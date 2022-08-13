Close menu
Scottish Premiership
St MirrenSt Mirren1Ross CountyRoss County0

St Mirren 1-0 Ross County: Hosts secure first points of the season

By Jack HerrallBBC Sport Scotland

Richard Tait's 20-yard effort was enough to seal three points
St Mirren picked up their first points of the Scottish Premiership season as they condemned Ross County to a third successive defeat.

A stunning 20-yard effort from Richard Tait just after the interval was enough to win the game for Stephen Robinson's side.

County's search for an equaliser was to no avail with Owura Edwards' header off the post the closest they came.

Malky Mackay's side remain rooted to the bottom of the table with no points.

It took a while for the game to get going with the opening stages resembling a wrestling match at times, with some heavy challenges and choice words exchanged between the players.

In a first half of few opportunities, the best moment fell to the home side.

Jonah Ayunga had the ball slipped to him by Keanu Baccus inside County's half. The forward then pushed it out of his feet and fired a shot across goal that crashed off of the post as the half ended with neither keeper needing to make a save.

At the start of the second half, though, that all changed with the game-winning strike. The ball ping-ponged in the box and sat up invitingly for Tait to have a shot at goal.

The defender connected perfectly and his side-footed effort nestled in the top corner.

County came close to an equaliser when Edwards got on the end of a Callum Johnson cross, but could only nod it off of the upright.

Trevor Carson pulled off an impressive late reflex save to deny County an equaliser from a deflected shot from Kazeem Olaigbe.

Man of the match - Keanu Baccus

In a game lacking quality at times, the midfielder Baccus' (right) pressing and passing were impressive throughout
County's attackers must step up

Despite Ross County's impressive performances so far this season, they were not near those levels.

St Mirren managed to frustrate them and limit the effectiveness of their wide players throughout the half. On the opening day against Hearts, Edwards was sensational, but the winger failed to follow that up on his second Scottish Premiership start.

The home side appear to have more of an identity under Robinson now with a clearer tactical identity on the pitch, particularly when turning the ball over and attacking.

Even though the goal was a stunner, Robinson will be hoping his strikers start chipping in with them too, as will manager Mackay.

What they said

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "We created a lot of half chances, we had some good play, maybe tried to pass it a bit too much instead of delivering balls into the box.

"When you get three points it lifts the pressure off but I don't think there was a load of pressure getting put on them. We were playing well and performing well and we've found a system that works for us.

"I look at the boys coming back to full fitness and I think it bodes well going forward."

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "I think in the second-half we came into it. We had really good pressure near the end.

"It was a moment of real quality that won the game in the end, it was a really good goal in a pretty tight game.

"There were a couple of times today we got into pistons and you're thinking we should be pulling the trigger."

What's next

St Mirren are away to Dundee United next Saturday August 20 (15:00 kick-off), with Ross County hosting Kilmarnock at the same time.

Player of the match

AyungaJonah Ayunga

with an average of 7.80

St Mirren

  1. Squad number7Player nameAyunga
    Average rating

    7.80

  2. Squad number2Player nameTait
    Average rating

    7.72

  3. Squad number17Player nameBaccus
    Average rating

    7.22

  4. Squad number10Player nameMain
    Average rating

    7.03

  5. Squad number16Player nameErhahon
    Average rating

    6.98

  6. Squad number4Player nameShaughnessy
    Average rating

    6.90

  7. Squad number21Player nameGreive
    Average rating

    6.88

  8. Squad number18Player nameDunne
    Average rating

    6.86

  9. Squad number23Player nameStrain
    Average rating

    6.72

  10. Squad number11Player nameKiltie
    Average rating

    6.71

  11. Squad number8Player nameFlynn
    Average rating

    6.67

  12. Squad number9Player nameBrophy
    Average rating

    6.54

  13. Squad number1Player nameCarson
    Average rating

    6.46

  14. Squad number6Player nameO'Hara
    Average rating

    6.38

  15. Squad number22Player nameFraser
    Average rating

    5.94

Ross County

  1. Squad number6Player nameIacovitti
    Average rating

    6.83

  2. Squad number5Player nameBaldwin
    Average rating

    6.66

  3. Squad number12Player nameJohnson
    Average rating

    6.45

  4. Squad number7Player nameEdwards
    Average rating

    6.31

  5. Squad number1Player nameLaidlaw
    Average rating

    6.24

  6. Squad number11Player nameSims
    Average rating

    6.21

  7. Squad number19Player nameHiwula-Mayifuila
    Average rating

    6.00

  8. Squad number3Player namePurrington
    Average rating

    5.71

  9. Squad number8Player nameCallachan
    Average rating

    5.67

  10. Squad number9Player nameSamuel
    Average rating

    5.66

  11. Squad number4Player nameCancola
    Average rating

    5.56

  12. Squad number26Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    5.19

  13. Squad number16Player nameHarmon
    Average rating

    5.18

  14. Squad number10Player nameDhanda
    Average rating

    4.93

  15. Squad number17Player nameOlaigbe
    Average rating

    4.93

  16. Squad number24Player namePaton
    Average rating

    4.00

Line-ups

St Mirren

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Carson
  • 22FraserBooked at 77mins
  • 4Shaughnessy
  • 18Dunne
  • 23Strain
  • 17Baccus
  • 16ErhahonSubstituted forFlynnat 87'minutes
  • 11KiltieSubstituted forO'Haraat 69'minutes
  • 2Tait
  • 7AyungaSubstituted forGreiveat 90+2'minutes
  • 10MainSubstituted forBrophyat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6O'Hara
  • 8Flynn
  • 9Brophy
  • 12Henderson
  • 20Olusanya
  • 21Greive
  • 25Offord
  • 27Urminsky
  • 32Kenny

Ross County

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 12Johnson
  • 5BaldwinBooked at 8mins
  • 6Iacovitti
  • 3PurringtonSubstituted forHarmonat 45'minutes
  • 8Callachan
  • 4CancolaSubstituted forDhandaat 77'minutes
  • 7Edwards
  • 9SamuelSubstituted forWhiteat 45'minutes
  • 11SimsSubstituted forPatonat 86'minutes
  • 19Hiwula-MayifuilaSubstituted forOlaigbeat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Dhanda
  • 14Loturi
  • 15Watson
  • 16Harmon
  • 17Olaigbe
  • 22Tillson
  • 24Paton
  • 26White
  • 31Eastwood
Referee:
Grant Irvine
Attendance:
4,557

Match Stats

Home TeamSt MirrenAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home9
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, St. Mirren 1, Ross County 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, St. Mirren 1, Ross County 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Ben Paton.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Alex Greive replaces Jonah Ayunga.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kazeem Olaigbe (Ross County) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Yan Dhanda.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Ryan Flynn replaces Ethan Erhahon.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joe Shaughnessy (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Strain with a cross.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Ben Paton replaces Josh Sims.

  9. Post update

    Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Ross Laidlaw.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Yan Dhanda replaces David Cancola.

  11. Booking

    Marcus Fraser (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Post update

    Alex Iacovitti (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jonah Ayunga (St. Mirren).

  14. Post update

    Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by David Cancola.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jonah Ayunga (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Keanu Baccus.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Owura Edwards (Ross County).

  17. Post update

    Ryan Strain (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Jordan White (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Marcus Fraser (St. Mirren).

  20. Post update

    Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Alex Iacovitti.

