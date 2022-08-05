Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Paul Mullin scored 28 goals in 39 National League appearances last season and was named National League player of the year

Wrexham striker Paul Mullin has signed a contract extension to remain at the Racecourse Ground until at least 2025.

The 27-year old has signed a one-year extension with the option of a further year after initially agreeing a three-year deal in July 2021.

Mullin scored 32 goals for Wrexham last season in all competitions and was the National League's top goalscorer after joining from Cambridge United.

"I'm enjoying it as I showed last season - I'm loving it here," he said.

"It's not often in football you get to find a place where you feel settled, and I've got that here. It's like home for me.

"I want to be here for the long haul, I want to be on the journey and I want to take us up the leagues."