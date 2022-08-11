Arsenal v Leicester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Gabriel Jesus, who is poised to make his home debut for Arsenal, has scored five goals in seven league games against Leicester

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will provide a team news update later on Friday.

Takehiro Tomiyasu, Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira are all working their way back to full fitness.

Leicester City have no new injury concerns ahead of the trip to Arsenal.

Full-back Ricardo Pereira is expected to be out for six months because of a ruptured Achilles, while Harvey Barnes and Ryan Bertrand remain out with knee problems.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

All does not seem well at Leicester, who have still not made any signings this summer.

They have still got some very good players but I get the sense Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers is not entirely happy with the situation and, on the pitch, they blew a two-goal lead against Brentford last week.

In contrast, everything seems rosy at Arsenal at the moment. Their fans are getting very excited about what they could do this season.

I don't want to jump on that bandwagon because I think their bubble will eventually burst a little bit, but I like what Gabriel Jesus has brought to their attack and, at home, I think they should edge this one.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal can equal their longest Premier League winning streak against Leicester of four matches between February 1999 and December 2000.

Leicester's solitary victory in their past 25 away league fixtures against Arsenal was by 1-0 in October 2020, with Jamie Vardy scoring (D4, L20).

Arsenal

The Gunners beat Crystal Palace 2-0 on the opening night of the current Premier League season but they haven't won their first two games without conceding since 1971-72.

Arsenal's only clean sheet in their final eight league matches at Emirates Stadium last season came in a 2-0 win against Leicester in March.

They have lost their opening Premier League home fixture in six of the past 11 campaigns (W4, D1).

However, their tally of 41 points at home in 2021-22 was the third best in the division, behind Liverpool and Manchester City. The top three and Brighton were the only visiting teams to win at Arsenal.

Gabriel Jesus has scored five goals in seven league games against Leicester, all of which were victories while playing for Manchester City.

Gabriel Martinelli is looking to score in three consecutive Premier League appearances for the first time.

Leicester City

Leicester's only clean sheet in their 26 most recent away Premier League matches came in a 2-0 win at Burnley last March.

The Foxes let slip a two-goal lead in their opening match against Brentford and have dropped 23 points from winning positions since the beginning of last season. Only Southampton and Newcastle, with 32 and 24 respectively, have fared worse.

Jamie Vardy has scored 11 top-flight goals in 14 appearances against Arsenal, a tally only bettered by Harry Kane (13) and Wayne Rooney (12).

Vardy has scored 99 Premier League goals since his 30th birthday.

James Maddison has been involved in eight goals in his past five Premier League games, with four goals and four assists.

