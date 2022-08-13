Close menu
Man CityManchester City4BournemouthAFC Bournemouth0

Man City 4-0 Bournemouth: No Erling Haaland goal but Kevin de Bruyne stars

By Chris BevanBBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Kevin de Bruyne puts Manchester City 2-0 ahead
De Bruyne scored 15 goals and made eight assists from 30 Premier League appearances last season - he has one goal and two assists from his first two games of this campaign

Erling Haaland could not mark his home debut for Manchester City with another goal, but it made no difference for Pep Guardiola's side who still swept Bournemouth aside with ease.

Haaland, who scored twice on his Premier League bow at West Ham last weekend, took 18 minutes to take his first touch but used it to set up Ilkay Gundogan for City's opener.

City had been dominating the game since the start, and it did not take long for more goals to follow.

The impressive Kevin de Bruyne made it 2-0 with a dazzling solo strike, running to the corner of the area before bending the ball into the bottom corner with the outside of his boot.

And Phil Foden made sure of the points before half-time, running on to a De Bruyne pass and letting fly with a shot that Cherries keeper Mark Travers got his body behind but could not keep out.

Bournemouth spent most of their time defending in a compact 5-4-1 formation, and only forced Ederson into action once, through a Ben Pearson snap-shot from the edge of the area.

They never looked remotely capable of staging a comeback in the second half, which had turned into a stroll in the Manchester sunshine for the home side long before Jefferson Lerma's own goal made it 4-0.

Lerma was trying to stop Joao Cancelo's low cross from reaching substitute Bernardo Silva, but only succeeded in sending the ball spinning past Travers to complete an afternoon to forget for his team.

No Haaland goal - but no problems for City

Man City 4-0 Bournemouth: Guardiola says players will learn to play with Haaland

It already seems somewhat surprising to see City score four times without Haaland getting any of them, but this victory was a reminder of the goal threat that runs right through this team, not just from their new striker.

Bournemouth were under threat from the first minute, when Nathan Ake headed wide from a corner, with Rodri nodding over from the same source soon afterwards.

Riyad Mahrez and Foden also forced saves from Travers in the opening 10 minutes, although Haaland may feel Foden should have squared the ball to find him unmarked in front of goal instead of shooting.

If Haaland was getting frustrated at his lack of involvement, he did not let it show - instead using his power to hold off his marker and set up Gundogan for a cool finish that sent City on their way.

De Bruyne's brilliance created their second and third goals, but Haaland's chances of getting on the scoresheet remained limited.

After the Norwegian's heavy touch from a Ruben Dias pass into the area - when Travers collected the ball before Haaland could control it - the Cherries keeper tipped over his lob when he did get a shot away.

Haaland's last chance came and went when he screwed wide from a Jack Grealish pull-back with 20 minutes to go, and he was replaced by Julian Alvarez moments later.

The former Borussia Dortmund man had only eight touches in all - the fewest of any player who started the game - but was still given a standing ovation from the home fans. On this evidence, City remain hard to stop even when he is not at his very best.

Bournemouth happy with damage limitation

Man City 4-0 Bournemouth: Parker says side came up against world class opponents

Bournemouth had began the season in impressive style themselves, with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa, but they never came close to repeating that result here.

Scott Parker's side struggled to get out of their own half with the score at 0-0 and paid the price for trying to get further up the pitch after falling behind.

They only succeeded in leaving City space to break into for the first time, and De Bruyne punished them with his brilliant finish after running to the edge of the Cherries area without being challenged.

When Bournemouth did finally get the ball up to Kieffer Moore at the other end, he created a shooting opportunity for Ben Pearson, but any sights of goal were few and far between for the visitors.

Damage limitation seemed a more sensible approach for Parker's side than chasing a way back into the game - especially given the soaring temperatures at Etihad Stadium, and the quality of the opposition.

Player of the match

De BruyneKevin De Bruyne

with an average of 7.86

Manchester City

  1. Squad number17Player nameDe Bruyne
    Average rating

    7.86

  2. Squad number10Player nameGrealish
    Average rating

    7.13

  3. Squad number8Player nameGündogan
    Average rating

    7.01

  4. Squad number9Player nameHaaland
    Average rating

    6.99

  5. Squad number47Player nameFoden
    Average rating

    6.94

  6. Squad number7Player nameJoão Cancelo
    Average rating

    6.91

  7. Squad number6Player nameAké
    Average rating

    6.80

  8. Squad number26Player nameMahrez
    Average rating

    6.79

  9. Squad number19Player nameÁlvarez
    Average rating

    6.79

  10. Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    6.74

  11. Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    6.70

  12. Squad number2Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    6.64

  13. Squad number3Player nameRúben Dias
    Average rating

    6.63

  14. Squad number31Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    6.62

  15. Squad number5Player nameStones
    Average rating

    6.49

  16. Squad number82Player nameLewis
    Average rating

    6.48

AFC Bournemouth

  1. Squad number21Player nameMoore
    Average rating

    6.32

  2. Squad number10Player nameChristie
    Average rating

    6.30

  3. Squad number16Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    6.03

  4. Squad number1Player nameTravers
    Average rating

    6.00

  5. Squad number22Player namePearson
    Average rating

    5.92

  6. Squad number5Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    5.88

  7. Squad number17Player nameStacey
    Average rating

    5.83

  8. Squad number8Player nameLerma
    Average rating

    5.78

  9. Squad number4Player nameL Cook
    Average rating

    5.77

  10. Squad number15Player nameA Smith
    Average rating

    5.77

  11. Squad number6Player nameMepham
    Average rating

    5.73

  12. Squad number19Player nameStanislas
    Average rating

    5.35

  13. Squad number29Player nameBilling
    Average rating

    5.35

  14. Squad number25Player nameSenesi
    Average rating

    5.28

  15. Squad number18Player nameLowe
    Average rating

    4.83

Line-ups

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Ederson
  • 2WalkerSubstituted forLewisat 82'minutes
  • 3Rúben DiasSubstituted forStonesat 64'minutes
  • 6Aké
  • 7Cancelo
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 16Rodri
  • 8GündoganSubstituted forBernardo Silvaat 65'minutes
  • 26Mahrez
  • 9HaalandSubstituted forÁlvarezat 74'minutes
  • 47FodenSubstituted forGrealishat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Stones
  • 10Grealish
  • 18Ortega
  • 19Álvarez
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 48Delap
  • 79Mbete
  • 82Lewis
  • 97Wilson-Esbrand

Bournemouth

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Travers
  • 6MephamBooked at 56mins
  • 8Lerma
  • 5Kelly
  • 15A SmithBooked at 90mins
  • 4L CookSubstituted forBillingat 64'minutes
  • 22Pearson
  • 17StaceyBooked at 5mins
  • 16TavernierSubstituted forSenesiat 80'minutes
  • 10ChristieSubstituted forStanislasat 63'minutes
  • 21MooreSubstituted forLoweat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Marcondes
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 18Lowe
  • 19Stanislas
  • 20Dembélé
  • 23Hill
  • 25Senesi
  • 29Billing
  • 32Anthony
Referee:
David Coote

Match Stats

Home TeamMan CityAway TeamBournemouth
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home19
Away3
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home11
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City 4, Bournemouth 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City 4, Bournemouth 0.

  3. Booking

    Adam Smith (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    João Cancelo (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Adam Smith (Bournemouth).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Jamal Lowe replaces Kieffer Moore because of an injury.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Bernardo Silva (Manchester City).

  8. Post update

    Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Bernardo Silva (Manchester City).

  10. Post update

    Philip Billing (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Chris Mepham.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Rico Lewis replaces Kyle Walker.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Junior Stanislas (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Philip Billing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Julián Álvarez (Manchester City).

  15. Post update

    Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Marcos Senesi replaces Marcus Tavernier.

  17. Goal!

    Own Goal by Jefferson Lerma, Bournemouth. Manchester City 4, Bournemouth 0.

  18. Post update

    Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Adam Smith (Bournemouth).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Julián Álvarez replaces Erling Haaland.

Comments

Join the conversation

373 comments

  • Comment posted by T on the wing, today at 17:13

    Kevin de Bruyne is something else. Pretty much every Man City player is world class and would be the main man anywhere else (look at Jesus today) yet he still shines among them. Absolute joy to watch!

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 17:20

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      What City score 4 goals, and Haaland scores none? What is going on?

      (Just having a laugh, City fans, don't take it seriously).

  • Comment posted by SomethingAintRight, today at 17:40

    Man Ure getting an early spanking 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂

    • Reply posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 17:42

      Noisy Neighbour replied:
      Hahhahahahahhaha come on The Bees!!

  • Comment posted by willtheblue, today at 17:15

    2 games 2 wins, more than happy with that considering we usually start slow.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:28

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Perhaps City have decided on a slow finish this season?

  • Comment posted by AFCB Si, today at 17:30

    I’ll take that as a Bournemouth fan. Shouldn’t be like that, but there it is.

    • Reply posted by Atlantic252, today at 18:02

      Atlantic252 replied:
      You played well in the second half after we gave you a lesson in the first 45.
      Hope you stay up, Bournemouth had the right attitude and made it a good game.

  • Comment posted by The voice of reason, today at 17:28

    BBC comment above "No Harland goal- problems for city
    What a stupid comment, they have just won 4-0 . Even the greatest players don't score every game

    • Reply posted by Underground, today at 17:48

      Underground replied:
      HaIRland is NOT a great player.

  • Comment posted by blue mosaics, today at 17:13

    The juggernaut rolls on. Very, very impressive.

    • Reply posted by Atlantic252, today at 17:58

      Atlantic252 replied:
      Unlike the Trafford Reds who are imploding at Brentford.
      Who'd 'ave thought it, eh?

  • Comment posted by Montpelier, today at 17:14

    Ominous. Little to read into here, City will be City and Haaland will just have to be clinical. I never understood the narrative about him being this game changer, whilst still a generational talent what he affords city is that extra 5% in games - see Champs League semi last season - and another hard working team player.

    • Reply posted by Underground, today at 17:18

      Underground replied:
      HaIRland has always been a flop.

  • Comment posted by Sean, today at 17:11

    There's all the proof you need that Man City are the best team in UK....

    • Reply posted by Ronnie Cox, today at 17:15

      Ronnie Cox replied:
      Because they beat a newly promoted team at home? The fact they're the defending champions is proof they're the best team in the league, this is just a routine win lol

  • Comment posted by Gandalf, today at 17:13

    Strong result. Very hot weather can result in anything happening so any team that takes a comfortable win this weekend should be very happy.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 17:31

      Sport Report replied:
      5pts ahead of Liverpool already

  • Comment posted by Atlantic252, today at 17:28

    Fair play to Bournemouth, based on the first half I though we'd get six or seven but they improved greatly and did well for a promoted side.

    KDB masterclass in the first half. If he stays fit all season, on this form it will be hard to catch City. (OK I knoww its early days...)

    • Reply posted by Luckyharry, today at 17:59

      Luckyharry replied:
      patronise

  • Comment posted by PAC, today at 17:20

    We kept a clean sheet for 30 mins second half! before going 4 down! Good effort, on a wilting hot day.

  • Comment posted by Hyde Road Hotel, today at 17:24

    Ronaldo Starts for City - Nice headline but wrong, try harder next time BBC

    • Reply posted by Atlantic252, today at 17:59

      Atlantic252 replied:
      He might as well have played for City today, he's not doing much (yet) as MUFC falls two behind at Brentford.

  • Comment posted by Rapha Elle, today at 17:23

    City once again showing cup club Liverpool how to win the league title.
    Brutal

    • Reply posted by rico the third, today at 17:27

      rico the third replied:
      Not how to win in Europe though. Once again.

  • Comment posted by Smart, today at 17:14

    No disgrace

    • Reply posted by the peoples poet, today at 17:21

      the peoples poet replied:
      how did BILLIONAIRE city pull off the win?

  • Comment posted by Jimmyc, today at 17:13

    The fat lady has sung, in Pep we trust “ as you were!”

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:26

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      And "as you were!" in the Champions League also?

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 17:32

    Kevin de Bruyne is simply pure class. There is nothing he cant do and beyond all doubt is the best midfield player in the PL by a margin. Already it looks like City are in cruise control.

  • Comment posted by bad daddy, today at 18:10

    Wouldn't normally be seen dead on a citeh hys...

    However, utd getting pummelled is just too much to resist!!

    How crap are they🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by 2miners, today at 18:11

      2miners replied:
      Why ?