Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Richard Tait's 20-yard effort was enough to seal three points

St Mirren picked up their first points of the Scottish Premiership season as they condemned Ross County to a third successive defeat.

A stunning 20-yard effort from Richard Tait just after the interval was enough to win the game for Stephen Robinson's side.

County's search for an equaliser was to no avail with Owura Edwards' header off the post the closest they came.

Malky Mackay's side remain rooted to the bottom of the table with no points.

It took a while for the game to get going with the opening stages resembling a wrestling match at times, with some heavy challenges and choice words exchanged between the players.

In a first half of few opportunities, the best moment fell to the home side.

Jonah Ayunga had the ball slipped to him by Keanu Baccus inside County's half. The forward then pushed it out of his feet and fired a shot across goal that crashed off of the post as the half ended with neither keeper needing to make a save.

At the start of the second half, though, that all changed with the game-winning strike. The ball ping-ponged in the box and sat up invitingly for Tait to have a shot at goal.

The defender connected perfectly and his side-footed effort nestled in the top corner.

County came close to an equaliser when Edwards got on the end of a Callum Johnson cross, but could only nod it off of the upright.

Trevor Carson pulled off an impressive late reflex save to deny County an equaliser from a deflected shot from Kazeem Olaigbe.

Man of the match - Keanu Baccus

In a game lacking quality at times, the midfielder Baccus' (right) pressing and passing were impressive throughout

County's attackers must step up

Despite Ross County's impressive performances so far this season, they were not near those levels.

St Mirren managed to frustrate them and limit the effectiveness of their wide players throughout the half. On the opening day against Hearts, Edwards was sensational, but the winger failed to follow that up on his second Scottish Premiership start.

The home side appear to have more of an identity under Robinson now with a clearer tactical identity on the pitch, particularly when turning the ball over and attacking.

Even though the goal was a stunner, Robinson will be hoping his strikers start chipping in with them too, as will manager Mackay.

What they said

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "We created a lot of half chances, we had some good play, maybe tried to pass it a bit too much instead of delivering balls into the box.

"When you get three points it lifts the pressure off but I don't think there was a load of pressure getting put on them. We were playing well and performing well and we've found a system that works for us.

"I look at the boys coming back to full fitness and I think it bodes well going forward."

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "I think in the second-half we came into it. We had really good pressure near the end.

"It was a moment of real quality that won the game in the end, it was a really good goal in a pretty tight game.

"There were a couple of times today we got into pistons and you're thinking we should be pulling the trigger."

What's next

St Mirren are away to Dundee United next Saturday August 20 (15:00 kick-off), with Ross County hosting Kilmarnock at the same time.

Player of the match Ayunga Jonah Ayunga with an average of 7.80 St Mirren St Mirren St Mirren

Ross County Ross County Ross County St Mirren Avg Squad number 7 Player name Ayunga Average rating 7.80 Squad number 2 Player name Tait Average rating 7.72 Squad number 17 Player name Baccus Average rating 7.22 Squad number 10 Player name Main Average rating 7.03 Squad number 16 Player name Erhahon Average rating 6.98 Squad number 4 Player name Shaughnessy Average rating 6.90 Squad number 21 Player name Greive Average rating 6.88 Squad number 18 Player name Dunne Average rating 6.86 Squad number 23 Player name Strain Average rating 6.72 Squad number 11 Player name Kiltie Average rating 6.71 Squad number 8 Player name Flynn Average rating 6.67 Squad number 9 Player name Brophy Average rating 6.54 Squad number 1 Player name Carson Average rating 6.46 Squad number 6 Player name O'Hara Average rating 6.38 Squad number 22 Player name Fraser Average rating 5.94 Ross County Avg Squad number 6 Player name Iacovitti Average rating 6.83 Squad number 5 Player name Baldwin Average rating 6.66 Squad number 12 Player name Johnson Average rating 6.45 Squad number 7 Player name Edwards Average rating 6.31 Squad number 1 Player name Laidlaw Average rating 6.24 Squad number 11 Player name Sims Average rating 6.21 Squad number 19 Player name Hiwula-Mayifuila Average rating 6.00 Squad number 3 Player name Purrington Average rating 5.71 Squad number 8 Player name Callachan Average rating 5.67 Squad number 9 Player name Samuel Average rating 5.66 Squad number 4 Player name Cancola Average rating 5.56 Squad number 26 Player name White Average rating 5.19 Squad number 16 Player name Harmon Average rating 5.18 Squad number 10 Player name Dhanda Average rating 4.93 Squad number 17 Player name Olaigbe Average rating 4.93 Squad number 24 Player name Paton Average rating 4.00