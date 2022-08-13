Last updated on .From the section Premier League

De Bruyne scored 15 goals and made eight assists from 30 Premier League appearances last season - he has one goal and two assists from his first two games of this campaign

Erling Haaland could not mark his home debut for Manchester City with another goal, but it made no difference for Pep Guardiola's side who still swept Bournemouth aside with ease.

Haaland, who scored twice on his Premier League bow at West Ham last weekend, took 18 minutes to take his first touch but used it to set up Ilkay Gundogan for City's opener.

City had been dominating the game since the start, and it did not take long for more goals to follow.

The impressive Kevin de Bruyne made it 2-0 with a dazzling solo strike, running to the corner of the area before bending the ball into the bottom corner with the outside of his boot.

And Phil Foden made sure of the points before half-time, running on to a De Bruyne pass and letting fly with a shot that Cherries keeper Mark Travers got his body behind but could not keep out.

Bournemouth spent most of their time defending in a compact 5-4-1 formation, and only forced Ederson into action once, through a Ben Pearson snap-shot from the edge of the area.

They never looked remotely capable of staging a comeback in the second half, which had turned into a stroll in the Manchester sunshine for the home side long before Jefferson Lerma's own goal made it 4-0.

Lerma was trying to stop Joao Cancelo's low cross from reaching substitute Bernardo Silva, but only succeeded in sending the ball spinning past Travers to complete an afternoon to forget for his team.

No Haaland goal - but no problems for City

Man City 4-0 Bournemouth: Guardiola says players will learn to play with Haaland

It already seems somewhat surprising to see City score four times without Haaland getting any of them, but this victory was a reminder of the goal threat that runs right through this team, not just from their new striker.

Bournemouth were under threat from the first minute, when Nathan Ake headed wide from a corner, with Rodri nodding over from the same source soon afterwards.

Riyad Mahrez and Foden also forced saves from Travers in the opening 10 minutes, although Haaland may feel Foden should have squared the ball to find him unmarked in front of goal instead of shooting.

If Haaland was getting frustrated at his lack of involvement, he did not let it show - instead using his power to hold off his marker and set up Gundogan for a cool finish that sent City on their way.

De Bruyne's brilliance created their second and third goals, but Haaland's chances of getting on the scoresheet remained limited.

After the Norwegian's heavy touch from a Ruben Dias pass into the area - when Travers collected the ball before Haaland could control it - the Cherries keeper tipped over his lob when he did get a shot away.

Haaland's last chance came and went when he screwed wide from a Jack Grealish pull-back with 20 minutes to go, and he was replaced by Julian Alvarez moments later.

The former Borussia Dortmund man had only eight touches in all - the fewest of any player who started the game - but was still given a standing ovation from the home fans. On this evidence, City remain hard to stop even when he is not at his very best.

Bournemouth happy with damage limitation

Man City 4-0 Bournemouth: Parker says side came up against world class opponents

Bournemouth had began the season in impressive style themselves, with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa, but they never came close to repeating that result here.

Scott Parker's side struggled to get out of their own half with the score at 0-0 and paid the price for trying to get further up the pitch after falling behind.

They only succeeded in leaving City space to break into for the first time, and De Bruyne punished them with his brilliant finish after running to the edge of the Cherries area without being challenged.

When Bournemouth did finally get the ball up to Kieffer Moore at the other end, he created a shooting opportunity for Ben Pearson, but any sights of goal were few and far between for the visitors.

Damage limitation seemed a more sensible approach for Parker's side than chasing a way back into the game - especially given the soaring temperatures at Etihad Stadium, and the quality of the opposition.

Player of the match De Bruyne Kevin De Bruyne with an average of 7.86 Man City Manchester City Manchester City

Bournemouth AFC Bournemouth AFC Bournemouth Manchester City Avg Squad number 17 Player name De Bruyne Average rating 7.86 Squad number 10 Player name Grealish Average rating 7.13 Squad number 8 Player name Gündogan Average rating 7.01 Squad number 9 Player name Haaland Average rating 6.99 Squad number 47 Player name Foden Average rating 6.94 Squad number 7 Player name João Cancelo Average rating 6.91 Squad number 6 Player name Aké Average rating 6.80 Squad number 26 Player name Mahrez Average rating 6.79 Squad number 19 Player name Álvarez Average rating 6.79 Squad number 16 Player name Rodri Average rating 6.74 Squad number 20 Player name Bernardo Silva Average rating 6.70 Squad number 2 Player name Walker Average rating 6.64 Squad number 3 Player name Rúben Dias Average rating 6.63 Squad number 31 Player name Ederson Average rating 6.62 Squad number 5 Player name Stones Average rating 6.49 Squad number 82 Player name Lewis Average rating 6.48 AFC Bournemouth Avg Squad number 21 Player name Moore Average rating 6.32 Squad number 10 Player name Christie Average rating 6.30 Squad number 16 Player name Tavernier Average rating 6.03 Squad number 1 Player name Travers Average rating 6.00 Squad number 22 Player name Pearson Average rating 5.92 Squad number 5 Player name Kelly Average rating 5.88 Squad number 17 Player name Stacey Average rating 5.83 Squad number 8 Player name Lerma Average rating 5.78 Squad number 4 Player name L Cook Average rating 5.77 Squad number 15 Player name A Smith Average rating 5.77 Squad number 6 Player name Mepham Average rating 5.73 Squad number 19 Player name Stanislas Average rating 5.35 Squad number 29 Player name Billing Average rating 5.35 Squad number 25 Player name Senesi Average rating 5.28 Squad number 18 Player name Lowe Average rating 4.83

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Man City Formation 4-3-3 31 Ederson 2 Walker 3 Rúben Dias 6 Aké 7 Cancelo 17 De Bruyne 16 Rodri 8 Gündogan 26 Mahrez 9 Haaland 47 Foden 31 Ederson

2 Walker Substituted for Lewis at 82' minutes

3 Rúben Dias Substituted for Stones at 64' minutes

6 Aké

7 Cancelo

17 De Bruyne

16 Rodri

8 Gündogan Substituted for Bernardo Silva at 65' minutes

26 Mahrez

9 Haaland Substituted for Álvarez at 74' minutes

47 Foden Substituted for Grealish at 45' minutes Substitutes 5 Stones

10 Grealish

18 Ortega

19 Álvarez

20 Bernardo Silva

48 Delap

79 Mbete

82 Lewis

97 Wilson-Esbrand Bournemouth Formation 3-4-2-1 1 Travers 6 Mepham 8 Lerma 5 Kelly 15 A Smith 4 L Cook 22 Pearson 17 Stacey 16 Tavernier 10 Christie 21 Moore 1 Travers

6 Mepham Booked at 56mins

8 Lerma

5 Kelly

15 A Smith Booked at 90mins

4 L Cook Substituted for Billing at 64' minutes

22 Pearson

17 Stacey Booked at 5mins

16 Tavernier Substituted for Senesi at 80' minutes

10 Christie Substituted for Stanislas at 63' minutes

21 Moore Substituted for Lowe at 90' minutes Substitutes 11 Marcondes

13 Murara Neto

18 Lowe

19 Stanislas

20 Dembélé

23 Hill

25 Senesi

29 Billing

32 Anthony Referee: David Coote Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Manchester City 4, Bournemouth 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Manchester City 4, Bournemouth 0. Booking Adam Smith (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update João Cancelo (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Adam Smith (Bournemouth). Substitution Substitution, Bournemouth. Jamal Lowe replaces Kieffer Moore because of an injury. Post update Foul by Bernardo Silva (Manchester City). Post update Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Bernardo Silva (Manchester City). Post update Philip Billing (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Chris Mepham. Substitution Substitution, Manchester City. Rico Lewis replaces Kyle Walker. Post update Attempt missed. Junior Stanislas (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Philip Billing. Post update Foul by Julián Álvarez (Manchester City). Post update Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Bournemouth. Marcos Senesi replaces Marcus Tavernier. goal Goal! Own Goal by Jefferson Lerma, Bournemouth. Manchester City 4, Bournemouth 0. Post update Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Adam Smith (Bournemouth). Substitution Substitution, Manchester City. Julián Álvarez replaces Erling Haaland. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward