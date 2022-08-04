Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers trail Union Saint-Gilloise 2-0 at the midway stage of their Champions League qualifier

Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Kilmarnock Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 6 August Kick-off: 15:00 BST

Striker Alfredo Morelos is set for a comeback on Saturday as Rangers seek a "positive feeling" to take into their Champions League rescue bid.

Morelos has been out since March with a thigh injury that required surgery.

Rangers will attempt to overturn a 2-0 deficit against Union Saint-Gilloise in Tuesday's second leg of their Champions League third-round qualifier at Ibrox.

They first host Kilmarnock in the Premiership and "Alfredo will be in the squad", says Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The manager told Rangers TV: "He has been training really hard the last weeks and we think he is ready to be in the squad. Hopefully he can play some minutes as well."

Van Bronckhorst is demanding improvement in his side's first home league match of the season after their shock European defeat in Belgium.

"When I saw the game back and analysed it with the players, we all felt the same - disappointed in our performance and that desire and hunger to turn it around starts with Kilmarnock," he said.

"We have to improve against Kilmarnock, with our positions, our speed of play, our movement, runs, creating chances.

"We have to make it a positive game with three points and a positive feeling towards Tuesday."