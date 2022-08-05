Close menu

Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsennal: Gunners' 'old' new signing shows class

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

William Saliba in action for Arsenal against Crystal Palace
After a series of loan spells away from the club, centre-back William Saliba made an impressive first Arsenal start

Arsenal's high-profile summer arrivals have claimed the headlines in a pre-season bubbling over with goals and optimism - but it was an "old" new face who made the biggest impression when the serious business started.

Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko have brought their winning mentality from Premier League champions Manchester City as they reunited with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta as he tries to push the Gunners forward this season.

And while both showed quality and pedigree as Arsenal opened the season with a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace, it was the defensive performance of 21-year-old William Saliba that outshone everyone else to create a real stir of excitement among the visiting fans.

Saliba took the scenic route to his first Premier League start after joining Arsenal from St Etienne for £27m in July 2019, taking in loan spells back at his parent club then at Nice and Marseille, impressing so much there that he won full France honours.

He was Ligue 1 Young Player Of The Season last year and his spell away from Emirates Stadium raised questions about where he fitted into Arteta's plans, with Marseille keen to make his loan deal permanent.

Arteta insisted he was simply handling Saliba with care until his development reached a stage when his time had come - and judging by a truly outstanding display at Selhurst Park, it has now arrived.

Jesus, who will offer Arsenal pace, movement and goals, shone as they took the lead through Gabriel Martinelli but as the game went on and Palace raised a gallop at last, Saliba delivered such calm command and controlled power that he emerged as the game's outstanding performer.

Saliba's central defensive partnership with Gabriel is in its infancy and there were anxious moments when Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale was called into action to save from Odsonne Edouard and Eberechi Eze.

Throughout, however, Saliba was unruffled and virtually faultless to delight his manager.

It is one game, an early call, and no-one at Arsenal will be getting carried away with their result or the performance.

Saliba, however, looked such an exciting, composed talent, confirming all the background noise that this was a top class defender ready for the Premier League, that a little excitement should be allowed.

Arsenal simply carried their thrilling pre-season form into this first game of the season, dominating possession and running Palace ragged in a fashion that suggested Arteta has used his time well, bolting young and established talent from last season onto his new acquisitions.

They had to survive pressure of sorts from Palace and it took a late Bukayo Saka shot deflected in by the head of Palace's England defender Marc Guehi to seal the deal, but this was fully deserved win.

It was all so different from the opening Friday night of last season when a Covid-hit Arsenal were handed the unwanted assignment at newly promoted Brentford, sinking meekly without trace in an awful start to the season, £50m new boy Ben White enduring a nightmare debut, although he was not alone.

Here, Arsenal showed no nerves in the sort of atmosphere Selhurst Park specialises in and could have been ahead even before Martinelli opened the scoring, all Palace's early enthusiasm given its only outlet by chasing the ball to all parts of the pitch.

Arteta has hinted strongly that there will be more new arrivals before the end of the transfer window, with Leicester City's Youri Tielemans constantly linked, and while Manchester City and Liverpool are hotly tipped to conduct another two-horse title race, Chelsea are in a state of flux and Arsenal could easily mount a top four challenge.

Arsenal's manager has received some lampooning for his style in the latest "All Or Nothing" access all areas documentary, but the opening evidence suggests he has done some smart work this summer.

Fabio Vieira, the £34m midfield signing from Porto, will be an asset when fit, while there was the welcome sight of Kieran Tierney restored to full health and coming on as a substitute, ready to restore his influence.

Arsenal's fans will be wary of reaching conclusions too quickly but the imperious manner in which Saliba strode through a game that always presents a test, even with Palace short of their best, will have only added to the feelgood factor engendered by the addition of proven, winning quality in the shape of Jesus and Zinchenko.

The joyous Gunners fans chanted "top of the league" in the closing moments - tongue in cheek of course but a loud affirmation that this was a much more pleasurable experience than their last opening Friday night of Premier League action.

  • Comment posted by tyz, today at 06:45

    The manager has got a good squad there I like the look of them. Man Utd supporter

  • Comment posted by Redallover, today at 06:33

    Presumably Arsenal must have trained all week with “Glad all over” playing!

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 06:30

    There’s a spelling mistake in McNulty’s headline article. It’s Arsenal not Arsennal. More carelessness from BBC.

  • Comment posted by alterf, today at 06:30

    Zinchenko looked excellent in first half, Saliba great too.

  • Comment posted by Paparizla, today at 06:27

    Arsennal with two N’s in the title, great start BBC!

    • Reply posted by alterf, today at 06:29

      alterf replied:
      Just making a big club even bigger.

  • Comment posted by 007, today at 06:21

    Pep’s had a stinker selling Jesus and Zinchencho to Arsenal and Sterling to Chelsea and when Bernardo packs his bags for Barca, it could be the beginning of the the end for his stay in Manchester

  • Comment posted by Kungfauxmaster, today at 06:20

    There are a lot of salty none Arsenal fans on here!

  • Comment posted by fishburp, today at 06:11

    Well done Arsenal - great start ! Good luck to Gabby and Zinchenko. They have more PL medals than liverpool will have in 100 years

    • Reply posted by GOAT, today at 06:35

      GOAT replied:
      1) Jesus & Zinchenko we’re substitutes at City
      2) They also have far more than Arsenal Fact

  • Comment posted by jam1, today at 05:29

    Heard it for last few years how Arsenal are going place. They are the 4th best team with an 020 phone number. Very overrated and will win nothing. Sorry but facts

  • Comment posted by MarkyBoy, today at 03:23

    Can't go on just one game but have to say that Arsenal look a bit meaner and more business like this time round.

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 02:35

    arsenal kick off the season because we play the best football, not long ball headless chicken chargin about like iverpool, that is a fact as rafa would say

    • Reply posted by CharlieBigz, today at 02:59

      CharlieBigz replied:
      Arsenal do play nice tho

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 02:32

    probably win all the lot

  • Comment posted by Oedipus Rex, today at 02:03

    Talk shyte, McNumpty, it was a poor game.

  • Comment posted by slip, today at 01:40

    lucky draw would have the result

  • Comment posted by Southsider, today at 01:39

    Arsenal are going to be PL Champions this season, I can feel it.

    • Reply posted by dave, today at 01:58

      dave replied:
      Must be something in the water in Inchicore because Arsenal will be battling Spurs, Chelsea and West Ham for 3rd or 4th.

  • Comment posted by matt, today at 01:33

    Though Crystal Palace deserved a draw. They lacked creativity up front. Shoreline flattered Arsenal.

    • Reply posted by Per Diem, today at 01:58

      Per Diem replied:
      Did you build any sand castles?

  • Comment posted by Roy of the Rovers, today at 01:25

    Good start for Arsenal but you have to worry about where the goals are going to come from for Crystal Palace, all their strikers are rubbish and not Premier League standard. They have very good players everywhere else except up front and they need a top class forward desperately.

  • Comment posted by popeye, today at 01:14

    saliba is really good. but someone may well say he's worth150m. yes excessive but why not. barca bought torres for 55m from city then put a 1b release clause in his contract once they got him. so though an excessive fee 150m why not. barca may try to buy him next year and frankly they need explained .first and foremost that he is not for sale and if ever certainly not on the cheap.

    • Reply posted by Marmite, today at 02:07

      Marmite replied:
      Spanish clubs have no option but to put a release clause on a player so they just set them high. Numerous Barca players have a €1b buy out.It doesn't mean Barca believe he's worth that, it's simply just to comply with La Liga rules and shows the players they want to keep them (ideally).

      P.s. It's not just Barca who set them so high!!

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 01:12

    As a fan I was disappointed he was on loan for so long however we know the PL is a different kettle of fish compared to the rest of the European leagues.

    The guy was like 19 when he joined, imagine we played him and he made mistakes and the fans got on his back.

    It looks like the decision to loan him has been a good one and now he looks ready at 21, can he sustain it is the only question now.

    • Reply posted by GunnerStorm, today at 01:18

      GunnerStorm replied:
      Don't think it's questionable. He was the best young player of 2021-22 in Ligue 1. This guy is simply world-class.

  • Comment posted by Push the boat out, today at 01:07

    Up the Arsennal!

    • Reply posted by socialconsideration, today at 04:25

      socialconsideration replied:
      C’mon BBBC, concentrate!

