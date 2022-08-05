Close menu
German Bundesliga
FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt1Bayern MunichBayern Munich6

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-6 Bayern Munich: Sadio Mane scores on Bundesliga debut

Sadio Mane scores against Eintracht Frankfurt on his Bundesliga debut for Bayern Munich
Sadio Mane also scored in last week's German Super Cup win over RB Leipzig

Sadio Mane scored on his Bundesliga debut as champions Bayern Munich opened the new season with a 6-1 win away to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Senegal forward, 30, headed home from a Serge Gnabry cross to make it 3-0 as Bayern went 5-0 up by half-time.

Randal Kolo Muani pulled one back before Jamal Musiala completed the scoring with his second goal late on.

Joshua Kimmich's free-kick opened the scoring while Benjamin Pavard and Gnabry were also on target.

Mane joined Bayern in a £35m move from Liverpool in June and also scored in last week's German Super Cup win over RB Leipzig.

Frankfurt won last season's Europa League and face Champions League winners Real Madrid for the Uefa Super Cup next Wednesday.

Sadio Mane celebrates with Bayern Munich fans after the team beats Eintracht Frankfurt on his Bundesliga debut
Mane celebrated with Bayern fans after the game

Line-ups

Frankfurt

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Trapp
  • 18Touré
  • 35Silva MeloSubstituted forHasebeat 82'minutes
  • 2NdickaBooked at 59mins
  • 36Knauff
  • 17RodeSubstituted forJakicat 45'minutes
  • 8Sow
  • 10KosticBooked at 71minsSubstituted forAlidouat 75'minutes
  • 29LindstrømSubstituted forLenzat 45'minutes
  • 27Götze
  • 19BorréSubstituted forKolo Muaniat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Jakic
  • 9Kolo Muani
  • 11Alidou
  • 15Kamada
  • 20Hasebe
  • 21Alario
  • 22Chandler
  • 25Lenz
  • 40Ramaj

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Neuer
  • 5PavardSubstituted forMazraouiat 82'minutes
  • 2Upamecano
  • 21HernándezSubstituted forde Ligtat 82'minutes
  • 19Davies
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forSanéat 65'minutes
  • 6Kimmich
  • 18SabitzerSubstituted forGravenberchat 57'minutes
  • 42Musiala
  • 17Mané
  • 7GnabrySubstituted forTelat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4de Ligt
  • 10Sané
  • 23Nianzou
  • 26Ulreich
  • 32Zirkzee
  • 38Gravenberch
  • 39Tel
  • 40Mazraoui
  • 44Stanisic
Referee:
Deniz Aytekin
Attendance:
51,500

Match Stats

Home TeamFrankfurtAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home8
Away23
Shots on Target
Home2
Away10
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 1, FC Bayern München 6.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 1, FC Bayern München 6.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Noussair Mazraoui (FC Bayern München).

  4. Post update

    Christopher Lenz (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Noussair Mazraoui (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Christopher Lenz (Eintracht Frankfurt).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Matthijs de Ligt (FC Bayern München).

  8. Post update

    Kristijan Jakic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Makoto Hasebe.

  10. Post update

    Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Kristijan Jakic (Eintracht Frankfurt).

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Makoto Hasebe tries a through ball, but Mario Götze is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Noussair Mazraoui (FC Bayern München).

  15. Post update

    Mario Götze (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Eintracht Frankfurt 1, FC Bayern München 6. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Noussair Mazraoui (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Gravenberch (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mathys Tel.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Noussair Mazraoui replaces Benjamin Pavard.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Matthijs de Ligt replaces Lucas Hernández.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich11006153
2Wolfsburg00000000
2VfL Bochum00000000
2Stuttgart00000000
2Hoffenheim00000000
2Werder Bremen00000000
2Freiburg00000000
2RB Leipzig00000000
2Hertha Berlin00000000
2Schalke00000000
2Augsburg00000000
2B Mgladbach00000000
2B Dortmund00000000
2B Leverkusen00000000
2Mainz00000000
2Union Berlin00000000
2Köln00000000
18Frankfurt100116-50
View full German Bundesliga table

