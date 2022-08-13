Sutton United v Barrow

Sutton UnitedSutton United15:00BarrowBarrow
Match report to appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Walsall
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|6
|2
|Crewe
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|6
|3
|Leyton Orient
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|6
|4
|Barrow
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|4
|2
|6
|5
|Stevenage
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|6
|6
|Wimbledon
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|7
|Salford
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|8
|Northampton
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
|4
|9
|Carlisle
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|10
|Doncaster
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|11
|Harrogate
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|12
|Gillingham
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|3
|13
|Mansfield
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|3
|14
|Colchester
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|1
|15
|Bradford
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|16
|Sutton United
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|17
|Newport
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
|18
|Grimsby
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|19
|Swindon
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|1
|20
|Hartlepool
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|1
|21
|Stockport
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|0
|22
|Rochdale
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|23
|Tranmere
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|24
|Crawley
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|-2
|0
