Close menu
Championship
CardiffCardiff City0BirminghamBirmingham City0

Cardiff City v Birmingham City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Cardiff

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Allsop
  • 2Romeo
  • 38Ng
  • 23Kipré
  • 17Collins
  • 35Rinomhota
  • 6Wintle
  • 11O'Dowda
  • 19Sawyers
  • 25Philogene-Bidace
  • 36Watters

Substitutes

  • 8Ralls
  • 9Etete
  • 10Ojo
  • 21Alnwick
  • 26Simpson
  • 27Colwill
  • 29M Harris

Birmingham

Formation 3-5-2

  • 21Ruddy
  • 28Sanderson
  • 4Roberts
  • 5Trusty
  • 2Colin
  • 7Bacuna
  • 42Chang
  • 19James
  • 17Placheta
  • 9Hogan
  • 8Deeney

Substitutes

  • 1Etheridge
  • 3Friend
  • 10Jutkiewicz
  • 14Leko
  • 27Bellingham
  • 35Hall
  • 48Williams
Referee:
Darren Bond

Match Stats

Home TeamCardiffAway TeamBirmingham
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Wintle (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Max Watters (Cardiff City).

  3. Post update

    Przemyslaw Placheta (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  5. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Watford32103127
2Blackburn22004046
3Birmingham31202115
4Sunderland21104314
5Hull21102114
6Burnley31112204
7Cardiff31112204
8Sheff Utd21012113
9QPR21013303
10Millwall21012203
11Reading21012203
12Stoke21012203
13Blackpool210112-13
14West Brom20202202
15Luton20201102
16Wigan20201102
17Preston20200002
18Coventry10101101
19Rotherham10101101
20Middlesbrough201134-11
21Norwich201112-11
22Swansea201114-31
23Bristol City200235-20
24Huddersfield200213-20
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport