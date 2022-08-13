Close menu
Scottish Premiership
RangersRangers4St JohnstoneSt Johnstone0

Rangers 4-0 St Johnstone: Ibrox side ease aside visitors with late flurry

By Clive LindsayBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Rangers' Malik Tillman scores
Malik Tillman scored his second goal within five days

Rangers secured a third consecutive Scottish Premiership win of the season with a comfortable dismissal of St Johnstone.

Striker Theo Bair squandered a good early chance for the visitors.

But their threat diminished after Malik Tillman replicated his midweek scoring leap to head in off the bar.

Striker Antonio Colak grabbed his third goal in three games with a clinical finish before late strikes from Scott Arfield and Tom Lawrence.

Rangers' seventh straight home win since losing to Celtic in April is the perfect boost for manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst ahead of Tuesday's Champions League play-off first leg against PSV Eindhoven at Ibrox.

Both sides took to the Ibrox sunshine on the back of impressive wins - Rangers having turned around a two-goal deficit against Union Saint-Gilloise, and Saints away to Motherwell last weekend.

It was Callum Davidson's unchanged side who fashioned the better chances on the break in the early stages despite losing Cammy MacPherson in the opening minutes, the injury forcing an early debut for former Watford midfielder Daniel Phillips following his midweek signing.

Bair should have done better than poke wide from five yards after a cross from former Rangers winger Jamie Murphy fell kindly for the striker.

However, when John Lundstram won a corner off the palms of goalkeeper Remi Matthews with a powerful drive, James Tavernier's cross found Tillman ghosting in at the back post to head in off the underside of the crossbar.

The on-loan Bayern Munich midfielder's second goal in five days was similar to his impressive, match-winning leap against the Belgians on Tuesday.

Winger Rabbi Matondo sent a vicious drive off the crossbar before setting up the next two goals.

His block as Drey Wright dallied on an attempted clearance handed Colak his chance, before he then rounded Matthews to set up Arfield for a tap-in.

There was still time for Arfield to set up follow midfield substitute Lawrence for his first Rangers goal.

Man of the match - John Lundstram (Rangers)

Rangers' John Lundstram and assistant manager Dave Vos
There were a few contenders - Scott Wright and Rabbi Matondo in particular - but it was John Lundstram (left) who drove Rangers forward from midfield when Saints were proving stubborn early on

Rangers benefit from stronger squad

The game appeared to be following a similar pattern to Rangers' opening two victories over Livingston and Kilmarnock, with Van Bronckhorst's side labouring to break down a packed defence.

However, once they got their noses in front, the Ibrox side were a different animal.

Van Bronckhorst made four changes, with winger Ryan Kent and defender James Sands missing through injury, and the way they finished with a flourish with two substitutes finding the net showed Rangers' added strength in depth this season.

In summer signing Antonio Colak, in particular, they have found the goal poacher they needed with Alfredo Morelos still viewed short of match fitness following injury.

St Johnstone will look to that early miss - and there were suggestions of offside in Colak's goal - as Davidson quickly consigns the experience to history.

Considering they have beaten Rangers only once in 15 meetings and have lost the latest four, anything taken from Ibrox would have been a bonus.

What they said

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "I expect Ryan Kent and James Sands to be okay for Tuesday.

"Really pleased because we changed some players today - some we had to and some we gave more minutes - so overall it was a positive day for us. I'm pleased with the overall display, the three points are obviously important, the four goals, a clean sheet and the drive to keep going and try to score goals right to the end."

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "First half, I thought we played well. Rangers had the majority of the ball, but we defended well as a group and worked extremely hard and at times when we transitioned to the other end was quite good.

"Second half, we tried to have a little go and put bodies forward to put them under a bit of pressure. I'm disappointed with the goals conceded, but I have seen big improvements in the team going forward."

What's next?

Rangers host PSV Eindhoven in Tuesday's Champions League play-off first leg (20:00 BST) before visiting Hibernian in the Premiership on Saturday (12:30) as St Johnstone host Aberdeen (15:00).

Player of the match

TillmanMalik Tillman

with an average of 7.74

Rangers

  1. Squad number71Player nameTillman
    Average rating

    7.74

  2. Squad number4Player nameLundstram
    Average rating

    7.63

  3. Squad number9Player nameColak
    Average rating

    7.61

  4. Squad number37Player nameArfield
    Average rating

    7.59

  5. Squad number17Player nameMatondo
    Average rating

    7.51

  6. Squad number11Player nameLawrence
    Average rating

    7.48

  7. Squad number2Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    7.39

  8. Squad number8Player nameJack
    Average rating

    7.37

  9. Squad number26Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    7.21

  10. Squad number31Player nameBarisic
    Average rating

    7.08

  11. Squad number6Player nameGoldson
    Average rating

    6.98

  12. Squad number23Player nameWright
    Average rating

    6.97

  13. Squad number38Player nameKing
    Average rating

    6.81

  14. Squad number20Player nameMorelos
    Average rating

    6.75

  15. Squad number18Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    6.68

  16. Squad number33Player nameMcLaughlin
    Average rating

    6.60

St Johnstone

  1. Squad number5Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    6.47

  2. Squad number1Player nameMatthews
    Average rating

    5.10

  3. Squad number29Player nameMurphy
    Average rating

    5.00

  4. Squad number17Player nameBair
    Average rating

    4.79

  5. Squad number14Player nameWright
    Average rating

    4.78

  6. Squad number2Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    4.69

  7. Squad number23Player nameCarey
    Average rating

    4.68

  8. Squad number19Player nameMontgomery
    Average rating

    4.67

  9. Squad number13Player nameMcGowan
    Average rating

    4.66

  10. Squad number18Player nameMacPherson
    Average rating

    4.65

  11. Squad number4Player nameConsidine
    Average rating

    4.65

  12. Squad number7Player nameMay
    Average rating

    4.62

  13. Squad number34Player namePhillips
    Average rating

    4.61

  14. Squad number22Player nameHallberg
    Average rating

    4.49

  15. Squad number11Player nameO'Halloran
    Average rating

    4.22

  16. Squad number21Player nameCrawford
    Average rating

    3.93

Line-ups

Rangers

Formation 4-3-3

  • 33McLaughlin
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6GoldsonBooked at 53mins
  • 26DaviesSubstituted forKingat 78'minutes
  • 31Barisic
  • 4LundstramSubstituted forKamaraat 77'minutes
  • 8Jack
  • 71TillmanSubstituted forLawrenceat 67'minutes
  • 23WrightSubstituted forArfieldat 66'minutes
  • 9ColakSubstituted forMorelosat 67'minutes
  • 17Matondo

Substitutes

  • 1McGregor
  • 3Yilmaz
  • 10Davis
  • 11Lawrence
  • 18Kamara
  • 20Morelos
  • 30Sakala
  • 37Arfield
  • 38King

St Johnstone

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Matthews
  • 13McGowan
  • 5Mitchell
  • 4Considine
  • 14WrightSubstituted forCrawfordat 77'minutes
  • 22Hallberg
  • 18MacPhersonSubstituted forPhillipsat 7'minutesBooked at 52mins
  • 19MontgomeryBooked at 38minsSubstituted forBrownat 60'minutes
  • 23Carey
  • 29MurphySubstituted forO'Halloranat 77'minutes
  • 17BairSubstituted forMayat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Brown
  • 6Gordon
  • 7May
  • 11O'Halloran
  • 12Parish
  • 21Crawford
  • 25Ballantyne
  • 27Kucheriavyi
  • 34Phillips
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Match Stats

Home TeamRangersAway TeamSt Johnstone
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home23
Away4
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rangers 4, St. Johnstone 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Rangers 4, St. Johnstone 0.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Rangers. Alfredo Morelos tries a through ball, but Rabbi Matondo is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Rangers. Ryan Jack tries a through ball, but Rabbi Matondo is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Tom Lawrence (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Phillips (St. Johnstone).

  7. Post update

    Offside, St. Johnstone. Andrew Considine tries a through ball, but Alister Crawford is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tom Lawrence (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Borna Barisic.

  9. Post update

    Borna Barisic (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Graham Carey (St. Johnstone).

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Tavernier.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Rangers 4, St. Johnstone 0. Tom Lawrence (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Arfield.

  13. Post update

    Offside, St. Johnstone. Daniel Phillips tries a through ball, but Stevie May is caught offside.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Rangers 3, St. Johnstone 0. Scott Arfield (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rabbi Matondo.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andrew Considine (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Alister Crawford.

  16. Post update

    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Scott Arfield.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Leon King replaces Ben Davies.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Glen Kamara replaces John Lundstram.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Alister Crawford replaces Drey Wright.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Michael O'Halloran replaces Jamie Murphy.

