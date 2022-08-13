Cardiff City v Birmingham City

Attempt missed. Ryan Wintle (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
CardiffCardiff City0BirminghamBirmingham City0
Formation 4-2-3-1
Formation 3-5-2
Attempt missed. Ryan Wintle (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Max Watters (Cardiff City).
Przemyslaw Placheta (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Watford
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|7
|2
|Blackburn
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|6
|3
|Birmingham
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|5
|4
|Sunderland
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
|4
|5
|Hull
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|6
|Burnley
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|7
|Cardiff
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|8
|Sheff Utd
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|9
|QPR
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|10
|Millwall
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|11
|Reading
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|12
|Stoke
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|13
|Blackpool
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|3
|14
|West Brom
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|15
|Luton
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|Wigan
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|Preston
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|Coventry
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|Rotherham
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|Middlesbrough
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|1
|21
|Norwich
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
|22
|Swansea
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|1
|23
|Bristol City
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|0
|24
|Huddersfield
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
