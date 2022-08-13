Close menu
Championship
WiganWigan Athletic15:00Bristol CityBristol City
Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic v Bristol City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Watford32103127
2Blackburn22004046
3Sunderland21104314
4Birmingham21102114
5Hull21102114
6Burnley31112204
7Sheff Utd21012113
8QPR21013303
9Millwall21012203
10Reading21012203
11Cardiff21012203
12Stoke21012203
13Blackpool210112-13
14West Brom20202202
15Luton20201102
16Wigan20201102
17Preston20200002
18Coventry10101101
19Rotherham10101101
20Middlesbrough201134-11
21Norwich201112-11
22Swansea201114-31
23Bristol City200235-20
24Huddersfield200213-20
View full Championship table

