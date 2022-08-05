Match ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 1, FC Bayern München 6.
Sadio Mane scored on his Bundesliga debut as champions Bayern Munich opened the new season with a 6-1 win away to Eintracht Frankfurt.
The Senegal forward, 30, headed home from a Serge Gnabry cross to make it 3-0 as Bayern went 5-0 up by half-time.
Randal Kolo Muani pulled one back before Jamal Musiala completed the scoring with his second goal late on.
Joshua Kimmich's free-kick opened the scoring while Benjamin Pavard and Gnabry were also on target.
Mane joined Bayern in a £35m move from Liverpool in June and also scored in last week's German Super Cup win over RB Leipzig.
Frankfurt won last season's Europa League and face Champions League winners Real Madrid for the Uefa Super Cup next Wednesday.
Frankfurt
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Trapp
- 18Touré
- 35Silva MeloSubstituted forHasebeat 82'minutes
- 2NdickaBooked at 59mins
- 36Knauff
- 17RodeSubstituted forJakicat 45'minutes
- 8Sow
- 10KosticBooked at 71minsSubstituted forAlidouat 75'minutes
- 29LindstrømSubstituted forLenzat 45'minutes
- 27Götze
- 19BorréSubstituted forKolo Muaniat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Jakic
- 9Kolo Muani
- 11Alidou
- 15Kamada
- 20Hasebe
- 21Alario
- 22Chandler
- 25Lenz
- 40Ramaj
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Neuer
- 5PavardSubstituted forMazraouiat 82'minutes
- 2Upamecano
- 21HernándezSubstituted forde Ligtat 82'minutes
- 19Davies
- 25MüllerSubstituted forSanéat 65'minutes
- 6Kimmich
- 18SabitzerSubstituted forGravenberchat 57'minutes
- 42Musiala
- 17Mané
- 7GnabrySubstituted forTelat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 4de Ligt
- 10Sané
- 23Nianzou
- 26Ulreich
- 32Zirkzee
- 38Gravenberch
- 39Tel
- 40Mazraoui
- 44Stanisic
- Referee:
- Deniz Aytekin
- Attendance:
- 51,500
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away23
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away10
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Full Time
Second Half ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 1, FC Bayern München 6.
Foul by Noussair Mazraoui (FC Bayern München).
Christopher Lenz (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Noussair Mazraoui (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Christopher Lenz (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Foul by Matthijs de Ligt (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Kristijan Jakic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Makoto Hasebe.
Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Kristijan Jakic (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Makoto Hasebe tries a through ball, but Mario Götze is caught offside.
Foul by Noussair Mazraoui (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Mario Götze (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Eintracht Frankfurt 1, FC Bayern München 6. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
Attempt missed. Noussair Mazraoui (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Gravenberch (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mathys Tel.
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Noussair Mazraoui replaces Benjamin Pavard.
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Matthijs de Ligt replaces Lucas Hernández.