal Wanted.

  • Comment posted by Confused, today at 17:01

    We've got our Arsenal back! A joy to watch

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:31

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Who had kidnapped them?

  • Comment posted by Truth be told, today at 17:09

    Whatever Arsenal is or isn’t , they are back to playing entertaining and beautiful football again

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 17:36

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      A good start to the season for Arsenal but you have to keep in mind they have played two team who would likely struggle to get into the top half of the table this season, so can this really be taken as a true test of who Arsenal really are?

  • Comment posted by Titter Ye Not, today at 17:01

    Arsenal are going to be a force to be reckoned with this season. Great to watch.

    Every time Leicester thought they had a sniff they just went up the gears.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:31

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Let's all calm down, Arsenal have played and beaten two mid table teams, let's see how they perform against their 'peers'.

  • Comment posted by Ohio Fox, today at 17:04

    Arsenal were a different class today. Their pressing and close passing were outstanding. Threats from all over the pitch.

    • Reply posted by iknoweverythinglol, today at 17:26

      iknoweverythinglol replied:
      That's what they said in the game before spurs smashed them at the end of last season 😂

  • Comment posted by Meluhha, today at 17:08

    Jesus - what can you say - Brilliant. Arsenal paid peanuts for a player of his calibre, going by what average strikers go for. Xhaka, Martinelli were immense too
    Ramsdale was at fault for the own goal. He rushed out like a rocket & would've saved the headed pass by Saliba, if trusted his defense and reacted calmly. 2nd goal was his fault too.
    Overall great football, another 3 points in the bag.

    • Reply posted by AK, today at 17:55

      AK replied:
      Ramsdale is full of mistakes in my book. He gets away with a lot. He needs to be calmer which probably won’t happen until he’s a bit older. Decent keeper though.

  • Comment posted by Cole, today at 16:59

    The defence can still look a little frail at times, but assuming there are no big injuries or freak occurrences then this is a team that should end up in the Champion's League.

    • Reply posted by Bob, today at 17:01

      Bob replied:
      At who's expense?

  • Comment posted by kenny , today at 17:04

    Wow what a watch,very entertaining,if Aresenal plays like this every match,can beat any team even City can not wait.....btw I am Liverpool fan

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:32

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      We know you are, Kenny Dalglish.

  • Comment posted by miserableget, today at 17:03

    Arsenal top 2 this season. Where are all the Arteta out clowns at the moment? Same jokers saying we didn't want Jesus.

    • Reply posted by mac, today at 17:07

      mac replied:
      Calm down, they’ve only beaten Leicester.

  • Comment posted by Mr Biscuits, today at 17:00

    A good result, but we have to be more consistent at the back. Martinelli is an animal. Well done boys.

    • Reply posted by O BEN O, today at 17:30

      O BEN O replied:
      Martine11 u mean..hes a beast in possession n agility.. Bully 3opponents DAT he lose the ball to n collected it back instantly... Wat a GEM!!!

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 17:03

    The Foxes are in for a long hard season under the most over rated manager in the league.

    • Reply posted by jemma, today at 17:13

      jemma replied:
      Runner up to title with a long sleeping giant called Liverpool, won the fa cup with an average Leicester squad against a £1bn Chelski side. You need to Google 'over rated' geez, think you'll find both your opinions and Spurs

  • Comment posted by YNWA, today at 17:02

    Early days congratulations gunners