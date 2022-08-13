Close menu
Scottish Premiership
LivingstonLivingston2HibernianHibernian1

Livingston 2-1 Hibernian: Martindale's men fight back for second win of season

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Joel Nouble opens the scoring after six minutes
Joel Nouble opens the scoring after six minutes

Ayo Obileye's late header secured victory for Livingston in a breathless and at times bad-tempered Scottish Premiership tie against Hibernian.

Joel Nouble waltzed straight through the Hibs defence after six minutes.

The hosts dominated the remainder of the first-half but Hibs hit back five minutes into the second when Nohan Kenneh nodded in from close range.

Both sides pushed for a winner, but it was Obileye who found it when he rose unmarked at the back-post.

David Martindale and Lee Johnson were both booked during a second half which had its fair share of flash points, with referee Craig Napier doing extremely well to keep things from boiling over completely.

Livingston now leapfrog their visitors in the table, climbing up to fourth.

It was Livingston who came flying out the traps in a baking hot West Lothian. It didn't look like there was much on when Nouble received a square ball in the Hibs' half, but he made a dart for the goal, dancing past Paul Hanlon to put himself one-on-one before finishing off the post.

The big striker almost made it two when he robbed Chris Cadden in a dangerous area, slipping the ball past Ryan Porteous and bearing down on goal - but David Marshall was able to get a hand to it this time.

At half-time, Hibs had only had one shot on goal and didn't look like scoring. Five minutes into the second-half, they had. A corner was whipped in, pinballing around the Livingston six-yard box before cannoning off the head of Elie Youan, straight to Kenneh who nodded in at the back-post.

That goal, and Boyle's introduction at half-time, boosted the visitors' confidence and they pinned Livingston into their own box for the next half-hour. Boyle would also go down in the Livi area at one point, but the referee waved away his shout.

Martindale's claim that the Hibs winger dived infuriated his opposite number Johnson, and referee Napier stopped the game to show yellows to both managers. It was kicking off on the pitch, too. Porteous twice had to be hauled away from a Livingston mob.

Nouble and substitute Bruce Anderson started to link up as Livingston threatened a winner - but it was centre-back Ayo Obileye who got it, nodding in unmarked at the back-post from a curled free-kick.

Hibs wouldn't lie down, though. Youan forced a fantastic save from Shamal George with a fiery shot from the edge of the box, and Momodou Bojang squandered a huge opportunity when Boyle squared, but the Gambian striker skied his shot over the bar in Hibs' final chance for an equaliser.

Man of the Match - Joel Nouble

Livingston celebrate
Paul Hanlon might wake up in a cold sweat tonight from a feverish nightmare about the Livingston striker

Lively in West Lothian as Lions find late winner

The epitome of a game of two-halves, but what a game it was.

It really had it all. A fantastic first half from Livingston, a spirited second-half from Hibs, chances and challenges aplenty.

Livi were magnificent prior to the break. Jason Holt and Stephane Omeonga were terrier-like and Nouble ran riot up top.

But Hibs hit back well in the second half. They look a completely different side with Martin Boyle. Their confidence was non-existent before the winger came on, but as soon as he was introduced there was a feeling they could score with any attack.

The late winner summed up Martindale's Livingston side, though. Entertaining and gritty in equal measure. They're great value.

What they said

Livingston boss David Martindale: "I couldn't guarantee anything. I knew last year we had enough. Do I think we do this year? Of course I do. I'm not going to say I can guarantee, but I'm 99.9% sure. I need to give myself a bit of room here.

"The boys are capable of going on and having a fantastic season, but we need to be bang at it every game. We've not got any superstars in our team. The superstar in our team is the collective, not the individual.

"I'm still trying to cool down and bring my heart rate back down."

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson: "I was just disappointed in two or three of our lads, athletically and mentally, going into the game. It's being able to be at your best when it matters most. You've got to be the best player at 0-0. It's easier to be a good player at 1-0 down.

"There's some good players out there who didn't do enough today, it's as simple as that."

What's next?

Livingston travel to Motherwell next Saturday (15:00) as Hibernian host Rangers at Easter Road (12:30).

Player of the match

NoubleJoel Nouble

with an average of 7.63

Livingston

  1. Squad number19Player nameNouble
    Average rating

    7.63

  2. Squad number18Player nameHolt
    Average rating

    6.62

  3. Squad number24Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    6.52

  4. Squad number5Player nameFitzwater
    Average rating

    6.48

  5. Squad number9Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    6.44

  6. Squad number33Player nameOmeonga
    Average rating

    6.43

  7. Squad number12Player nameBrandon
    Average rating

    6.40

  8. Squad number22Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    6.32

  9. Squad number11Player nameCristian Montaño
    Average rating

    6.31

  10. Squad number6Player nameObileye
    Average rating

    6.29

  11. Squad number8Player namePittman
    Average rating

    6.25

  12. Squad number1Player nameGeorge
    Average rating

    6.11

  13. Squad number25Player nameCancar
    Average rating

    6.00

  14. Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    5.96

Hibernian

  1. Squad number77Player nameBoyle
    Average rating

    5.29

  2. Squad number1Player nameMarshall
    Average rating

    5.04

  3. Squad number6Player nameKenneh
    Average rating

    4.74

  4. Squad number12Player nameCadden
    Average rating

    4.72

  5. Squad number23Player nameYouan
    Average rating

    4.59

  6. Squad number3Player nameCabraja
    Average rating

    4.50

  7. Squad number5Player namePorteous
    Average rating

    4.32

  8. Squad number20Player nameMelkersen
    Average rating

    4.24

  9. Squad number11Player nameNewell
    Average rating

    4.23

  10. Squad number18Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    4.22

  11. Squad number10Player nameJair Tavares
    Average rating

    4.02

  12. Squad number4Player nameHanlon
    Average rating

    3.95

  13. Squad number34Player nameMcClelland
    Average rating

    3.56

  14. Squad number9Player nameDoidge
    Average rating

    3.53

  15. Squad number8Player nameDoyle-Hayes
    Average rating

    3.52

  16. Squad number17Player nameBojang
    Average rating

    2.78

Line-ups

Livingston

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 1George
  • 2DevlinSubstituted forBrandonat 89'minutes
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 6Obileye
  • 11MontañoBooked at 52minsSubstituted forCancarat 64'minutes
  • 33Omeonga
  • 18Holt
  • 24Kelly
  • 22ShinnieSubstituted forAndersonat 75'minutes
  • 8Pittman
  • 19Nouble

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 7Bahamboula
  • 9Anderson
  • 10Esmael Gonçalves
  • 12Brandon
  • 14Mullin
  • 20Bitsindou
  • 25Cancar
  • 31Konovalov

Hibernian

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Marshall
  • 12Cadden
  • 5Porteous
  • 4HanlonSubstituted forMcClellandat 82'minutes
  • 3CabrajaBooked at 80mins
  • 6KennehSubstituted forBojangat 90'minutes
  • 11Newell
  • 20MelkersenSubstituted forDoidgeat 22'minutes
  • 10Vieira TavaresSubstituted forBoyleat 45'minutesBooked at 52mins
  • 18HendersonSubstituted forDoyle-Hayesat 82'minutes
  • 23Youan

Substitutes

  • 2Miller
  • 8Doyle-Hayes
  • 9Doidge
  • 17Bojang
  • 21Dabrowski
  • 24McGregor
  • 34McClelland
  • 37MacIntyre
  • 77Boyle
Referee:
Craig Napier

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamHibernian
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home12
Away23
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away14
Fouls
Home15
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Livingston 2, Hibernian 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Livingston 2, Hibernian 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Sean Kelly.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Momodou Bojang (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Marshall.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jack Fitzwater.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Momodou Bojang (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Martin Boyle.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Shamal George.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Thody Élie Youan (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ryan Porteous.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joe Newell (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kyle McClelland (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Momodou Bojang replaces Nohan Kenneh.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Jamie Brandon replaces Nicky Devlin because of an injury.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Livingston 2, Hibernian 1. Ayo Obileye (Livingston) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sean Kelly with a cross following a set piece situation.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Marijan Cabraja (Hibernian).

  15. Post update

    Nicky Devlin (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Phillip Cancar (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ayo Obileye with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Martin Boyle (Hibernian).

  18. Post update

    Stephane Omeonga (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bruce Anderson (Livingston) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joel Nouble.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Kyle McClelland replaces Paul Hanlon.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport