James Akintunde celebrates scoring the opening goal for Derry City

Derry City were denied all three points at the death as they drew 1-1 with Dundalk at Oriel Park.

James Akintunde gave the Candystripes an early lead inside 12 minutes while Ryan O'Kane went close to equalising for the home side.

In the dying embers Patrick Hoban's header drew the sides level.

Dundalk remain second in the Premier Division table, two points ahead of Ruaidhri Higgins' side, who have one game in hand.