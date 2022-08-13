Match ends, St. Mirren 1, Ross County 0.
St Mirren picked up their first points of the Scottish Premiership season as they condemned Ross County to a third successive defeat.
A stunning 20-yard effort from Richard Tait just after the interval was enough to win the game for Stephen Robinson's side.
County's search for an equaliser was to no avail with Owura Edwards' header off the post the closest they came.
Malky Mackay's side remain rooted to the bottom of the table with no points.
It took a while for the game to get going with the opening stages resembling a wrestling match at times, with some heavy challenges and choice words exchanged between the players.
In a first half of few opportunities, the best moment fell to the home side.
Jonah Ayunga had the ball slipped to him by Keanu Baccus inside County's half. The forward then pushed it out of his feet and fired a shot across goal that crashed off of the post as the half ended with neither keeper needing to make a save.
At the start of the second half, though, that all changed with the game-winning strike. The ball ping-ponged in the box and sat up invitingly for Tait to have a shot at goal.
The defender connected perfectly and his side-footed effort nestled in the top corner.
County came close to an equaliser when Edwards got on the end of a Callum Johnson cross, but could only nod it off of the upright.
Trevor Carson pulled off an impressive late reflex save to deny County an equaliser from a deflected shot from Kazeem Olaigbe.
Man of the match - Keanu Baccus
County's attackers must step up
Despite Ross County's impressive performances so far this season, they were not near those levels.
St Mirren managed to frustrate them and limit the effectiveness of their wide players throughout the half. On the opening day against Hearts, Edwards was sensational, but the winger failed to follow that up on his second Scottish Premiership start.
The home side appear to have more of an identity under Robinson now with a clearer tactical identity on the pitch, particularly when turning the ball over and attacking.
Even though the goal was a stunner, Robinson will be hoping his strikers start chipping in with them too, as will manager Mackay.
What they said
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "We created a lot of half chances, we had some good play, maybe tried to pass it a bit too much instead of delivering balls into the box.
"When you get three points it lifts the pressure off but I don't think there was a load of pressure getting put on them. We were playing well and performing well and we've found a system that works for us.
"I look at the boys coming back to full fitness and I think it bodes well going forward."
Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "I think in the second-half we came into it. We had really good pressure near the end.
"It was a moment of real quality that won the game in the end, it was a really good goal in a pretty tight game.
"There were a couple of times today we got into pistons and you're thinking we should be pulling the trigger."
Line-ups
St Mirren
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Carson
- 22FraserBooked at 77mins
- 4Shaughnessy
- 18Dunne
- 23Strain
- 17Baccus
- 16ErhahonSubstituted forFlynnat 87'minutes
- 11KiltieSubstituted forO'Haraat 69'minutes
- 2Tait
- 7AyungaSubstituted forGreiveat 90+2'minutes
- 10MainSubstituted forBrophyat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 6O'Hara
- 8Flynn
- 9Brophy
- 12Henderson
- 20Olusanya
- 21Greive
- 25Offord
- 27Urminsky
- 32Kenny
Ross County
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Laidlaw
- 12Johnson
- 5BaldwinBooked at 8mins
- 6Iacovitti
- 3PurringtonSubstituted forHarmonat 45'minutes
- 8Callachan
- 4CancolaSubstituted forDhandaat 77'minutes
- 7Edwards
- 9SamuelSubstituted forWhiteat 45'minutes
- 11SimsSubstituted forPatonat 86'minutes
- 19Hiwula-MayifuilaSubstituted forOlaigbeat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Dhanda
- 14Loturi
- 15Watson
- 16Harmon
- 17Olaigbe
- 22Tillson
- 24Paton
- 26White
- 31Eastwood
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
- Attendance:
- 4,557
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, St. Mirren 1, Ross County 0.
Post update
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Ben Paton.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Alex Greive replaces Jonah Ayunga.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kazeem Olaigbe (Ross County) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Yan Dhanda.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Ryan Flynn replaces Ethan Erhahon.
Post update
Attempt saved. Joe Shaughnessy (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Strain with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Ben Paton replaces Josh Sims.
Post update
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Ross Laidlaw.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Yan Dhanda replaces David Cancola.
Booking
Marcus Fraser (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Alex Iacovitti (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jonah Ayunga (St. Mirren).
Post update
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by David Cancola.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jonah Ayunga (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Keanu Baccus.
Post update
Foul by Owura Edwards (Ross County).
Post update
Ryan Strain (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Jordan White (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Marcus Fraser (St. Mirren).
Post update
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Alex Iacovitti.