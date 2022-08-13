Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Blair Spittal got Motherwell underway with an early goal

Motherwell won a five-goal Scottish Premiership thriller with Aberdeen to hand Steven Hammell victory in his first game as permanent manager.

Bojan Miovski had cancelled out the visitors' opener from Blair Spittal, and Jonny Hayes gave the Dons an early second-half lead.

But Callum Slattery and Kevin van Veen scored twice in quick succession to restore Motherwell's advantage.

It means Motherwell have won six of their last nine games against the Dons.

Of those, they have lost just once and they continued their fine record against the Pittodrie side on Saturday with their second win of the season.

But Aberdeen, despite a summer overhaul with 11 new signings arriving, have now conceded six goals in three games, with just one win.

And their injury problems continue to mount with Matthew Kennedy and Leighton Clarkson both limping off injured.

Jim Goodwin's Aberdeen reign began with a 1-1 draw against Motherwell at Fir Park in February. Hammell was not quite as new to his new club after his appointment as manager earlier in the week, having been in with the bricks at Fir Park for over 20 years.

He could not have asked for a better start. His team deservedly took the lead when Connor Shields picked out Spittal, who had an easy finish at the near post, with Dons defender Jayden Richardson losing his footing.

Aberdeen were struggling to find their rhythm, but a glorious chance opened up for them when Sondre Solhom Johansen also slipped on the surface and Miovski raced through unopposed, but he lobbed his effort over the bar.

The North Macedonian would not be denied though, and he made it three goals in two games before the break when he headed in Liam Scales' cross.

After a nervy and error-strewn first 45 minutes, Goodwin's side were fortunate to be level at the break. But within seconds of the restart they had the lead when Hayes hammered in from close range.

However, it was a false dawn as Motherwell regained control with two quick goals.

Slattery knocked a corner in at the back post, then Van Veen - who had netted four times against Aberdeen last season - headed in on the rebound after Spittal's shot hit the bar.

Really, Motherwell should have won by more. Van Veen shot straight at the goalkeeper when clean through, Joe Efford hit the side netting then blocked his own team-mate Josh Morris' goal-bound header, and Ross Tierney's shot was saved.

Man of the match - Sean Goss

Sean Goss was pivotal to much of Motherwell's play, and was unlucky not to score himself

What did we learn?

Aberdeen had received plaudits for their performances this season; cruising through their League Cup group, and responding to an opening-day defeat by hammering St Mirren.

However, perhaps the real test of their mettle would be provided by Motherwell, a side the Dons had failed to beat in four meetings last season, losing three of them.

They look to have more firepower than last term, and they scored twice from just three shots on target. But defensively they were pulled apart time and again and manager Goodwin still has plenty of work to do.

Motherwell's start to the season was as bad as it gets; losing their Europa Conference League clash to Sligo Rovers which led to the dismissal of manager Graham Alexander before a Premiership ball had been kicked.

Two wins from three gives Hammell a solid base to start from though, and they looked like they could score at will at Pittodrie as the newly-found confidence flowed through the side.

What's next?

Both teams are back in action on Saturday 20 August. Aberdeen face a trip to St Johnstone (15:00 BST), while Motherwell are at home to Livingston at the same time.

Player of the match Goss Sean Goss with an average of 8.10 Aberdeen Aberdeen Aberdeen

Motherwell Motherwell Motherwell Aberdeen Avg Squad number 17 Player name Hayes Average rating 5.33 Squad number 9 Player name Miovski Average rating 5.18 Squad number 4 Player name Scales Average rating 4.88 Squad number 24 Player name Roos Average rating 4.62 Squad number 20 Player name Clarkson Average rating 4.59 Squad number 2 Player name McCrorie Average rating 4.44 Squad number 25 Player name Richardson Average rating 4.44 Squad number 16 Player name Ramadani Average rating 4.36 Squad number 10 Player name Besuijen Average rating 4.29 Squad number 5 Player name Stewart Average rating 4.23 Squad number 33 Player name Kennedy Average rating 4.11 Squad number 7 Player name Morris Average rating 3.94 Squad number 3 Player name MacKenzie Average rating 2.92 Squad number 11 Player name Duk Average rating 2.89 Motherwell Avg Squad number 27 Player name Goss Average rating 8.10 Squad number 11 Player name Efford Average rating 7.69 Squad number 26 Player name Tierney Average rating 7.56 Squad number 2 Player name O'Donnell Average rating 7.36 Squad number 6 Player name Maguire Average rating 7.29 Squad number 9 Player name van Veen Average rating 7.29 Squad number 16 Player name McGinn Average rating 7.25 Squad number 18 Player name Cornelius Average rating 7.21 Squad number 8 Player name Slattery Average rating 7.14 Squad number 23 Player name Morris Average rating 7.07 Squad number 7 Player name Spittal Average rating 7.04 Squad number 29 Player name Shields Average rating 7.03 Squad number 15 Player name Solholm Johansen Average rating 6.95 Squad number 1 Player name Kelly Average rating 6.86 Squad number 5 Player name Mugabi Average rating 6.82