Scottish Premiership
AberdeenAberdeen2MotherwellMotherwell3

Aberdeen 2-3 Motherwell: Steven Hammell's side earn enthralling victory

By Andrew SouthwickBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Motherwell's Blair Spittal scores to make it 1-0
Blair Spittal got Motherwell underway with an early goal

Motherwell won a five-goal Scottish Premiership thriller with Aberdeen to hand Steven Hammell victory in his first game as permanent manager.

Bojan Miovski had cancelled out the visitors' opener from Blair Spittal, and Jonny Hayes gave the Dons an early second-half lead.

But Callum Slattery and Kevin van Veen scored twice in quick succession to restore Motherwell's advantage.

It means Motherwell have won six of their last nine games against the Dons.

Of those, they have lost just once and they continued their fine record against the Pittodrie side on Saturday with their second win of the season.

But Aberdeen, despite a summer overhaul with 11 new signings arriving, have now conceded six goals in three games, with just one win.

And their injury problems continue to mount with Matthew Kennedy and Leighton Clarkson both limping off injured.

Jim Goodwin's Aberdeen reign began with a 1-1 draw against Motherwell at Fir Park in February. Hammell was not quite as new to his new club after his appointment as manager earlier in the week, having been in with the bricks at Fir Park for over 20 years.

He could not have asked for a better start. His team deservedly took the lead when Connor Shields picked out Spittal, who had an easy finish at the near post, with Dons defender Jayden Richardson losing his footing.

Aberdeen were struggling to find their rhythm, but a glorious chance opened up for them when Sondre Solhom Johansen also slipped on the surface and Miovski raced through unopposed, but he lobbed his effort over the bar.

The North Macedonian would not be denied though, and he made it three goals in two games before the break when he headed in Liam Scales' cross.

After a nervy and error-strewn first 45 minutes, Goodwin's side were fortunate to be level at the break. But within seconds of the restart they had the lead when Hayes hammered in from close range.

However, it was a false dawn as Motherwell regained control with two quick goals.

Slattery knocked a corner in at the back post, then Van Veen - who had netted four times against Aberdeen last season - headed in on the rebound after Spittal's shot hit the bar.

Really, Motherwell should have won by more. Van Veen shot straight at the goalkeeper when clean through, Joe Efford hit the side netting then blocked his own team-mate Josh Morris' goal-bound header, and Ross Tierney's shot was saved.

Man of the match - Sean Goss

Motherwell's Sean Goss
Sean Goss was pivotal to much of Motherwell's play, and was unlucky not to score himself

What did we learn?

Aberdeen had received plaudits for their performances this season; cruising through their League Cup group, and responding to an opening-day defeat by hammering St Mirren.

However, perhaps the real test of their mettle would be provided by Motherwell, a side the Dons had failed to beat in four meetings last season, losing three of them.

They look to have more firepower than last term, and they scored twice from just three shots on target. But defensively they were pulled apart time and again and manager Goodwin still has plenty of work to do.

Motherwell's start to the season was as bad as it gets; losing their Europa Conference League clash to Sligo Rovers which led to the dismissal of manager Graham Alexander before a Premiership ball had been kicked.

Two wins from three gives Hammell a solid base to start from though, and they looked like they could score at will at Pittodrie as the newly-found confidence flowed through the side.

What's next?

Both teams are back in action on Saturday 20 August. Aberdeen face a trip to St Johnstone (15:00 BST), while Motherwell are at home to Livingston at the same time.

Player of the match

GossSean Goss

with an average of 8.10

Aberdeen

  1. Squad number17Player nameHayes
    Average rating

    5.33

  2. Squad number9Player nameMiovski
    Average rating

    5.18

  3. Squad number4Player nameScales
    Average rating

    4.88

  4. Squad number24Player nameRoos
    Average rating

    4.62

  5. Squad number20Player nameClarkson
    Average rating

    4.59

  6. Squad number2Player nameMcCrorie
    Average rating

    4.44

  7. Squad number25Player nameRichardson
    Average rating

    4.44

  8. Squad number16Player nameRamadani
    Average rating

    4.36

  9. Squad number10Player nameBesuijen
    Average rating

    4.29

  10. Squad number5Player nameStewart
    Average rating

    4.23

  11. Squad number33Player nameKennedy
    Average rating

    4.11

  12. Squad number7Player nameMorris
    Average rating

    3.94

  13. Squad number3Player nameMacKenzie
    Average rating

    2.92

  14. Squad number11Player nameDuk
    Average rating

    2.89

Motherwell

  1. Squad number27Player nameGoss
    Average rating

    8.10

  2. Squad number11Player nameEfford
    Average rating

    7.69

  3. Squad number26Player nameTierney
    Average rating

    7.56

  4. Squad number2Player nameO'Donnell
    Average rating

    7.36

  5. Squad number6Player nameMaguire
    Average rating

    7.29

  6. Squad number9Player namevan Veen
    Average rating

    7.29

  7. Squad number16Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    7.25

  8. Squad number18Player nameCornelius
    Average rating

    7.21

  9. Squad number8Player nameSlattery
    Average rating

    7.14

  10. Squad number23Player nameMorris
    Average rating

    7.07

  11. Squad number7Player nameSpittal
    Average rating

    7.04

  12. Squad number29Player nameShields
    Average rating

    7.03

  13. Squad number15Player nameSolholm Johansen
    Average rating

    6.95

  14. Squad number1Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    6.86

  15. Squad number5Player nameMugabi
    Average rating

    6.82

Line-ups

Aberdeen

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 24Roos
  • 25Richardson
  • 5Stewart
  • 2McCrorie
  • 4Scales
  • 16Ramadani
  • 20ClarksonSubstituted forMacKenzieat 67'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 33KennedySubstituted forMorrisat 30'minutes
  • 10Besuijen
  • 17HayesSubstituted forde Barros Lopesat 75'minutes
  • 9Miovski

Substitutes

  • 1Lewis
  • 3MacKenzie
  • 7Morris
  • 11de Barros Lopes
  • 15Watkins
  • 21Polvara
  • 23Duncan
  • 28Milne
  • 99Ramírez

Motherwell

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Kelly
  • 16McGinn
  • 5Mugabi
  • 15Solholm Johansen
  • 2O'Donnell
  • 8SlatteryBooked at 35minsSubstituted forMaguireat 74'minutes
  • 27Goss
  • 18CorneliusSubstituted forTierneyat 75'minutes
  • 7SpittalSubstituted forEffordat 62'minutes
  • 29ShieldsSubstituted forMorrisat 74'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 9van Veen

Substitutes

  • 6Maguire
  • 11Efford
  • 13Oxborough
  • 14Ojala
  • 22Johnston
  • 23Morris
  • 26Tierney
  • 28Mahon
  • 36Speirs
Referee:
Chris Graham
Attendance:
14,714

Match Stats

Home TeamAberdeenAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home14
Away19
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away12
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aberdeen 2, Motherwell 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aberdeen 2, Motherwell 3.

  3. Booking

    Jack MacKenzie (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Duk.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) right footed shot from long range on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Morris following a fast break.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Liam Kelly.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Stephen O'Donnell.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Morris (Motherwell) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joseph Efford.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ylber Ramadani (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Sondre Solholm Johansen.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Liam Scales (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Vicente Besuijen with a cross following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Joseph Efford.

  14. Post update

    Anthony Stewart (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ross Tierney (Motherwell).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sondre Solholm Johansen (Motherwell) header from very close range is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Sean Goss with a cross following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Anthony Stewart.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ross Tierney (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  19. Booking

    Josh Morris (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Kelle Roos (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

